Jessie Buckley is one of the most-loved faces on the Hollywood screen. She is an Irish actress with several roles in both film and TV shows. She is famous for her role in the second season of the BBC talent show I'd Do Anything in 2008. She emerged in second place.

Jessie Buckley attends the "Wild Rose" Paris Premiere at UGC Cine Cite des Halles in Paris, France. Photo: Dominique Charriau

Source: Getty Images

Jessie Buckley played the role of Anne Egerman in the theatre production, A Little Night House between 2008 and 2009. Lately, she appeared on four BBC TV series, War and Peace, Taboo, The Last Post, and The Woman in White. Jessie is also a talented singer with beautiful vocals and amazing lyrics.

Jessie Buckley's profile summary

Full name: Jessie Buckley

Jessie Buckley Nickname: Jess, Buckley

Jess, Buckley Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 28th December 1989

28th December 1989 Birth Sign : Capricorn

: Capricorn Place of birth: Killarney, Ireland

Killarney, Ireland Age : 31 years old (as of 2021)

: 31 years old (as of 2021) Nationality : Irish

: Irish Ethnicity: Mixed-race

Mixed-race Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Hair colour : Light red

: Light red Weight: 56 kg

56 kg Height: 5 feet 7 inches

5 feet 7 inches Sexual orientation : 36-25-25 inches

: 36-25-25 inches Bra size: 36B

36B Religion: Christianity

Christianity Father: Tim Buckley

Tim Buckley Mother: Marina Buckley

Marina Buckley Siblings: one brother, three sisters

one brother, three sisters Relationship status: Single

Single Ex-boyfriend: James Norton

James Norton Children : None

: None Education : Ursuline Secondary school and Royal Irish Academy of Music

: Ursuline Secondary school and Royal Irish Academy of Music Profession: Singer and actress

Singer and actress Net worth: $15 million

Jessie Buckley's biography

Jesse was born on 28th December 1989 in Killarney, County Kerry in Ireland. Her parents are Tim Buckley (father) and Marina Cassidy (mother). She is the first-born child of the five Buckley's children as she has a younger brother and three younger sisters.

The star schooled at Ursuline Secondary school, an all-girls convent school in Thurles County Tipperary. In Ursuline, she performed in various school productions and played several male roles. Some were Tony in the musical West Side Story and Freddie Trumper in Chess.

Jessie Buckley Chernobyl actress joined the Royal Irish Academy of Music, reaching grade eight in piano, clarinet and harp. She was a member of the Tipperary Millennium Orchestra. To improve her acting and singing expertise, she attended workshops with the Association of Irish Musical Societies (AIMS).

Career

Jessie Buckley attends the British Independent Film Awards 2019 at Old Billingsgate in London, England. Photo: Lia Toby

Source: Getty Images

Jessie Buckley Fargo actress began her career during one of the summer workshops, where she was recognized as a talented actress. She was encouraged to apply for drama school in London. Unfortunately, she was turned down by two drama schools.

She auditioned for I'd Do Anything and was selected. The audition searched for a new, unknown lead to play Nancy in a London West End stage revival of the British musical Oliver. On 31st May 2008, she reached the final by finishing in second place behind Jodie Prenger.

Lack of live audience due to the COVID-19 pandemic was the main Romeo and Juliet National Theatre shooting challenge for Jessie Buckley and her co-star, Josh O'Connor. Initially, the duo was excited about the summer before the unexpected happened.

Neither of us had worked at the National. Working together in that space and with this play was exciting. Then Covid-19 intervened, leaving the plans in tatters. It was a blow.

However, over the years, Jessie has starred in numerous movies and TV shows. Jessie Buckley's movies and TV shows include:

Movies

2011 - Join My Band as Stella

as Stella 2012 - Crosswind s as Jessie

s as Jessie 2017 - Red Light as Kelly

as Kelly 2017 - Beast as Moll Huntford

as Moll Huntford 2018 - Pulsar as Cassa

as Cassa 2018 - Wild Rose as Rose-Lynn Harlan

as Rose-Lynn Harlan 2019 - A Battle in Waterloo as Ellen

as Ellen 2019 - Judy as Rosalyn Wilder

as Rosalyn Wilder 2020 - Dolittle as Queen Victoria

as Queen Victoria 2020 - The Courier as Sheila Wynne

as Sheila Wynne 2020 - Misbehaviour as Jo Robinson

as Jo Robinson 2020 - I'm Thinking of Ending Things as Young Woman

as Young Woman 2021 - The Lost Daughter as Young Leda

as Young Leda TBA - Men

TBA - Cottontail

TBA - Women Talking

TV series

2008 - I'd Do Anything as Herself (contestant)

