Who is Lena Gieseke: Everything you need to know about Tim Burton's ex-wife

Having a famous partner can play a significant role in making your name famous. Although Lena Gieseke was still working hard in her career, she came into the limelight after marrying Tim Burton.

Lena Gieseke is a German embellishments specialist, painter, and intellectual famous for being the sole spouse of American producer, craftsman, creator, and artist Tim Burton. She is also known for her excellence as a 3D craftsman in 1½ Knights film.

Early years

Lena Gieseke was born on September 12, 1965, in Bremen, Germany. Gieseke graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Graphics from the Universität Koblenz-Landau, Campus Koblenz, in 2004.

She later earned a DAAD scholarship for one academic year to study Artificial Intelligence at the University of Georgia for a year. Lena graduated with a Masters of Fine Arts in 3D Computer Animation in 2007. Later, she obtained a Doctorate in Computer Science from the University of Stuttgart in 2018.

Career

Lena Gieseke started her professional career in 2005, taking a three-month internship as a 3D generalist at Perpetual Motion in Athens, Georgia. The photographer was hired in the same position by the company in June 2006.

Lena worked for the company until September 2006, when she went to Method in Motion, Los Angeles, California, until December 2007. In July 2008, Gieseke started working as a scripting and pipeline technical director and research and development at Scanline VFX in Munich, Germany, a visual effect company.

After her divorce from Tim Burton, Lena Gieseke continued to serve in the film industry. Her first film after the ordeal was 1 ½ Knights – In Search of the Ravishing Princess Herzelinde (2008). The film made her debut into a three-year career in visual effects. In the same year, she worked on the TV movie Die Jahrhundertlawine.

In 2009, she worked on three different films. The first of Lena Gieseke's movies then was Vicky the Viking, playing the role of an animation artist in research and development. The next film was Berlin 36; she was the animation artist and research and development (Scanline VFX).

Finally, she worked on one of the most notable movies in her career, The American Epic Science fiction disaster film (2012). The film was a modeller for the Scanline VFX visual effects. The movie gained international recognition.

In 2011, Gieseke worked as R&D in the action comedy film Vicky and the Treasure of the Gods. In addition, she was the pipeline technical director in three films, namely Hotel Lux, Immortals, and When Santa Fell to Earth. Tim Burton’s ex-wife also worked as pipeline director and research and development in the television drama series Clouds Over the Hill (2010-2011).

After working for Scanline VFX for three years, Gieseke joined Dassault Systémes 3DEXCITE as an application developer from August 2011 to January 2012. After that, she left the company to further her studies at the University of Stuttgart.

While pursuing her doctoral degree at the University (February 2012-January 2015), Gieseke was a doctoral researcher at Promotionskolleg Digital Media. Then, for the next one and a half years, she worked as a doctoral researcher at the Visualization Research Center of the same university.

Gieseke worked as a guest lecturer at Furtwangen University from October 2012 to June 2015. She taught Bachelor-level programs in Media Design and Business Networking.

Marriage and divorce

While taking photography for Tim Burton, the two fell in love. The relationship between the two took off almost immediately. Lena and Tim got married on February 24, 1989, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Burton is a master of dark art featured strange characters inspired by horror movies. Burton graduated from the California Institute of Arts, majoring in animation. Walt Disney Studios first contacted him as an animation apprentice.

After leaving the studios, he became a world-renowned animator of known projects such as Vincent (1982), Frankenweenie (1984), Pee-Wee's Big Adventure (1985), and Emmy-award-winning Beetlejuice (1988) in his early years.

Gieseke and Burton’s marriage did not last long. They divorced on December 31, 1991, less than three years after their wedding. Lena purported the reason for their divorce as Burton's complicated and robust personality.

In addition, Burton had a subsequent affair with his future muse, model, and actress, Lisa Marie. Burton and Lisa got engaged in February 1993 and continued with their relationship for the next eight years till 2001.

Tim later married Bohman Carter, with whom they have two children. Lena Gieseke and Helena Bonham Carter are the only women Tim Burton married despite having been involved in other relationships.

Lena Gieseke’s net worth

Lena has worked tirelessly to garner a good amount of wealth. As of 2022, she allegedly has a net worth of $2 million. Lena's primary source of income is her career as a painter and technician.

Lena Gieseke’s fast facts

Lena Gieseke’s talent in photography and passion for international studies made her scale great heights in her career and studies. Although she failed in her marriage, the photographer has compensated by achieving more in her career.

