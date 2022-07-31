Who is Stephen A Smith's wife? A closer look at the TV personality's love life

The topic of the identity of Stephen A Smith's wife has been going on in the media. Most people want to know if the controversial sports analyst has a woman in his life and how he copes with family life. Stephen is known for his contentious talks and advice, but then, as much as possible, he has tried to keep his private life away from the same media he is a part of.

Stephen Anthony Smith is a sports show host on ESPN Radio; he writes for ESPN, ESPN New York and The Philadelphia Inquirer. He is one of the world's richest sports journalists and analysts, with a net worth of $16 million. Though he talks about different sports personalities, his love life, among other personal issues, has remained shrouded away from the media.

Profile summary

Full name Stephen Anthony Smith Gender Male Date of birth 14th October 1967 Age 54 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth The Bronx, New York, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Janet Smith Siblings 5 Marital status Single Children 2 School Thomas A. Edison College/University Fashion Institute of Technology and Winston-Salem State University Profession Sports journalist, analyst, columnist, actor and brand influencer Net worth $16 million Twitter handle @stephenasmith Instagram handle @stephenasmith

Who is Stephen A Smith's wife?

Several attempts to know the woman in Stephen's life have been met with vague responses from him. It will appear that he is more comfortable talking about people than he is willing to be talked about.

But then, is Stephen A Smith married? No, he is not married and has never been married to anyone. Although he was engaged to someone at some point, it did not end well. However, he has insinuated in interviews that he is not opposed to marriage but would only do that when he wants.

Is Stephen A Smith in a relationship?

There is no concrete proof that the analyst is in a relationship with anyone, even though rumours have linked him to a couple of ladies, most of whom are in sports journalism like he is.

He was once seen with a lady at an event that Steve Harvey organised. Some years later, Smith was spotted at a restaurant with Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, a co-worker at ESPN. However, they neither confirmed nor denied the rumour about a possible date between them.

According to Landscape Insight, Smith has also been linked to Molly Qerim, his co-host on First Take. But then, the lady recently became embroiled in a divorce from her husband and has not said anything about the possibility of getting the tag of Stephen A Smith's wife anytime soon.

Does Stephen A Smith have a kid?

Although he is unmarried, the sports columnist and analyst revealed a few years ago that he is the father of two lovely girls who mean the world to him. At the time, he insinuated that the girls' ages were 11 and 10.

What are Stephen A Smith's daughters' names? His daughters' names are Samantha and Nyla. But then, their mother's identity remains a mystery.

Stephen mentioned that after his mother, Janet Smith, died, his girls' presence in his life helped him deal with the loss. However, he also confessed that as much as he loved to be strict, he is a sulker for the demands and antics of his two daughters, who are currently in their pre-teen years.

Frequently asked questions

Is Stephen A Smith's wife Janice? No. He is neither married nor currently engaged to anyone. Are Skip and Stephen A still friends? Skip Bayless and Stephen may have had their differences as partners in the First Take show, but they have both asserted that there is no bad blood between them. How many children does Stephen A Smith have? The sports journalist is a father, Samantha and Nyla. Is Stephen A Smith's mother alive? No, his mother, Janet Smith, passed away from complications that arose from colon cancer. Is Stephen A Smith wealthy? Yes. He has a net worth of $16 million. How many siblings does Stephen A Smith have? He has five siblings, four of whom are his older sisters, and the fifth, his younger brother, is Basil, who passed away alongside their father in a ghastly motor accident in 1992.

It may take a long time to know who Stephen A Smith's wife will be. He is always quick to dismiss discussions about his love life and claims that he will only let the public know whatever he wants them to know about his business.

