Where is Valentine Michael Manson, Charles Manson's son, now?

Valentine Michael Manson tried to avoid the spotlight, but his father's ill-fame would not let him. As a result, he has learned to dissociate himself from the man. His father, Charles Manson, terrorised the United States of America in the 60s with almost a dozen killings that he orchestrated.

Charles Manson's son, Valentine. Photo: Los Angeles Times, youtube.com (modified by author)

Valentine Michael Manson has done everything to ensure the world knows he did not inherit his father's psychosis. However, he is still widely recognized as Charles Manson's son. At some point, he changed his identity, but it seems it did not help that much.

Profile summary

Birth name Valentine Michael Manson Later known as Michael Brunner Nickname Pooh Bear Gender Male Date of birth 15 April 1968 Age 54 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Topanga Canyon, Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' Height in centimetres 180 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Mary Brunner Father Charles Manson Siblings 2 Children One School Arlington Heights Elementary School Profession Former military contractor Net worth $100,000

Valentine Michael Manson's background information

He was born on 15th April 1968 to Mary Brunner and Charles in Topanga Canyon, Los Angeles, California, USA. He was renamed Michael Brunner after his maternal grandparents, John and Evelyn Brunner, took him away from his biological parents.

Valentine attended Arlington Heights Elementary School. But then, because of what his father was known for, his education did not go smoothly. This was because his peers kept reminding him that his father was a murderer.

Who was Valentine Michael Manson's father?

His father was Charles Manson, who became renowned as the leader of a cult known as the Manson family. The cult comprised mostly of young girls whom Charles manipulated easily with his lessons on philosophy and alternative ways to enjoy life.

Charles was responsible for the death of several people, including Hollywood elites like Sharon Tate. He was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1972 and was there until he passed away in 2017.

American criminal and cult leader Charles Manson is escorted by Los Angeles County sheriffs. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

One of the stories told about Val's relationship with his father was that he thought of reaching out to his dad. Eventually, he found some people who had been talking to Charles. Regardless, his enquiries were not acknowledged then, and he never got a response.

But on his return to the United States of America, Michael Brunner found a postcard from his father. The only words on this postcard were, "write on. write on. write on." Valentine never responded to this message, even though he wanted to. His father eventually passed away on 19th November 2017.

Who did Charles Manson have a child with?

Charles Manson's children are three, and he shared them with three different women. His first child, Charles Manson Jr, was born in 1955 and was mothered by Rosalie Jean Willis. But then, his name changed to Jay White as he took his stepfather's last name, Jack White.

Charles' second child, Charles Luther Manson, was born on 24th September 1960. This was a year after he married his second wife, Candy Stevens. But unfortunately, Candy later divorced him in 1963, and Luther took on a new name later in life. Lastly, he married Mary Brunner, Valentine Michael Manson's mother.

What happened to Manson's son?

Most of Charles Manson's children stayed away from the spotlight. At the same time, most of them dissociated themselves from their father and those he committed his activities with.

What was Charles Manson Jr's cause of death?

Charles Jr committed su*cide on 29th June 1993. The death certificate stated that he passed away from a "self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head" at Exit 438 on Interstate 70 at around 10:15 a.m.

What happened to Valentine Michael Manson?

Valentine left his biological parents when he was about 18 months old. This was because the security found him lying half-naked in the cold alongside his mother and some of his father's cultic family members. The family were naked and in a ditch in a stolen bus.

Valentine's father, Charles Manson, is escorted by Los Angeles County sheriffs to appear in court. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

His mother's parents later raised him and subsequently took their last names. He believes they did a great job raising him in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

During one of Valentine Michael Manson's interviews, he suggested that his father was mostly misunderstood and was therefore painted in more bad light than he necessarily deserves. Furthermore, he believed that, unlike himself, his father could not experience what good parenting feels like.

There is, however, little known about Valentine Michael Manson in 2022. He has lived a low-key life since he granted the Los Angeles Times an exclusive interview in 2019.

What is Valentine Michael Manson's net worth?

Michael has an alleged net worth of $100,000. His only known source of income was his short stint in the army. He was deployed in Germany. However, he has spent most of his years self-employed.

Valentine Michael Manson has kept a low profile majorly because of his infamous father. The most recent appearance he made in public was in his exclusive interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2019.

