Hannah Gibson, Mel Gibson's daughter early life, age, net worth

If you are a fan of the 2000 movie, The Patriot, Hannah Gibson Shepherd must be a familiar face and name. She came into the limelight after featuring in the film that performed considerably well. She is also known for other works such as What Women Want (2000) and Toisen Kanssa (2014) as Arja.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd (right) and guest Hannah during The William Morris Agency and Budweiser GRAMMY Party at White Lotus in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Amy Graves

Source: Getty Images

Hannah is an American actress and a professional clay shooter, famously known for her role in the movie The Patriot, but has also been cast in other films. The star loves to travel with her father to participate in professional clay shooting activities and competitions, especially in Europe.

Hannah Gibson's biography

The filmmaker was born to Mel Gibson and Robyn Moore in 1980. Most of Hannah Gibson's early life, such as educational background and the date of birth, is not disclosed to the public. However, she exhibited an early interest in acting as a passion.

Her early interest in acting explains why she managed to have a promising career as an actor. Hannah was born and raised in a family of six siblings, all of who are boys. Her siblings include Milo Gibson, Christian Gibson, Louis Gibson, Edward Gibson, Thomas Gibson, and William Gibson.

Hannah Gibson also has a background in shooting, especially clay shooting. Perhaps being born in a family with all-male siblings is one of the factors that inspired her to like a sport perceived to be male-dominated. As a result, she was among the earliest popular women to be involved in the sport.

Hannah’s father and mother have had long and successful careers. Mel Gibson is a talented artist who has been involved in some of the biggest acts in the film industry, such as Brave Heart, Mad Max, and The Passion of Christ.

Robyn Moore is popularly known for her career as a dental nurse. However, she is also a public speaker and a television personality. Hannah Gibson’s parents divorced in 2011 after a long marriage full of controversies since tying the knot in 1980.

Hannah Gibson's career

Mel Gibson's daughter Hannah followed the footsteps of her father, who is renowned in acting and filmmaking. She starred in the movie What women Want Along, and this earned her the nomination for a Golden Globe Award. The following is a list of Hannah Gibson’s movies:

Hannah Gibson is also a professional clay shooter trained by her father, who is also her shooting partner. She has attended several clay shooting competitions in the UK. She is also into other outdoor activities such as deer hunting and gamekeeping.

Husband and children

Who is Hannah Gibson's husband? Kenny Wayne Shepherd. He is a famous guitar player, and musician. The two met in the 2000s in one of Wayne's concerts, leading to a long-term relationship.

The couple tied the knot on September 16, 2006. The two have three children together, two sons and one daughter.

Kenny Wayne Shepherd performs at Seminole Tribal Fair in Hard Rock Live at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Photo: Ralph Notaro

Source: Getty Images

Body measurements

Hannah Gibson has blonde hair and blue eyes. Her current body measurements such as height, bust, waist, hips, and weight are unknown. However, she has managed to maintain a perfect body shape and size based on her appearance.

Net worth

Hannah Gibson’s net worth is estimated to be around $500, 000 as of 2021. Most of this money has been obtained through acting and participation in clay shooting tournaments across Europe. Although she did not reach the heights of financial success like many other actors, she is happy with her life.

Hannah Gibson Shepherd is an American actress and professional shooter. She has played a role in movies such as The Patriot, which launched her into the limelight in 2001. She is a professional clay shooter and participates in deer hunting.

