20 celebrities that live in Florida with photos of their gorgeous homes

Florida is fast becoming a choice of abode for numerous famous people and celebrities. This is evident in the ever-increasing number of famous people dominating the real estate sector of the enviable sunshine state. However, celebrities that live in Florida have reasons for relocating there, including government policies affecting security, tax, and overall peace that the state guarantees.

The weather in Florida is unbeatably pleasant while the entertainment hub is out of its league. The views surrounding the beach and sea are a sight to behold. A good number of famous people from Florida have magnificent and gorgeous homes that are worth billions of dollars.

Celebrities living in Florida and their homes

Well, here are 20 notable people living in the sunshine state and their pictures of their mansions:

1. Alexander Rodriguez

Full name: Alexander Emmanuel Rodriguez

Alexander Emmanuel Rodriguez Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 27th July 1975

: 27th July 1975 Place of birth : Washington Heights, New York, United States of America

: Washington Heights, New York, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Former professional baseball player

Alex Rodriguez is a former American professional baseball shortstop, businessman, and philanthropist. Popularly called ARod, Alexander owns his home in Coral Gables, Florida. He bought the property in 2013, and as featured on the cover of Architectural Digest, the house is laid out a storey, and the interiors connect directly to the grounds. It contains a screening room, lounge, and indoor basketball court.

2. Hulk Hogan

Full name: Terry Eugene Bollea

Terry Eugene Bollea Nickname : Hulk Hogan

: Hulk Hogan Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 11th August 1953

11th August 1953 Place of birth: Augusta, Georgia, United States

Augusta, Georgia, United States Nationality: American

Better known by his ring name Hulk Hogan, Terry Eugene Bollea is an American retired professional wrestler and television personality. He invested a larger share of his income in real estate in different parts of Clearwater, Florida. Before settling in his mansion at 1040 Eldorado Ave in Clearwater, he had lived in Belleair Manor.

3. Donald Trump

Full name: Donald John Trump

Donald John Trump Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 14th June 1946

14th June 1946 Place of birth: Jamaica Hospital Medical Centre, New York, United States of America

Jamaica Hospital Medical Centre, New York, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Businessman, media personality, and politician

Donald Trump is a former president of the United States of America. He is a successful businessman and an accomplished politician. He was voted the 45th president of the United States in 2017, finishing his tenure in 2020. Trump resides in his luxurious Mar-A-Lago estate mansion in West Palm Beach, Florida, United States.

4. Ivanka Trump

Full name: Ivana Marie Trump

Ivana Marie Trump Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 30th October 1981

30th October 1981 Place of birth : Manhattan, New York, United States of America

: Manhattan, New York, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Businesswoman

Ivanka Trump is a businesswoman who has served as an advisor and director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship during the administration of the former president of the United States of America, Donald Trump. She is famous for being the daughter of Donald Trump and is married to Jared Kushner. The couple lives on Indian Creek, a high-security area in Miami, Florida.

5. Tom Brady

Full name: Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr.

Thomas Edward Patrick Brady Jr. Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 3rd August 1977

3rd August 1977 Place of birth: San Mateo, California, United States of America

San Mateo, California, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: American football quarterback

Tom Brady has been active in his career as quarterback American football player. He played for New England Patriots until 2019 and signed for Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, where he plays to date. He has won several titles and awards in his career. Brady lives with his family in his mansion in India Creek.

6. Camila Cabello

Full name: Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao

Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: 3rd March 1997

3rd March 1997 Place of birth: Cojimar, Havana, Cuba

Cojimar, Havana, Cuba Nationality : American

: American Profession: Singer, writer, and actress

Camila Cabello is a Cuban-born American artist. She moved to Miami when she was only six years with her family and obtained American citizenship in 2008. She moved to California and bought a home in Hollywood Hills in 2019, though she reportedly sold the house in December 2021 and moved back to her family house in Miami.

7. Sean Combs

Full name: Sean Love Combs

Sean Love Combs Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 4th November 1969

: 4th November 1969 Place of birth: Harlem, New York, United States of America

Harlem, New York, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Rapper, songwriter, record producer, and entrepreneur

As popularly referred to, rapper Puff Daddy, Diddy, or Puffy, is an American music artist. Before founding his record label Bad Boy Records in 1993, he worked as a talent director for Uptown Records. Diddy is known to reside in Miami before he bought the homes of the singers Gloria and Emilio Estefan in 2021 to expand his property in South Florida.

8. Lil Wayne

Full name : Dwayne Michael Carter Jr.

: Dwayne Michael Carter Jr. Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 27th September 1982

27th September 1982 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America

New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Rapper, songwriter, and record executive

Lil Wayne is regarded as one of the most influential hip-hop artists and one of the greatest rappers of his time. He was among the Miami big guys, having lived in a posh mansion in the highly coveted city of Florida. At a point, he declared insolvency and, after a while, bought an Allison Island property in the same Miami.

9. Serena Williams

Full name: Serena Jameka Williams

Serena Jameka Williams Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 26th September 1981

: 26th September 1981 Place of birth : Saginaw, Michigan, United States of America

: Saginaw, Michigan, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Professional tennis player

The American professional tennis player was ranked the singles world number 1 for 319 weeks by the Women's Tennis Association. She has won many titles throughout her career, making her one of the most decorated in professional tennis games. Williams has her home north of Miami like the other celebrities who have come to love the Florida weather and atmosphere.

10. Tiger Woods

Full name: Eldrick Tont Woods

Eldrick Tont Woods Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 30th December 1975

: 30th December 1975 Place of birth: Cypress, California, United States of America

Cypress, California, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Professional golf player

Tiger Woods is an American professional golfer who has distinguished himself as one of the greatest golfers in modern history. In 2021, he was inducted into the World of Golf Hall of Fame, having been well decorated with many titles. Woods lives in a gorgeous $54 million mansion on Jupiter Island, Florida.

