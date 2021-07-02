Julia Duffy bio, family, net worth, facts, movies and TV shows

Julia Duffy is an iconic American-born actress who has been around for a long time, and she does not appear to be slowing down any time soon. She first gained recognition for playing Stephanie Vanderkellen in Newhart. This career-defining role fetched her multiple Emmy Award nominations, as well as one Golden Globe Award nomination.

Photo session with actress Julia Duffy in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bob Riha, Jr.

Source: Getty Images

Julia Duffy has been on the main cast of several sitcoms since making her acting debut, including Baby Talk, Designing Women, and The Mommies. Also, she has several notable film credits to her name, including the 2003 animation Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure, and the comedy flick Intolerable Cruelty.

Julia Duffy's profile summary

Full name: Julia Margaret Hinds

Nickname: Julia Duffy

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 27th June 1951

Birth sign: Cancer

Place of birth: Ramsey County, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Age: 70 years (as of 2021)

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: White

Eye colour: Blue

Hair colour: Blonde

Weight: 47 kg

Height: 5 feet

Sexual orientation: Straight

Religion: Roman Catholic

Father: Joseph Hinds

Mother: Mary Duffy

Marital status: Married

Spouse: Jerry Lacy

Children: Kerry Kathleen Lacy and Danny Lacy

Education: American Academy of Dramatic Arts

Profession: American film, stage, and television actress

Net worth: $4 million

Julia Duffy's biography

Julia Margaret Duffy was born on 27th June 1951 in Ramsey County, Minneapolis, Minnesota. She is the daughter of the late Joseph Hinds (father) and Mary Duffy (mother). Unfortunately, her father passed away when she was only seven years old.

The actress is the youngest in a family of four children. However, she has not offered the names and whereabouts of her siblings. After the death of her father, her mother remarried and started working as a real estate agent.

Julia Duffy hot actress took her elementary and high school studies in some local schools in Minnesota. She has not offered any information about their names or location. After completing her high school education, she relocated to New York City, where she enrolled at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. She graduated in 1972.

Career

Julia Duffy attends 24th Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

Julia Duffy young star started acting as an adolescent by appearing in a local stage production at Minneapolis's Old Log Theatre. She appeared in a Minneapolis production of The Girl in the Freudian Slip at the age of 18.

Julia began her professional career in the 1970s. She made a television debut with the role of Geri Braylee in Love Life. She also starred as Penny Davis in The Doctors from 1973 to 1978. She appeared in several other TV shows before making her debut in the film.

In 1980, she made her film debut with the role of Mol in Battle Beyond the Stars. The following year, she appeared in Cutter's Way as Young Girl. In 1983, she played Princess Ariel Baaldorf in the medieval adventure spoof TV series Wizards and Warriors. The film lasted only one season on the CBS network.

Even with the many roles in film and television, the actress got a breakthrough in the film industry in 1983. After that, she became a regular character, Stephanie Vanderkellen on the Sitcom Newhart airing between 1983 and 1990. Other Julia Duffy's movies and TV shows are as highlighted below:

Movies

1980 - Battle Beyond the Stars as Mol

as Mol 1981 - Cutter's Way as Young Girl

as Young Girl 1982 - Butcher, Baker, Nightmare Maker as Julia

as Julia 1982 - Wacko as Mary Graves

as Mary Graves 1984 - Children in the Crossfire as Dee Malone

as Dee Malone 1988 - Maybe Baby as Casey

as Casey 1989 - The Cover Girl and the Cop as Jackie Flanders

as Jackie Flanders 1990 - The Love Boat: A Valentine Voyage as Myrna Foley

as Myrna Foley 1990 - Menu for Murder as Susan

as Susan 2007 - Be My Baby as Doris

as Doris 2008 - Together Again for the First Time as Audrey Wolders Frobisher

as Audrey Wolders Frobisher 2008 - 7 Things to Do Before I'm 30 as Vanessa Madison

as Vanessa Madison 2010 - On Strike for Christmas as Erna

as Erna 2014 - Camp X-Ray as Betty Cole

as Betty Cole 2015 - All She Wishes as Grace

as Grace 2019 - Grand-Daddy Day Care as Bonnie

as Bonnie 2019 - Fair Market Value as Isabel

as Isabel 2019 - Christmas at the Plaza as Amanda Clark

TV shows

Actress Julia Duffy attends An Evening with Bob Newhart: A "Newhart" Celebration presented by The Paley Center in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

1972 - Love of Life as Geri Braylee

as Geri Braylee 1973 to 1978 - The Doctors as Penny Davis

as Penny Davis 1977 - One Life to Live as Karen Wolek

as Karen Wolek 1979 - The Love Boat as Sandy

as Sandy 1981 - Lou Grant as Charlene

as Charlene 1982 - Cheers as Rebecca Prout

as Rebecca Prout 1982 - Voyagers! as Nellie Bly

as Nellie Bly 1982 - The Blue and the Gray as Mary Hale

as Mary Hale 1983 - Simon & Simon as Jody Carmichael

as Jody Carmichael 1983 - Wizards and Warriors as Princess Ariel

as Princess Ariel 1983 to 1990 - Newhart as Stephanie Vanderkellen

as Stephanie Vanderkellen 1984 - The Love Boat as Paula

as Paula 1985 - Hotel as Arlene Greenspan

as Arlene Greenspan 1991 - Baby Talk as Maggie Campbell

as Maggie Campbell 1991 to 1992 - Designing Women as Allison Sugarbaker

as Allison Sugarbaker 1993 to 1995 - The Mommies as Barb Ballantine

as Barb Ballantine 1996 - Pinky and the Brain as Delilah

as Delilah 1997 - Social Studies as Frances Harman

as Frances Harman 1997 - Pepper Ann as Aunt Fanny (voice)

