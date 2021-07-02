Julia Duffy bio, family, net worth, facts, movies and TV shows
Julia Duffy is an iconic American-born actress who has been around for a long time, and she does not appear to be slowing down any time soon. She first gained recognition for playing Stephanie Vanderkellen in Newhart. This career-defining role fetched her multiple Emmy Award nominations, as well as one Golden Globe Award nomination.
Julia Duffy has been on the main cast of several sitcoms since making her acting debut, including Baby Talk, Designing Women, and The Mommies. Also, she has several notable film credits to her name, including the 2003 animation Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure, and the comedy flick Intolerable Cruelty.
Julia Duffy's profile summary
- Full name: Julia Margaret Hinds
- Nickname: Julia Duffy
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 27th June 1951
- Birth sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Ramsey County, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Age: 70 years (as of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: White
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Weight: 47 kg
- Height: 5 feet
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Religion: Roman Catholic
- Father: Joseph Hinds
- Mother: Mary Duffy
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Jerry Lacy
- Children: Kerry Kathleen Lacy and Danny Lacy
- Education: American Academy of Dramatic Arts
- Profession: American film, stage, and television actress
- Net worth: $4 million
Julia Duffy's biography
Julia Margaret Duffy was born on 27th June 1951 in Ramsey County, Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is the daughter of the late Joseph Hinds (father) and Mary Duffy (mother). Unfortunately, her father passed away when she was only seven years old.
The actress is the youngest in a family of four children. However, she has not offered the names and whereabouts of her siblings. After the death of her father, her mother remarried and started working as a real estate agent.
Julia Duffy hot actress took her elementary and high school studies in some local schools in Minnesota. She has not offered any information about their names or location. After completing her high school education, she relocated to New York City, where she enrolled at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She graduated in 1972.
Career
Julia Duffy young star started acting as an adolescent by appearing in a local stage production at Minneapolis's Old Log Theatre. She appeared in a Minneapolis production of The Girl in the Freudian Slip at the age of 18.
Julia began her professional career in the 1970s. She made a television debut with the role of Geri Braylee in Love Life. She also starred as Penny Davis in The Doctors from 1973 to 1978. She appeared in several other TV shows before making her debut in the film.
In 1980, she made her film debut with the role of Mol in Battle Beyond the Stars. The following year, she appeared in Cutter's Way as Young Girl. In 1983, she played Princess Ariel Baaldorf in the medieval adventure spoof TV series Wizards and Warriors. The film lasted only one season on the CBS network.
Even with the many roles in film and television, the actress got a breakthrough in the film industry in 1983. After that, she became a regular character, Stephanie Vanderkellen on the Sitcom Newhart airing between 1983 and 1990. Other Julia Duffy's movies and TV shows are as highlighted below:
Movies
- 1980 - Battle Beyond the Stars as Mol
- 1981 - Cutter's Way as Young Girl
- 1982 - Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker as Julia
- 1982 - Wacko as Mary Graves
- 1984 - Children in the Crossfire as Dee Malone
- 1988 - Maybe Baby as Casey
- 1989 - The Cover Girl and the Cop as Jackie Flanders
- 1990 - The Love Boat: A Valentine Voyage as Myrna Foley
- 1990 - Menu for Murder as Susan
- 2007 - Be My Baby as Doris
- 2008 - Together Again for the First Time as Audrey Wolders Frobisher
- 2008 - 7 Things to Do Before I'm 30 as Vanessa Madison
- 2010 - On Strike for Christmas as Erna
- 2014 - Camp X-Ray as Betty Cole
- 2015 - All She Wishes as Grace
- 2019 - Grand-Daddy Day Care as Bonnie
- 2019 - Fair Market Value as Isabel
- 2019 - Christmas at the Plaza as Amanda Clark
TV shows
- 1972 - Love of Life as Geri Braylee
- 1973 to 1978 - The Doctors as Penny Davis
- 1977 - One Life to Live as Karen Wolek
- 1979 - The Love Boat as Sandy
