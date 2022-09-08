Who is Melissa Esplana? 8 interesting facts about Dusty Baker's wife

Dusty Baker is one of the most popular personalities in the sporting sector. He played in the MLB for 19 seasons, where he bagged some of the most coveted awards in the sport. After he retired from playing, he took a shot at management and has been doing incredibly great. With his career, his life is pretty much an open book. But what about his wife, Melissa Esplana?

Photo: Mike FIALA/ AFP, Duane Burleson (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Melissa Esplana is a socialite, celebrity wife, and homemaker. She is famous for being the second wife of Dusty Baker. Melissa and Dusty have a son together. Previously, the American baseball manager was married to Alice Lee Washington. Alice and Dusty have a daughter.

Melissa Esplana's profile summary

Full name Melissa Grace Esplana Fiesta Nickname Melissa Esplana Gender Female Date of birth 21st February 1961 Age 61 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth San Francisco, California, USA Current residence Granite Bay, California, USA Nationality American Melissa Esplana's ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Dark brown Relationship status Married Partner Dusty Baker Children One Profession Homemaker

8 interesting facts about Melisa Esplana

Even though her husband has been in the limelight for decades, Melissa has maintained a private life. Here are the top 8 interesting facts about Dusty Baker's wife, Melissa Esplana.

1. She was born in the United States

Melisa Esplana was born on 21st February 1961 in San Francisco, California, in the United States. What is Melissa Esplana's age? She is 61 years old as of 2022. Even though she is commonly known as Melissa, her birth name is Melissa Grace Espana Fiesta.

Since she was born in the United States, Melissa Esplana's nationality is American. On the other hand, she has a multi-racial ethnic background.

2. She studied Literature and English in college

She attained her primary and high school education in a local community in San Francisco, where she was born and raised.

However, after her high school graduation, Melissa went to an unknown college. She studied Literature and English at the institution and graduated four years later.

3. She is married to a celebrity

Manager Dusty Baker smiles during a press conference following the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mary DeCicco

Source: Getty Images

Melissa is married to a celebrity, Dusty Baker. He was born Johnnie B Baker Junior on 15th June 1949 in Riverside, California, USA. He is 73 years old as of 2022. Dusty is a talented, famous and well-established American baseball manager.

He is a retired outfielder. Currently, he manages the Houston Astros in Major League Baseball (MLB). He has played for several teams, such as:

Atlanta Braves

Los Angeles Dodgers

San Francisco Giants

Oakland Athletics

As a manager and coach, he has worked for:

San Francisco Giants

Chicago Cubs

Cincinnati Reds

Washington Nationals

Houston Astros

4. She is a mother of one

Dusty Baker's first wife and the American baseball manager welcomed a son on 11th February 1999. He goes by the name Darren Baker. How old is Dusty Baker and Melissa's son? He is 23 years old as of 2022.

However, Melissa has a stepdaughter from her husband's previous marriage. While Dusty was married to Alice Washington, the couple welcomed an adorable daughter on 29th September 1979. Natosha Lichon Baker is 42 years old as of 2022.

5. She has been married for close to three decades

Does Dusty Baker have a wife? Yes, he does. His current wife is Melissa Esplana. The couple has been married for close to three decades as of 2022. They exchanged their wedding vows on 27th November 1994.

She has been a supportive wife throughout the 28 years they have been together. For instance, she was very supportive when Dusty was battling prostate cancer.

6. She keeps her personal life away from the limelight

Dusty Baker’s wife is a very private person on matters regarding her personal life. Unlike most celebrity wives, Esplana is not active on any social media platforms. However, being a celebrity wife, it is pretty challenging to be fully away from the limelight. She is hardly seen attending events with her celebrity husband.

7. Her son is a baseball player

Darren Baker looks on from the dugout prior to the 2022 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rob Tringali

Source: Getty Images

Melissa Esplana's son, Darren Baker, has followed in his father's footsteps and joined the athletics world. He was selected to the Washington Nationals in the 10th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft.

Originally, Darren was a draftee of the National in 2017 after he came off the board in the 27th round. While in college, he had an impressive college career with the California Golden Bears. In all four seasons, he batted 0.303 with 58 steals in 167 games.

8. Her career remains unknown

While many people recognize Dusty Baker as one of the best baseball players and business people of all time, Dusty Baker's wife's career or business ventures remain unknown. It is unclear what Melissa does for a living as she has never opened up about her career or business ventures. However, it is alleged that she is a socialite, thanks to her celebrity spouse and a homemaker.

Melissa Esplana is the wife of Dusty Baker, an American baseball manager. The couple has been married for 28 years since 1994 and has a son, Darren Baker. Her son is a talented baseball player like his father. In addition, Melissa is also the stepmother of Dusty's first child named Natosha Baker.

