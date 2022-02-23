Where is Kodak Black from and everything else you need to know about the rapper

Kodak Black is among the artists whose music career still pushes on despite all odds in the American music industry. Do you know that his parents are non-American citizens?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Controversial artist Kodak Black. Photo: @kodakblack

Source: Instagram

Kodak Black is a talented rapper, singer, and songwriter born on 11 June 1997. He picked an interest in rapping at an early age; he started rapping in his elementary school days. Afterwards, he developed his skills and pursued his interest as a career.

Profile summary

Birth name: Dieuson Octave

Dieuson Octave New name: Bill Kahan Kapri

Bill Kahan Kapri Stage name: Kodak Black

Kodak Black Date of birth: 11 June 1997

11 June 1997 Age : 25 years old (as of 2022)

: 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth : Pompano Beach, Florida, United States

: Pompano Beach, Florida, United States Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 5"

: 5' 5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in kilograms: 58

58 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Brown

Brown Mother: Marcelene Octave

Marcelene Octave Relationship status: Single

Single Profession : Rapper, singer, and songwriter

: Rapper, singer, and songwriter Net worth : $600,000

: $600,000 Instagram: @kodakblack

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Background information

Kodak Black is an American rapper and singer. He was born after his parents relocated to the United States of America. Kodak Black's real name was Dieuson Octave before legally changing it to Bill Kahan Kapri.

How old is rapper Kodak? Kodak Black's age is 24 years old as of March 2022.

Where is rapper Kodak Black from?

Kodak Black's hometown is Pompano Beach, Florida, US. He was born and raised in Golden Acres, a public housing project in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Black's real name was Dieuson Octave before he officially changed it. Photo: @kodakblack

Source: Instagram

Where are Kodak Black's parents from? Kodak's mother, Marcelene Octave, is an immigrant from Haiti, but there is no information about the artist's father.

Career

Kodak was six years old when he started using Black as his alias before he later adopted Lil Black. As a young rap enthusiast, in 2009, he first joined a rap group known as Brutal Youngnz before joining The Kolyons.

Black visited a local trap house during his spare time to record his music. He also read dictionaries and thesauruses to improve his vocabulary. His first mixtape, Project, was released in December 2013. After a year, he released his second mixtape, Heart of the Projects, followed by Institution in December 2015.

Drake, a Canadian rapper, posted a video where he danced to Skrt, one of Kodak Black's songs, in October 2015. Afterwards, the rapper began to gain popularity. The following month, he signed a deal with Atlantic Records, where he announced a national tour termed Parental Advisory Tour with a label mate, Lil Uzi Vert.

But unfortunately, Kodak did not live up to the company's expectations because he did not show up for the tour. On 31 March 2017, the artist released his debut studio album, Painting Pictures, which peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. On Valentine's Day in 2018, he released his next mixtape, Heart Break Kodak.

His second album, Dying to Live, was released on 14 December 2018 and topped the Billboard 200 Chart for a week. Two of the album's songs, Zeze and Calling My Spirit, peaked at #2 and #46 on the Hot 100 Chart, respectively. Since he started his career, other songs that Kodak Black released so far include the following:

Tunnel Vision

Drowning

No Flockin

Roll in Peace

Lockjaw

Pills & Automobiles

There He Go

Back For Everything

Before The Album

Happy Birthday Kodak

Haitian Boy Kodak

Bill Israel

Dying to Live

Heart Break Kodak (HBK)

Painting Pictures

Lil B.I.G. Pac

Institution

Heart of the Projects

Project Baby

Why was Kodak in jail?

In 2015, he was arrested and charged with robbery, possession of cannabis, and battery. Later, he was released but was rearrested in 2016 and charged with possessing a weapon as an ex-convict.

Before he began to move in and out of prison, he once said that his upbringing offered him only two choices: selling drugs with a gun on his hip and rapping, but he chose to rap. Nevertheless, the drug dealings later showed up in his life as he has been involved in several crimes since his years as a teenager.

Black has been in and out of prison for several reasons. Photo: @kodakblack

Source: Instagram

After a show in 2016, he was accused of assaulting and forcibly sleeping with a woman in South Carolina. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree assault and battery during his court hearing. On 1 January 2022, he was rearrested for trespassing in Florida.

Was Kodak Black shot?

Yes, he was. How did Kodak Black get shot? On 12 February 2022, he was shot outside Los Angeles' Italian restaurant, where Justin Bieber held a Super Bowl-week party. This happened during a brawl where a gun-wielding man wounded four people.

Is Kodak dead? The good news is that the artist was only shot in the leg.

Is Kodak Black still in the hospital?

No, he is not. He has been discharged from the hospital and is now on routine medications.

Philanthropy gestures

Black is known to have a heart of giving. He donated $10,000 to Jack and Jill Children's centre in October 2018. In December of the same year, he donated to Paradise Childcare in Florida. The artist also donated $2,500 to the family of a slain police officer in South Carolina.

The viral video of Kodak Black's mom

Towards the end of 2021, the rapper got a lot of attention online after a video showing him questionably dancing with his mother went viral. He grabbed his mom seemingly inappropriately in the video, kissed her, and got uncomfortably close. Because of several comments that trailed the video, he decided to speak out.

I grabbed my mama because I treat my mama like my lady. That’s my queen…So what? She ain’t trippin’. I don’t fk my mama. We ain’t doing no crazy st…I grab her like I try to make her feel real beautiful. I make her feel and I remind her, ‘mama, you beautiful. I’m f***ed up about you, mom. I’m in love with you.'

Where does Kodak Black live?

The rapper still lives in Pembroke Pines, Florida, his birthplace.

Where is Kodak black from? Despite several speculations concerning his hometown, from what has been discussed so far, it is safe to conclude that he comes from Pompano Beach, Florida, in the United States of America.

Stonebwoy is one of Ghana's music artists whose contribution to the nation's entertainment industry has made a significant mark. As published on Yen.com.gh, his singing skills started gathering momentum when he was four years old.

Since his first single, Climax, featuring his mentor, Samini, was released, he has dropped other hot tracks. Check out the post to learn more about him.

Source: YEN.com.gh