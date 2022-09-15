Who is Freddie Freeman's wife? All you need to know about Chelsea Freeman

Who is Freddie Freeman's wife? Freddie is an American professional baseball first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball. The baseball player has been married to Chelsea Freeman since 2014. Though Freddie is quite famous for his craft, not many people know much about his stunning wife. Here is all you need to know about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves hugs his wife Chelsea following Game Six of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

Freddie Freeman previously played for the Atlanta Braves for 12 seasons. The six-time MLB All-Star made his MLB debut in 2010. He won a Gold Glove Award in 2018, the Silver Slugger Award in 2019, 2020, and 2021, and the National League's Most Valuable Player Award in 2020. Apart from a successful career on the field, the MLB player has built himself a gorgeous home with his wife.

Chelsea Freeman's Profile Summary

Birth name Chelsea Marie Goff Gender Female Date of birth 24th April 1991 Age 32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth South Florida, USA Current residence Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7'' Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 34-28-36 Shoe size 7 (US) Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Mother Pate Goff Marital status Married Partner Freddie Freeman Children 3 College University of Central Florida Profession Former model, realtor, social media influencer Instagram @chelseafreeman5

Who is Chelsea Freeman?

Chelsea Marie Goff was born on 24th April 1991 in South Florida. This makes Freddie Freeman's wife's age 32 as of 2022. Although there is no information about her family, she was born to her mother, Pat Goff.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

After completing her high school education, she attended the University of Central Florida, where she pursued her Bachelor's degree.

What does Chelsea Freeman do for a living?

Although Chelsea Freeman is often overshadowed by her more successful husband, she has a solid career of her own. According to Heavy, Chelsea Freeman took modelling gigs to put herself through school while in college. She worked with great brands like Harley Davidson, Ferrari, and Black Roberts Rum, an impressive feat for someone on her level at the time.

Since then, Chelsea has left her modelling days behind her and has switched to a more lucrative career. When she is not cheering her husband, Chelsea works as a realtor for Keller Real Estate in Atlanta. According to her real estate website, she sells beautiful, lavish homes and not little fixer-uppers.

Chelsea also has her own clothing line, the Chelsea Freeman collection. She is also a social media influencer, with over 230k followers on Instagram.

How did Freddie Freeman meet his wife?

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) looks on with his wife Chelsea and sons before the MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. Photo: Brian Rothmuller

Source: Getty Images

Freddie and his wife met while she was still in college. They officially started dating in July 2011 and got engaged three years later, on 19th January 2014. In an engagement that looked like Freddie lifted it straight from a fairy tale, he took Chelsea boating and bent down on one knee with a romantic sunset backdrop. She said yes!

After their engagement, Chelsea and Freddie Freeman had a photoshoot to celebrate their relationship. The resulting pictures showcased their fantastic chemistry. Their wedding ceremony took place on 22nd November 2014 at St. Regis Bal Harbor in Miami, Florida. The two then sailed off to a small island on the coast of Australia for their honeymoon.

Chelsea and Freddie Freeman's kids

Soon after their wedding, the couple announced the birth of their son on 16th September 2016. The news of Charlie's birth was met with enthusiasm from both of his parents' fans. Just one month after his birth, Charlie and his mom paid a visit to see his dad in action.

After getting their first child, the couple struggled to get pregnant again for years. Finally, after many doctor's appointments, they decided to try IVF. According to ESPN, the couple struggled to find answers at first. Chelsea stated,

It was a lot of doctors' appointments, a lot of procedures, and a lot of tests. A lot of them by myself because it was during the baseball season. It's all worth it in the end, but going through that ... definitely one of the hardest things mentally that you could go through.

Since Freddie Freeman's wife's surgery for IVF wasn't working, the two decided to do an embryo transfer via a surrogate. While going through the procedure, the couple got a welcome shock when Chelsea got pregnant naturally nine days before the embryo transfer.

Chelsea had a son named Brandon, and their surrogate had a son named Maximus. The two brothers are not technically twins, but they might as well be. Freddie stated,

Every pregnancy and fertility journey is a little bit different for everyone, and we wanted to respect our surrogate's privacy, as well. I think it's an inspirational story that we have.

Freddie Freeman's wife is a real estate agent and a businessperson. She tied the knot with the baseball player in 2014. The two have three kids.

Who are the biggest Minecraft YouTubers in the world right now? Yen.com.gh recently published a detailed list of the top 10 Minecraft YouTubers you should check out on the platform.

Minecraft is one of the most watched video games on YouTube. The number of viewers and content creators keeps going up every year. You can check out these Minecraft YouTubers if you are looking for a trustworthy source to get your game information.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh