Joe Montana's net worth: How does Joe Montana make and spend his money?

Joe Montana's net worth is so massive that it might convince you enough to start training for a career in the National Football League. The quarterback is not only rich in terms of bank statements; his popularity spans through the history of the sport enough for him to be on the hall of fame list.

Joe is a prolific quarterback who gave his all during his active playing days, spanning over 16 years of his professional career. He is renowned for several characteristics on the pitch, but the most prominent was his ability to help his team win when trailing in a game. His net worth is proof of how hard he worked while playing and how much value was placed on him at the time.

Profile summary

Full name: Joseph Clifford Montana Jr.

Joseph Clifford Montana Jr. Nickname : The Comeback Kid, Joe Cool, Bird Legs, Golden Joe, Big Sky, and David W. Gibson

: The Comeback Kid, Joe Cool, Bird Legs, Golden Joe, Big Sky, and David W. Gibson Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 11th of June, 1956

11th of June, 1956 Age : 66 years old in 2022

: 66 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: New Eagle, Pennsylvania, USA

New Eagle, Pennsylvania, USA Current residence : San Francisco, California, USA

: San Francisco, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixes

: Mixes Religion : Christian

: Christian Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet: 6' 2"

6' 2" Height in centimetres: 188

188 Weight in pounds: 205

205 Weight in kilograms: 93

93 Hair colour: Grey

Grey Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother : Theresa Marie Bavuso Montana (deceased)

: Theresa Marie Bavuso Montana (deceased) Father : Joseph Clifford Montana Sr.

: Joseph Clifford Montana Sr. Marital status: Married

Married Partner : Jennifer Wallace

: Jennifer Wallace Children : 4

: 4 School : Waverly Elementary, Finleyville Junior High, and Ringgold High School

: Waverly Elementary, Finleyville Junior High, and Ringgold High School University : Notre Dame University

: Notre Dame University Profession : Professional NFL quarterback

: Professional NFL quarterback Clubs played for: Kansas City Chiefs (1993-1994) and San Francisco 49ers (1979-1992)

Kansas City Chiefs (1993-1994) and San Francisco 49ers (1979-1992) Net worth : $150 million

: $150 million Instagram: @JoeMontana

Background information

The quarterback was born in New Eagle, Pennsylvania, the USA, on the 11th of June, 1956, to Joseph Montana Sr. and Theresa Montana. He was named after his father and raised in Monongahela, Pittsburgh, USA.

The 65-year-old attended Waverly Elementary before moving on to Finleyville Junior school. His high school education was at Ringgold High School, and he later attended Notre Dame for College Education on a sports scholarship.

Since he was a boy, Joe has always loved sports, and his father encouraged him tremendously by training with him. He first fell in love with football but later liked basketball. Nevertheless, he excelled in these sports and won accolades and awards.

For someone who loved football, Joseph was so good at basketball that he was offered a full scholarship by North Carolina State University (NCSU). Unfortunately, he rejected the offer even though he loved the school.

What is the net worth of Joe Montana?

Joe Montana State is currently in the top 20 richest NFL players alive. So, how much is Joe Montana worth? The quarterback is estimated to have a fortune in the tune of $150 million.

But then, how does Joe Montana make money? Well, it is established that he had a very successful NFL career which translates into tons of financial muscle in terms of juicy contracts and endorsement deals. Some of them are discussed below:

Salary

The San Francisco 49ers chose Montana in the 1979 NFL Draft, and he was the 82nd overall pick. Joe played for the 49ers in a career that spanned 14 years between 1979 and 1993. During his first year with the 49ers, the athlete signed a contract for a $50,000 salary and a signing bonus of $50,000.

Following his exceptional playing skills, in the following season, his salary was reviewed, and he got a raised to $70,000 annually. In addition, in 1981, he started earning $85,000 before contracting for $13 million, which is an average of $3.25 million with the 49ers in 1990. The former NFL player became the first player to earn a base salary of $4 million.

Joe joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 1993 after there was a dressing room squabble about if an upcoming youngster should replace him. He tendered his transfer request, and it was granted. He played at the Kansas City Chiefs for two years before retiring on the 18th of April, 1995. At the time of retiring, Joe made an estimated $25 million in his professional football career.

Business

What does Joe Montana do for a living? He developed a partnership with a vineyard in Northern California during his playing years, which inspired him to start his wine. He called it Montagia, and it officially began in 2011. As a wine producer, he has his private label.

Additionally, Montana is a horse owner and equally invested in stocks. He spent six years investing in startups through Liquid 2 Ventures. He invested $100,000 in 2015 with his partners in GitLab, a DevOps platform where teams can collaboratively build and deploy software.

Interestingly, after valuing the company at some point, it was worth $12 million. Again, when it went public in October 2021, its market cap was $15 billion at the end of its first day of trading. He has also invested in other startups, including Resonado Labs, Moonshot Brands, LoanSnap, AutoLeap, LoanSnap, Rogue Games, and BuildOps.

Endorsement deals

The former NFL player made tens of millions by endorsing brands. Among others, he has appeared in commercials for Skechers, Guinness, Schick, Papa Johns, Mastercard, and AT&T. Interestingly, he reportedly earned more money from endorsements after retiring than he made during his active days as a player.

Real estate

His stint in the real estate industry is also worth talking about. At some point, the football legend listed his 500-acre Napa Valley wine country in Calistoga, California, for sale.

He initially wanted to sell it for $49 million in 2009 before reconsidering the price and putting it up for sale at $35 million in 2012. He further reduced the price to $28.9 million and $24.5 million in 2019 and 2021, respectively.

Joe Montana's net worth shows that hard work will only lead towards a successful career once a person finds their passion. It almost looks like he would have succeeded even if he had decided to be a basketball or baseball player. Nevertheless, his business sense has dramatically impacted his financial prowess.

