Pope Francis' net worth: Does the head of the Catholic church earn a salary?

The church and the state are designed to be autonomous entities, but one cannot do without the other. The state relies on churches for social order, while churches obtain their freedom from the laws created and enforced by the state. The Catholic Church is one of the most prominent denominations in the world, with over a billion followers and the Pope as its head. As a result, there is speculation that Pope Francis’ net worth is humongous to match his position.

Pope Francis holds mass outside the Basilica of Santa Maria during a one-day pastoral visit to the 2009 earthquake-struck Abruzzo capital in L'Aquila, Italy. Photo: Danilo Di Giovanni

Pope Francis may not have an army under his command, but he is still one of the most influential people in the world. Since he can influence so many people, he is often called upon to spearhead peace efforts in parts of the world rocked by conflicts and wars. However, he cannot be able to undertake any of those activities without a budget. Fortunately, he has funds at his disposal, but how much of that money is his?

Pope Francis’ profile summary

Name Pope Francis Birth name Jorge Mario Bergoglio Date of birth 17 December 1936 Place of birth Buenos Aires, Argentina Age 85 years (as of September 2022) Birth sign Sagittarius Gender Male Nationality Argentine (with Vatican citizenship) Ethnicity White Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Brown Religion Christian Denomination Catholic Sexuality Straight Marital status Single (Celibate) Residence Domus Sanctae Marthae Education Philosophical and Theological Faculty of San Miguel High school Escuela Tecnica Mother Mario Jose Bergoglio (1908-1959) Father Regina Maria Sivori (1911-1981) Siblings Maria, Alberto (1942 -2010), Oscar (1938-deceased), Marta (1940-2007) Occupation Priest Net worth $100

What is Pope Francis’ net worth?

The current Pope has been at the helm of the Catholic Church since 2013 when the previous Pope resigned. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the leader of the Catholic Church’s net worth is estimated to be around $100. Aside from his role, he had also served the church in different capacities since 1969, when he became a priest.

Most Vatican priests and cardinals have a monthly salary ranging from $4,700 to $5,900. When it comes to the Pope, there he does not have a monthly salary. That notwithstanding, he is entitled to earn $400,000 annually.

Francis gives a blessing at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church of the First Peoples on July 25, 2022, in Edmonton, Canada. Photo: Cole Burston

Career beginnings

Francis had stints as a casual worker as a youth. He started off as a bouncer and later as a janitor. After that, he trained as a chemist and started working as a technician in a food science laboratory. This career path was brought to a halt by a severe illness.

Upon recovering from the illness, he was inspired to become a member of the Society of Jesus (the Jesuits) in 1958. It was not until 1969 that he was ordained as a Catholic priest, serving as the Jesuit provincial superior in Argentina from 1973 to 1979.

In 1998, he became the archbishop of Buenos Aires and was made a cardinal in 2001 by the late John Paul II. He was in charge of the Argentine church during the December 2001 riots in the country. The administration of the country considered him to be a rival.

When Benedict XVI resigned on February 28, 2013, a papal conclave elected Bergoglio as the new Pope two weeks later. Bergoglio was 76 years old at the time. He decided to be called Pope Francis in honour of Saint Francis of Assisi. He has always been known as a humble person who is quick to forgive.

Leadership style

Although the Pope maintains the views of the church on issues such as clerical celibacy, abor*tion, and the ordination of women, he has initiated a dialogue on the likelihood of the church having deaconesses, and he has also made women full members of dicasteries in the Roman Curia.

Unlike his predecessors, who lived in the papal apartments of the Apostolic Palace, Francis chose to reside in the Domus Sanctae Marthae guesthouse. He has been more open and welcoming to the members of the LGBT community.

Francis during an apostolic visit in LAquila, Italy, on august 29, 2022. Photo: Lorenzo Di Cola

Properties

The Vatican, which is headed by the Pope, owns more than 5,000 properties. 4,051 of these properties are in Italy, while about 1,120 are scattered abroad. This does not include Vatican’s embassies around the world. 14% of the Italian properties are rented at market rates, and the others are rented at cut rates.

40% of the properties owned by the Vatican are institutional buildings like convents, hospitals, and learning facilities. They have properties in cities like Paris, London, Lausanne, and Geneva.

Fast facts

Who is the current Pope? Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, is the current Pope of the Catholic Church. How old is Pope Francis? Francis is 85 years old as of 2022. How much does the Pope make? He does not have a monthly salary, but he is entitled to earn $400,000 annually. How wealthy is Pope Francis? The Pope has a net worth of $100. Where did Pope Francis get his money? He does not earn a monetary salary but has access to a sizable charity fund, which he shares with the needy. How much does Pope Francis make a year? He can access up to $400,000 annually from the Vatican budget. Is the Pope rich? Yes. He is rich by many standards even though he has a net worth of $100. He is also in charge of the vast Vatican budget.

Pope Francis’ net worth is just a drop of water in the ocean when you compare it to the funds under his control as the head of the Catholic Church. There are catholic Christians in almost all the countries in the world, and they all contribute money that is sent to Rome. In addition, the church has hospitals, schools, media houses, and other business entities that make money.

