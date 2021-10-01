Irish actress Jessie Buckley age, husband, movies and TV shows, net worth, latest updates
Jessie Buckley is one of the most-loved faces on the Hollywood screen. She is an Irish actress with several roles in both film and TV shows. She is famous for her role in the second season of the BBC talent show I'd Do Anything in 2008. She emerged in second place.
Jessie Buckley played the role of Anne Egerman in the theatre production, A Little Night House between 2008 and 2009. Lately, she appeared on four BBC TV series, War and Peace, Taboo, The Last Post, and The Woman in White. Jessie is also a talented singer with beautiful vocals and amazing lyrics.
Jessie Buckley's profile summary
- Full name: Jessie Buckley
- Nickname: Jess, Buckley
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 28th December 1989
- Birth Sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Killarney, Ireland
- Age: 31 years old (as of 2021)
- Nationality: Irish
- Ethnicity: Mixed-race
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Light red
- Weight: 56 kg
- Height: 5 feet 7 inches
- Sexual orientation: 36-25-25 inches
- Bra size: 36B
- Religion: Christianity
- Father: Tim Buckley
- Mother: Marina Buckley
- Siblings: one brother, three sisters
- Relationship status: Single
- Ex-boyfriend: James Norton
- Children: None
- Education: Ursuline Secondary school and Royal Irish Academy of Music
- Profession: Singer and actress
- Net worth: $15 million
Jessie Buckley's biography
Jesse was born on 28th December 1989 in Killarney, County Kerry in Ireland. Her parents are Tim Buckley (father) and Marina Cassidy (mother). She is the first-born child of the five Buckley's children as she has a younger brother and three younger sisters.
The star schooled at Ursuline Secondary school, an all-girls convent school in Thurles County Tipperary. In Ursuline, she performed in various school productions and played several male roles. Some were Tony in the musical West Side Story and Freddie Trumper in Chess.
Jessie Buckley Chernobyl actress joined the Royal Irish Academy of Music, reaching grade eight in piano, clarinet and harp. She was a member of the Tipperary Millennium Orchestra. To improve her acting and singing expertise, she attended workshops with the Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS).
Career
Jessie Buckley Fargo actress began her career during one of the summer workshops, where she was recognized as a talented actress. She was encouraged to apply for drama school in London. Unfortunately, she was turned down by two drama schools.
She auditioned for I'd Do Anything and was selected. The audition searched for a new, unknown lead to play Nancy in a London West End stage revival of the British musical Oliver. On 31st May 2008, she reached the final by finishing in second place behind Jodie Prenger.
Lack of live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic was the main Romeo and Juliet National Theatre shooting challenge for Jessie Buckley and her co-star, Josh O'Connor. Initially, the duo was excited about the summer before the unexpected happened.
Neither of us had worked at the National. Working together in that space and with this play was exciting. Then Covid-19 intervened, leaving the plans in tatters. It was a blow.
However, over the years, Jessie has starred in numerous movies and TV shows. Jessie Buckley's movies and TV shows include:
Movies
- 2011 - Join My Band as Stella
- 2012 - Crosswinds as Jessie
- 2017 - Red Light as Kelly
- 2017 - Beast as Moll Huntford
- 2018 - Pulsar as Cassa
- 2018 - Wild Rose as Rose-Lynn Harlan
- 2019 - A Battle in Waterloo as Ellen
- 2019 - Judy as Rosalyn Wilder
- 2020 - Dolittle as Queen Victoria
- 2020 - The Courier as Sheila Wynne
- 2020 - Misbehaviour as Jo Robinson
- 2020 - I'm Thinking of Ending Things as Young Woman
- 2021 - The Lost Daughter as Young Leda
- TBA - Men
- TBA - Cottontail
- TBA - Women Talking
TV series
- 2008 - I'd Do Anything as Herself (contestant)
- 2011 - Rosamunde Pilcher's Shades of Love as Emily Strong
- 2014 - Endeavour as Kitty Batten
- 2016 - War & Peace as Marya Bolkonskaya
- 2017 - Taboo as Lorna Bow
- 2017 - The Last Post as Honor Martin
- 2018 - The Woman in White as Marian Halcombe
- 2019 - Chernobyl as Lyudmilla Ignatenko
- 2020 - Fargo as Oraetta Mayflower
- 2021 - Romeo and Juliet as Juliet
Theatre production
- 2008 to 2009 - A Little Night Music as Anne Egerman
- 2010 - Valentine's at the Musicals as Herself
- 2013 - The Tempest as Miranda
- 2013 - Samuel Adamson's Gabriel as Kate
- 2013 - Henry V as Katherine
- 2015 - The Winter's Tale as Perdita
- 2021 - Cabaret as Sally Bowles
Away from being in front of the camera as an actress, Jessie is a talented singer with numerous hit songs in her name. They include:
- Glasgow
- Boulder to Birmingham
- Peace in This House
- When I Reach The Place, I'm Going
- Angel from Montgomery s
- Country Girl
- Born to Run
- Covered in Regret
- Crying Over
- That's The View from Here
- Alright, to be all Wrong
- Outlaw State of Mind
- I'm Moving On
- Goin' Back to Harlan
- Robbing the Bank of Life
- Cigarette Row
- It's Not Gonna Rain
- The Beach
- Euston Hustle
- The Red Kitchen
- Le Petit Chat Gris
Husband and dating history
Is Jessie Buckley married? No, she is not. She is single and focused on building her career in the entertainment industry. Previously, she was in a relationship with James Norton. James is an English actor.
He is known for roles in the British television series Happy Valley, Grantchester, War & Peace, and McMafia. The War and Peace co-stars dated for two years, from 2015 to 2017. The Irish actress confirmed the breakup news but still spoke highly about her ex-boyfriend:
We have broken up, yes, it was acrimonious, but it's a tough job to have a relationship, and he is a great man, and we are great friends. That's it. How diplomatic can I sound? If you are away for a year filming, you are just not physically around at points.
Jessie Buckley's net worth
Jessie is one of the best actresses and singers in the United States. She has made a fortune by appearing in different movies and TV shows. She is also a successful singer with several hits in her name.
How much is Jessie Buckley's net worth? Jessie Buckley Fargo actress has an estimated net worth of $15 million as of 2021. The net worth might go up if she continues with the hard work, discipline, and commitment to her work.
Latest updates
Jessie Buckley will be featured on the Rebecca Frecknall-directed production, Cabaret. He will appear in London's Kit Kat Club, the renovated Playhouse Theatre, starting on 15th November 2021 together with other cast members. She will star as Sally Bowles.
Jessie Buckley's fast facts
- Who is Jessie Buckley? She is a talented American singer and actress.
- Is Jessie Buckley in a relationship? No, she is not. She is currently single and focused on singing and acting.
- What age is Jessie Buckley? She is 31 years old as of 2021. She was born on 28th December 1989 in Killarney, Ireland.
- Was Jessie Buckley in Call the Midwife? No, she was not.
- How tall is Jessie Buckley? She is 5 feet 7 inches tall.
- What movies has Jessie Buckley starred in? She has starred in Beast, Wild Rose, Chernobyl, Fargo and I'm Thinking of Ending Things.
- Which are some of Jessie Buckley's songs? Some of Jessie's hit songs are Peace in the House, Crying Over and Country Girl.
- How much is Jessie Buckley's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $15 million as of 2021.
Jessie Buckley is one of the finest actresses in the entertainment industry. She has also proven her versatility as a singer on blues-rock and country-styled songs. The sky is not the limit for the renowned entertainer.