as Herself (contestant) 2011 - Rosamunde Pilcher's Shades of Love as Emily Strong

as Emily Strong 2014 - Endeavour as Kitty Batten

as Kitty Batten 2016 - War & Peace as Marya Bolkonskaya

as Marya Bolkonskaya 2017 - Taboo as Lorna Bow

as Lorna Bow 2017 - The Last Post as Honor Martin

as Honor Martin 2018 - The Woman in White as Marian Halcombe

as Marian Halcombe 2019 - Chernobyl as Lyudmilla Ignatenko

as Lyudmilla Ignatenko 2020 - Fargo as Oraetta Mayflower

as Oraetta Mayflower 2021 - Romeo and Juliet as Juliet

Theatre production

Jessie Buckley attends FX Networks' Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena in Pasadena, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

2008 to 2009 - A Little Night Music as Anne Egerman

as Anne Egerman 2010 - Valentine's at the Musicals as Herself

as Herself 2013 - The Tempest as Miranda

as Miranda 2013 - Samuel Adamson's Gabriel as Kate

as Kate 2013 - Henry V as Katherine

as Katherine 2015 - The Winter's Tale as Perdita

as Perdita 2021 - Cabaret as Sally Bowles

Away from being in front of the camera as an actress, Jessie is a talented singer with numerous hit songs in her name. They include:

Glasgow

Boulder to Birmingham

Peace in This House

When I Reach The Place, I'm Going

Angel from Montgomery s

Country Girl

Born to Run

Covered in Regret

Crying Over

That's The View from Here

Alright, to be all Wrong

Outlaw State of Mind

I'm Moving On

Goin' Back to Harlan

Robbing the Bank of Life

Cigarette Row

It's Not Gonna Rain

The Beach

Euston Hustle

The Red Kitchen

Le Petit Chat Gris

Husband and dating history

Jessie Buckley (L) and James Norton attend the press night performance of "Bug" at Found111 in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Is Jessie Buckley married? No, she is not. She is single and focused on building her career in the entertainment industry. Previously, she was in a relationship with James Norton. James is an English actor.

He is known for roles in the British television series Happy Valley, Grantchester, War & Peace, and McMafia. The War and Peace co-stars dated for two years, from 2015 to 2017. The Irish actress confirmed the breakup news but still spoke highly about her ex-boyfriend:

We have broken up, yes, it was acrimonious, but it's a tough job to have a relationship, and he is a great man, and we are great friends. That's it. How diplomatic can I sound? If you are away for a year filming, you are just not physically around at points.

Jessie Buckley's net worth

Jessie is one of the best actresses and singers in the United States. She has made a fortune by appearing in different movies and TV shows. She is also a successful singer with several hits in her name.

How much is Jessie Buckley's net worth? Jessie Buckley Fargo actress has an estimated net worth of $15 million as of 2021. The net worth might go up if she continues with the hard work, discipline, and commitment to her work.

Latest updates

Jessie Buckley will be featured on the Rebecca Frecknall-directed production, Cabaret. He will appear in London's Kit Kat Club, the renovated Playhouse Theatre, starting on 15th November 2021 together with other cast members. She will star as Sally Bowles.

Jessie Buckley's fast facts

Who is Jessie Buckley? She is a talented American singer and actress. Is Jessie Buckley in a relationship? No, she is not. She is currently single and focused on singing and acting. What age is Jessie Buckley? She is 31 years old as of 2021. She was born on 28th December 1989 in Killarney, Ireland. Was Jessie Buckley in Call the Midwife? No, she was not. How tall is Jessie Buckley? She is 5 feet 7 inches tall. What movies has Jessie Buckley starred in? She has starred in Beast, Wild Rose, Chernobyl, Fargo and I'm Thinking of Ending Things. Which are some of Jessie Buckley's songs? Some of Jessie's hit songs are Peace in the House, Crying Over and Country Girl. How much is Jessie Buckley's net worth? She has an estimated net worth of $15 million as of 2021.

Jessie Buckley is one of the finest actresses in the entertainment industry. She has also proven her versatility as a singer on blues-rock and country-styled songs. The sky is not the limit for the renowned entertainer.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting piece about Tisha Taylor, Charles Quinton Murphy's late wife. Her husband praised her for her organisational details and skills, which she used to plan her funeral shortly before her death.

Although she implored Charles to remarry after her death, he did not because, according to him, no woman could fill the vacuum his wife left. Get to know more about how they met and the cause of her death from the post.

Source: Yen