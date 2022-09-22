The untold story of Christopher Schwarzenegger, Arnold's youngest son

Christopher Schwarzenegger’s Instagram account is a hangout spot for teens eager to be associated with the young celebrity in one way or the other. This might be a situation people seeking attention would definitely want, but others would rather have a quiet life away from the public eye. That kind of life has proven to be a luxury Christopher cannot have because of his father’s popularity. Every little detail about his life is laid bare for the entire world to see.

Journalist Maria Shriver (L) and son Christopher Schwarzenegger (R) attend as Brooks Brothers present "The Mask You Live In" Los Angeles premiere in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Donato Sardella

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son Christopher are exact opposites in many ways. At Christopher’s age, Arnold had worked hard to become the best bodybuilder and movie star. All his son has to do now is relax and enjoy the wealth created by his father. Another contrast is that Arnold was addicted to fitness, but it seems his son cares little about his body weight. He has been the subject of attention due to his weight fluctuation.

Christopher Schwarzenegger’s profile summary

Name Christopher Schwarzenegger Nickname Chris Date of birth September 27, 1997 Place of birth Los Angeles, California Age 25 Years Old Birth Sign Libra Gender Male Nationality American Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Ethnicity White Hair colour Blond Eye colour Green Height 5’11” Height in centimetres 180 Weight 105 Weight in pounds 232 Marital status Single Partner Unknown Father Arnold Schwarzenegger Mother Maria Shriver Siblings Katherine, Christina, Patrick, and Joseph Grandparents Sargent Shriver, Gustav, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, Aurelia Education Brentwood High School Residence Los Angeles, CA Famous as Celebrity Kid

Who is Christopher Schwarzenegger?

Christopher Schwarzenegger was born on 27 September 1997 in Los Angeles, California. His mother, Maria Shriver, is a famous California newspaper reporter and the niece of the late American President J.F. Kennedy.

His father is an Austrian-American actor, film producer, businessman, former bodybuilder, and politician. He began lifting weights when he was fifteen and became Mr Universe aged twenty. He is a seven-time Mr Olympia title holder and is considered to be one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time.

Maria Shriver is a journalist and author. She is a founder of a nonprofit organization called The Women’s Alzheimer’s Movement. She filed for divorce in 2011, but it was finalized in 2021. She is currently a substitute co-anchor of Today With Hoda & Jenna.

Christopher is of mixed ethnicity; Austrian, German, Scottish, Irish, Dutch, French, and English. He grew up in a loving family and was pampered as the last-born child. He has four siblings: Christina, Patrick, Katherine, and his half-brother Joseph Baena. His grandparents include Sargent Shriver, Gustav Schwarzenegger, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, and Aurelia Jadeny Schwarzenegger.

Christina (L), Katherine Schwarzenegger (M) and Christopher Schwarzenegger (R) at Hilarity for Charity's 5th Annual Los Angeles Variety Show in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Vespa

Educational background

Christopher studied at the prestigious Brentwood School in Los Angeles for his high school education. Upon graduating, he joined the University of Michigan and graduated in 2020. The major he studied at the university has not been disclosed. His graduation ceremony was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic; hence it was conducted online.

Why is Christopher Schwarzenegger famous?

He is yet to join the job market; hence there is nothing to report about his career. However, many people know him as a celebrity child. His father is a renowned actor, film producer, multiple award-winning bodybuilder, and 38th governor of California.

He has many role models to look up to in the family. He can choose to be a journalist like his mother or go into politics like his dad. If he doesn’t like those careers, he could still try his luck in the entertainment industry as an actor.

Patrick Schwarzenegger (L) and Christopher Schwarzenegger (R) arrive at the 2017 ESPYS at Microsoft Theater on July 12, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Axelle

Christopher Schwarzenegger’s net worth

Christopher has relied on his family his entire life; hence he has not struggled to make ends meet. He hasn’t worked in any organization and does not have a salary. Similarly, he doesn’t have money of his own, but he stands to inherit a sizeable share of his parent’s estate.

His father has a net worth of about $400 million. His mother has a net worth of $200 million, meaning that the combined net worth of his parents is $600 million.

FAQs

Has Christopher Schwarzenegger lost weight? Christopher has always struggled with weight right from birth. However, he gradually lost weight after committing to a healthier lifestyle in 2020. What is Christopher Schwarzenegger’s height? He is 5 feet 11 inches tall. How old is Christopher Schwarzenegger? He is 25 years old as of 2022. Who is Christopher Schwarzenegger’s mother? His mother is Maria Shriver. However, she divorced his father in 2011 after it emerged that he had an affair and impregnated his housekeeper. What is Christopher Schwarzenegger’s age? He is 25 years as of 2022. Are Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt still together? Yes, Christopher Schwarzenegger’s sister Katherine is married to Chris Pratt. Who is older between Christopher Schwarzenegger and his half-brother Joseph Baena? Christopher is older than Joseph by five days. Joseph Baena was conceived through an affair Arnold Schwarzenegger had with his housekeeper.

Sometimes life can be unfair when you are a celebrity because you are held to the highest standards of society. Christopher Schwarzenegger is aware of this reality, having enjoyed celebrity status from birth. His father set the bar too high for him. That is why he is trolled for his weight by people who want him to be a fitness guru like his father. He is therefore torn between being his own man and conforming to other people’s expectations of him.

