Who is Jamal Adeen Thomas? All you need to know about Clarence Thomas' son

Jamal Adeen Thomas is the son of Clarence Thomas, a popular personality in the United States' judicial system. Although Clarence is a highly placed figure in society, his son never followed in his legacy but chose to be in the financial industry. Rather than riding on his father's fame, the young man chose to walk his path to become successful and famous.

Jamal Thomas is not as famous as his father, Clarence, one of the longest-serving justices of the Supreme Court of the United States of America. However, Jamal's dad protected and kept him away from the public's eye right from his childhood, which possibly contributed to his reserved kind of lifestyle.

Profile summary

Full name Jamal Adeen Thomas Gender Male Date of birth 15 February 1973 Age 49 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth New Haven, Connecticut, New York, United States Ethnicity African-American Nationality American Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Father Clarence Thomas High School Bishop Ireton High School and Fork Union Academy University Virginia Military Institute Profession Economist

Who is Jamal Adeen Thomas?

He is an American actor and television host. He was born in New Haven, Connecticut, New York, United States, on 15 February 1973 to Justice Clarence Thomas, one of the Supreme Court’s longest-serving judges, and Kathy Ambush. Jamal Adeen Thomas' age is 49 years.

Jamal Adeen Thomas' parents met during their high school days in 1969; they were drawn to a similar cause as activists who advocated for social equality. But unfortunately, his parents separated in 1981 and eventually divorced in 1984 before Clarence remarried three years later in 1987.

Clarence was entrusted with the child's custody, and he did his utmost in raising him. But then, to keep him safe and protect him from bullying, he sent his son to a private school and even had to sell off his Camaro IROC sports car to help pay his school fees.

He raised Adeen with his new wife, Virginia Lamp, and by implication, the claim that other Clarence Thomas' children with Kathy existed is baseless.

Educational background

Jamal Adeen had his high school education at Bishop Ireton High School, Alexandria, Virginia. He then proceeded to Fork Union Military Academy, where he graduated in 1992. He also obtained a bachelor's degree in Economics and Business from Virginia Military Institute, Virginia, United States.

Career

Jamal Adeen leads a private life away from the media and the internet, making it challenging to obtain much information about him. However, in a post in 2010, the Christian Science Monitor confirmed he works in the financial sector.

He has worked at Wells Fargo and BB&T Scott and String fellow. He also worked as an expert options trader at Wachovia Securities, a subsidiary of Wachovia Corporation headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Currently, Jamal works at John F. Van Der Hyde and Associates as a Director of Supervision in financial matters.

Who is Jamal Thomas' wife?

Jamal Thomas' wife is Sakina Karima Paige, a lawyer who practices in Richmond, Virginia, United States. She has worked at Wells Fargo Advisors. Currently, Sakina Paige is working as a senior manager at Capital One.

Jamal Adeen Thomas' net worth

He is allegedly worth between $500k and $600k. On the other hand, according to Celebrity Net Worth, his father is worth $1 million. He is not the richest man in the world, but he is doing great for himself.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Jamal Adeen Thomas' mother? His mother is Kathy Ambush. How many children do Clarence Thomas and his wife have? They only have one child, Jamal. How old is Jamal Adeen Thomas? He is 49 years; he was born on 15th February 1973 in New Haven, Connecticut, New York, United States. What does Clarence Thomas's son do? He works at John F. Van Der Hyde and Associates as a Director of Supervision in financial matters. What is Jamal Adeen Thomas's net worth? He allegedly has a net worth of around $500k and $600k. Who are Jamal Adeen Thomas's siblings? He is the only child from the union between his parents.

Many people confuse Jamal Adeen Thomas for Hollywood actor Jamal Thomas mainly because he lives a private life away from the media. But conversely, the justice's son studied economics and business and has worked in the financial sector since he left school. He is married to Sarkina Paige, a lawyer, and both share a son.