11. DJ Khaled

Full name: Khaled Mohammed Khaled

Khaled Mohammed Khaled Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 26th November 1975

: 26th November 1975 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America

New Orleans, Louisiana, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Disc jockey, record executive, and author

DJ Khaled started his career as a radio host, gaining recognition before venturing into the music industry. Khaled purchased Robbie Williams's house in Los Angeles in 2017 and later purchased a $25.9 million home at the waterfront in Miami in 2018, where he lives with his family. He is one of the celebrities that live in Clearwater, Florida.

12. Emeril Lagassé

Full name: Emeril John Lagassé III

Emeril John Lagassé III Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 15th October 1959

15th October 1959 Place of birth: Fall River, Massachusetts, United States

Fall River, Massachusetts, United States Nationality : American

: American Profession: Chef, restaurateur, television personality, and author

Born Emeril John Lagassé III, Emeril is an American celebrity chef, restaurateur, television personality, and cookbook author. He left New Orleans and relocated to Destin, Florida, along the Emerald Coast on the Gulf of Mexico. Presently, he lives in Miramar Beach, Florida, with his family.

13. Pharrell Williams

Full name: Pharrell Lanscilo Williams

Pharrell Lanscilo Williams Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 5th April 1973

: 5th April 1973 Place of birth : Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States of America

: Virginia Beach, Virginia, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer

Pharrell Williams is an American music artist and entrepreneur who has received numerous accolades and nominations throughout his career. He was voted the best-dressed man in the world by Esquire. He lived in an upscale penthouse in Florida until the house was sold, and he then moved to a mansion costing about $30 million during the Covid-19 pandemic.

14. John Cena

Full name : John Felix Anthony Cena

: John Felix Anthony Cena Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 23rd April 1977

: 23rd April 1977 Place of birth : West Newbury, Massachusetts, United States of America

: West Newbury, Massachusetts, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Professional wrestler, actor, and former rapper

John Cena is considered one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, having tied with Ric Flair to win the most world championship. He is one of the celebrities that live in Tampa Bay, Florida. He is a frequent personality seen in the vicinities of Tampa while residing at Land O'Lakes.

15. Jimmy Buffett

Full name: James William Buffett

James William Buffett Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 25th December 1946

: 25th December 1946 Place of birth: Pascagoula, Mississippi, United States

Pascagoula, Mississippi, United States Nationality : American

: American Profession: Singer-songwriter, musician, author, actor, and businessman

Jimmy is a famous singer-songwriter, musician, and businessman born in Pascagoula, Mississippi, and raised in the port town of Mobile, Alabama. Together with his Coral Reefer Band, he has released several hit songs, including Come Monday and Margaritaville. He owns houses in Palm Beach, Florida and Hamptons on Long Island.

16. Tim Tebow

Full name: Timothy Richard Tebow

Timothy Richard Tebow Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 14th August 1987

14th August 1987 Place of birth : Makati, Philippines

: Makati, Philippines Profession: Football player

Tim Tebow is an American football player who once played for three seasons as a National Football League quarterback for the Denver Broncos and New York Jets. In 2014, he initially bought a $1.4 million home in the exclusive gated community of Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club in South Jacksonville. Afterwards, he bought a two-story, almost 8,300-square-foot property for $3 million.

17. John Travolta

Full name: John Joseph Travolta

John Joseph Travolta Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 18th February 1954

: 18th February 1954 Place of birth : Englewood, New Jersey, United States of America

: Englewood, New Jersey, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Actor and singer

John Travolta, an American actor and singer, became popular following his sitcom Welcome Back Kotter appearance. John Travolta's house in Florida is a multi-million dollar mansion in the Jumbolair Aviation Estates in Ocala, near Greystone Airport.

18. Derek Jeter

Full name : Derek Sanderson Jeter

: Derek Sanderson Jeter Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 26th June 1974

26th June 1974 Place of birth: Pequannock Township, New Jersey, United States of America

Pequannock Township, New Jersey, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Former baseball player and businessman

Derek Jeter is a former American baseball shortstop elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2020. He became the chief executive officer and owned part of the MLB Miami Marlins from September 2017 until February 2022. He resides on Davis Islands in Tampa, where he owns an extravagant mansion.

19. Robin Zander

Full name : Robin Wayne Zander

: Robin Wayne Zander Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 23rd January 1953

23rd January 1953 Place of birth: Beloit, Wisconsin, United States of America

Beloit, Wisconsin, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Profession: Singer, songwriter, and guitarist

Safety Harbor is presently home to Robin Zander, the lead vocalist and guitarist for the band Cheap Trick. 2016 saw the induction of Zander and the other Cheap Trick members into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

20. Flo Rida

Full name: Tramar Lacel Dillard

Tramar Lacel Dillard Nickname : Flo Rida

: Flo Rida Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth: 16th September 1979

16th September 1979 Place of birth: Carol City, Florida, United States

Carol City, Florida, United States Nationality : American

: American Profession: Rapper and singer

Best known for his stage name as Flo Rida, Tramar is an American rapper and singer. Does Flo Rida live in Florida? Yes, he does; he lives in Hialeah's North Links Country Club area. He paid $1,040,000 and got producer Elric “E-Class” Prince’s home in Miami, Florida. The 7,200 square-foot house reportedly has five bedrooms and bathrooms.

The celebrities that live in Florida have gotten to a significant level in their careers, making it possible for them to afford the building they buy. With much labour over the years, they have achieved the success and wealth that they enjoy today.