- 1981 - Lou Grant as Charlene
- 1982 - Cheers as Rebecca Prout
- 1982 - Voyagers! as Nellie Bly
- 1982 - The Blue and the Gray as Mary Hale
- 1983 - Simon & Simon as Jody Carmichael
- 1983 - Wizards and Warriors as Princess Ariel
- 1983 to 1990 - Newhart as Stephanie Vanderkellen
- 1984 - The Love Boat as Paula
- 1985 - Hotel as Arlene Greenspan
- 1991 - Baby Talk as Maggie Campbell
- 1991 to 1992 - Designing Women as Allison Sugarbaker
- 1993 to 1995 - The Mommies as Barb Ballantine
- 1996 - Pinky and the Brain as Delilah
- 1997 - Social Studies as Frances Harman
- 1997 - Pepper Ann as Aunt Fanny (voice)
- 1998 - Grace Under Fire as Bev
- 1999 - Sabrina, the Teenage Witch as Lucy Kraft
- 1999 - Diagnosis: Murder as Lorraine Kay
- 2001 to 2002 - Reba as Mrs Hodge
- 2002 - The Drew Carey Show as Lindsay Mercer
- 2004 to 2006 - Drake & Josh as Mrs Hayfer
- 2005 - CSI: NY as Millie Hanford
- 2005 - The Suite Life of Zack & Cody as Martha Harrington
- 2006 - 7th Heaven as Mrs Porter
- 2008 - Wizards of Waverly Place as Mrs Angela
- 2010 - Melissa & Joey as Myrna Sherwood
- 2011 to 2013 - Shameless as Candace Lishman
- 2012 - The League as Martha MacArthur
- 2014 - Anger Management as Phyllis
- 2014 - Suburgatory as Emmaline
- 2014 - Key & Peele as Mom
- 2014 to 2015 - Looking as Dana Murray
- 2015 - Scream Queens as Bunny Radwell
- 2016 - Hitting the Breaks as Abigail Dochard
- 2017 - Adoptable as Sarah Steinberg
- 2017 - American Housewife as Amanda Otto
- 2018 - The Cool Kids as Francine
Stage credits
- 1978 - Once in a Lifetime as Susan Walker
- 2009 - The Little Foxes as Birdie Hubbard
- 2010 - Boom as Barbara
- 2012 - The Heiress as Aunt Lavinia
- 2014 - Guess Who's Coming to Dinner as Christina Drayton
- 2016 - Sex and Education as Miss Edwards
- 2016 - Rancho Viejo as Patti
Awards and nomination
Julia Duffy's hard work, discipline, and commitment to her career has not gone unnoticed. She has successfully bagged several accolades for being the best in the industry. Some of her awards and nominations are:
- Nominated at the American Comedy Awards for the Funniest Leading Female in a Comedy Series (1987)
- Nominated at the Golden Globe Awards for the Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film (1988)
- Winner at the Viewers for Quality Television for the Best Supporting Actress — Comedy Series (1986, 1987, 1988)
Husband and children
Julia is married to the love of his life, Jerry Lacy. He is an American soap actor best known for starring in the TV series, Dark Shadows. He has also made appearances in As The World Turns, The Secret Storm, Love of Life, and The Young and the Restless.
The couple tied the knot on 21st June 1983 and has remained happily married for close to four decades. There are no details about where the wedding ceremony took place. The couple has two kids, Kerry Kathleen Lacy (daughter), and Danny Lacy (son).
Julia Duffy's net worth
The actress has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Through diligence and consistency in her Hollywood career and other business ventures, the Camp X-Ray star has managed to build a massive financial empire.
Julia Duffy's fast facts
- Is Julia Duffy related to Patrick Duffy? No, she is not. The duo only shares a last name but is not in any way related to one another.
- What happened to Julia Duffy's son? The actresses' son took his own life by jumping from the Cold Spring Bridge on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley.
- How old is Julia Duffy? The actress is 70 years old as of 2021. She was born on 27th June 1951 in Ramsey County, Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- How tall is Julia Duffy? She is 5 feet tall and weighs 47 kg.
- Why did Julia Duffy leave designing women? She did not publicly offer the reason behind leaving the show. She replaced Burke in season six but was not brought back for the seventh and final season.
- When was Julia Duffy pregnant during Newhart? She was pregnant towards the end of the show in 1990. She wore baggy clothes ad stood behind furniture to hide the pregnancy.
- How much is Julia Duffy worth? She has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of 2021.
- What did Julia Duffy play in? She has played in several shows such as Grand-Daddy Day Care, Nightmare Maker, and Intolerable Cruelty.
Julia Duffy has enjoyed a steady career progression since making her professional debut in the 1970s. She established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the comedy genre and has managed to remain relevant ever since.
