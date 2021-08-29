Kennedy Mccann age, height, movies and TV shows, latest updates

Kennedy McMann is a famous and well-established American actress. She rose to fame for her appearance in the American Secret TV series Nancy Drew. She has also appeared in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit and the American riddle spine film, Gone.

Kennedy McMann attends the HBO's Official Golden Globes After Party held at Circa 55 Restaurant in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Kennedy's real-life love story is nowhere near as gloomy as the one on the show. If anything, it is as dreamy as it gets. She seems to be having it all, from her successful career to a happy marriage life to her college sweetheart.

Kennedy McMann's profile summary

Full name: Kennedy McMann

Kennedy McMann Nickname: Kennedy

Kennedy Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 30th October 1996

: 30th October 1996 Birth sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Place of birth : Holland, Michigan, USA

: Holland, Michigan, USA Age : 24 years (as of 2021)

: 24 years (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Hair colour: Reddish

Reddish Weight : 61 kg

: 61 kg Height: 5 feet 8 inches

5 feet 8 inches Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Father : Matt McMann (father)

: Matt McMann (father) Mother: Lisa McMann (mother)

Lisa McMann (mother) Siblings: Killian

Killian Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse: Sam Mclnerney

Sam Mclnerney Education : Skyline High School, Carnegie Mellon University

: Skyline High School, Carnegie Mellon University Profession: American actress

American actress Net worth: $500,000

Kennedy McMann's biography

Kennedy McMann attends the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Kennedy was born on 30th October 1996 in Holland, Michigan, USA. She is 24 years old as of 2021. Her parents are Matt McMann (father) and Lisa McMann (mother). Her father is an essayist and performer, while her mother is an American author. She has one brother, Killian.

During her mid-elementary school years, the actress moved with her family to Arizona. In 2014, she graduated from Skyline High School. On 12th November 2013, she was named one of Mesa Public Schools' five inaugural Students of the Month honorees during her senior year.

Later, Kennedy McMann joined Carnegie Mellon University to pursue her undergraduate studies. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts from the institution in 2018.

Career

The actress began her career in 2017, where she made an appearance on Gone playing the role of Sara Moreland. She was cast in Law and Order: Special Victims Unit as Carol Solomon in the years that followed.

Nancy Drew's 2019 appearance on the American mystery drama TV series marked her rise to stardom. She was one of the Nancy Drew CW's cast, playing the role of Nancy Drew. Even though she is pretty new in the film industry, she has played various roles in several TV shows since 2017.

Nancy Drew's TV shows include:

2017 - Gone as Sara Moreland

as Sara Moreland 2018 - Law and Order: Special Victims Unit as Carol Solomon

as Carol Solomon 2019 to present - Nancy Drew as Nancy Drew

as Nancy Drew 2020 - This is Not a Love Letter

Actress Kennedy McMann discusses "Nancy Drew" with BuzzFeed's "AM To DM" in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Partner and dating history

Is Kennedy McMann married? Yes, she is. The actress is married to the love of her life and long term boyfriend, Sam McInerney. The duo met while pursuing their higher education at Carnegie Mellon University.

Kennedy and Sam were first introduced to each other by one of their professors, Barbara MacKenzie Wood. They became good friends and began dating later on in December 2014. After four years of dating, they got engaged on 30th December 2018.

The actress took it to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and followers, stating:

I truly do not know life without you, and I hope it stays that way for the next 80 years (at least). I'm so excited to marry you. Shout out to Barbara MacKenzie Wood for setting us up four years ago. You're a true homie. Here's to another year.

The duo exchanged their wedding vows in November 2020. Even though they were hoping to do a grand wedding, they opted for an intimate-feeling ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was attended by the nearest and dearest only.

Height and other body measurements

How tall is Kennedy McMann? The actress is 5 feet 8 inches tall. She weighs around 61kg. She has reddish hair and blue eyes. Her other body statistics measure 36-27-36 inches for her breast, waist, and hips, respectively.

Kennedy McMann's net worth

The actress allegedly has an estimated net worth of $500,000 as of 2021. She had made such a massive sum of money in a short period from her excellent and successful career in the film industry. Kennedy takes home around $51,000 per episode.

Kennedy McMann latest updates

Kennedy and Sam revealed their plans to hold a bigger bonanza for their family and friends in the latest news. This was after their inability to have a bigger wedding ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A little while ago, we got married. We're going to do it again with our beautiful friends and family later.

Kennedy McMann's fast facts

Who is Kennedy McMann? She is a talented American actress How old is Kennedy McMann? The actress is 24 years old as of 2021. She was born on 30th October 1996. Where is Kennedy McMann from? She is from Holland, Michigan, USA. What shows has Kennedy McMann been in? Some of the shows she has appeared in are Gone, Law and Order: Special Victims Unit, Nancy Drew and This is Not a Love Letter. How tall is Kennedy McMann Nancy Drew's star? The actress is 5 feet 8 inches tall. Where did Kennedy McMann study? She studied at Skyline High School for her high school studies before joining Carnegie Mellon University for her higher education. Who is Kennedy McMann married to? The actress is married to Sam McInerney. How much is Kennedy McMann net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $500,000. She makes around $51k per episode.

Kennedy McMann is the epitome of hard work, diligence, discipline and commitment to her career. She has proven to be one of the fastest-growing personalities in the film industry. She has appeared in only a few TV shows, yet her fans and followers can't seem to have enough of her.