as Aunt Fanny (voice) 1998 - Grace Under Fire as Bev

as Bev 1999 - Sabrina, the Teenage Witch as Lucy Kraft

as Lucy Kraft 1999 - Diagnosis: Murder as Lorraine Kay

as Lorraine Kay 2001 to 2002 - Reba as Mrs Hodge

as Mrs Hodge 2002 - The Drew Carey Show as Lindsay Mercer

as Lindsay Mercer 2004 to 2006 - Drake & Josh as Mrs Hayfer

as Mrs Hayfer 2005 - CSI: NY as Millie Hanford

as Millie Hanford 2005 - The Suite Life of Zack & Cody as Martha Harrington

as Martha Harrington 2006 - 7th Heaven as Mrs Porter

as Mrs Porter 2008 - Wizards of Waverly Place as Mrs Angela

as Mrs Angela 2010 - Melissa & Joey as Myrna Sherwood

as Myrna Sherwood 2011 to 2013 - Shameless as Candace Lishman

as Candace Lishman 2012 - The League as Martha MacArthur

as Martha MacArthur 2014 - Anger Management as Phyllis

as Phyllis 2014 - Suburgatory as Emmaline

as Emmaline 2014 - Key & Peele as Mom

as Mom 2014 to 2015 - Looking as Dana Murray

as Dana Murray 2015 - Scream Queens as Bunny Radwell

as Bunny Radwell 2016 - Hitting the Breaks as Abigail Dochard

as Abigail Dochard 2017 - Adoptable as Sarah Steinberg

as Sarah Steinberg 2017 - American Housewife as Amanda Otto

as Amanda Otto 2018 - The Cool Kids as Francine

Stage credits

1978 - Once in a Lifetime as Susan Walker

as Susan Walker 2009 - The Little Foxes as Birdie Hubbard

as Birdie Hubbard 2010 - Boom as Barbara

as Barbara 2012 - The Heiress as Aunt Lavinia

as Aunt Lavinia 2014 - Guess Who's Coming to Dinner as Christina Drayton

as Christina Drayton 2016 - Sex and Education as Miss Edwards

as Miss Edwards 2016 - Rancho Viejo as Patti

Awards and nomination

Julia Duffy's hard work, discipline, and commitment to her career has not gone unnoticed. She has successfully bagged several accolades for being the best in the industry. Some of her awards and nominations are:

Nominated at the American Comedy Awards for the Funniest Leading Female in a Comedy Series (1987)

Nominated at the Golden Globe Awards for the Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film (1988)

Winner at the Viewers for Quality Television for the Best Supporting Actress — Comedy Series (1986, 1987, 1988)

Husband and children

Danny Lacy, actress Julia Duffy and her husband Jerry Lacy attend the opening night performance of "The Heiress" at the Pasadena Playhouse in Pasadena, California. Photo: Barry King

Source: Getty Images

Julia is married to the love of his life, Jerry Lacy. He is an American soap actor best known for starring in the TV series, Dark Shadows. He has also made appearances in As The World Turns, The Secret Storm, Love of Life, and The Young and the Restless.

The couple tied the knot on 21st June 1983 and has remained happily married for close to four decades. There are no details about where the wedding ceremony took place. The couple has two kids, Kerry Kathleen Lacy (daughter), and Danny Lacy (son).

Julia Duffy's net worth

The actress has an estimated net worth of $4 million. Through diligence and consistency in her Hollywood career and other business ventures, the Camp X-Ray star has managed to build a massive financial empire.

Julia Duffy's fast facts

Is Julia Duffy related to Patrick Duffy? No, she is not. The duo only shares a last name but is not in any way related to one another. What happened to Julia Duffy's son? The actresses' son took his own life by jumping from the Cold Spring Bridge on Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley. How old is Julia Duffy? The actress is 70 years old as of 2021. She was born on 27th June 1951 in Ramsey County, Minneapolis, Minnesota. How tall is Julia Duffy? She is 5 feet tall and weighs 47 kg. Why did Julia Duffy leave designing women? She did not publicly offer the reason behind leaving the show. She replaced Burke in season six but was not brought back for the seventh and final season. When was Julia Duffy pregnant during Newhart? She was pregnant towards the end of the show in 1990. She wore baggy clothes ad stood behind furniture to hide the pregnancy. How much is Julia Duffy worth? She has an estimated net worth of $4 million as of 2021. What did Julia Duffy play in? She has played in several shows such as Grand-Daddy Day Care, Nightmare Maker, and Intolerable Cruelty.

Julia Duffy has enjoyed a steady career progression since making her professional debut in the 1970s. She established herself as a force to be reckoned with in the comedy genre and has managed to remain relevant ever since.

