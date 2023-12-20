Know NBA YoungBoy's kids: Complete list of YoungBoy Never Broke Again children

NBA YoungBoy, also known as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, is a rapper from the USA well known for his successful music career and legal issues. His music, unique style and resilience in the face of legal challenges have contributed to his fame and recognition in the music industry. His personal life has also interested the public, especially his children, who are many. So, who are they? Who are NBA YoungBoy's kids?

Being a celebrity has its various pros and cons. On the one hand, you enjoy immense fame, recognition, and often financial success, and on the other, privacy is not a guarantee, and your life may be under public scrutiny. Such is the life of rapper NBA YoungBoy, whose fans are interested in his private life, especially his children.

NBA YoungBoy's profile summary

Real name Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Nickname NBA YoungBoy, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Top Gender Male Date of birth 20 October 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 148 Weight in kilograms 67 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Sherhonda Gaulden Siblings Bway Yungy, Ken Gaulden, Teelee Gaulden Marital status Married Wife Jazlyn Mychelle Hayes Children 11 Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter Net worth $6 million–$8 million Instagram @nbayoungboy.16x Facebook @nbayoungboy

Who is NBA YoungBoy?

Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, known professionally as YoungBoy Never Broke Again, is an American rapper. As of 2023, he has released six studio albums, three compilation albums, 26 mixtapes (comprising six collaborative mixtapes), three extended plays, and 102 singles (twenty-three as a featured artist).

NBA YoungBoy's kids' names

Who are YoungBoy Never Broke Again's children? As of 2023, the rapper has eleven children with nine different women.

In addition to his biological children, NBA YoungBoy also acts as a father to Kamron. Get to know all NBA YoungBoy's kids' ages and names below:

Kayden Gaulden

Who is NBA YoungBoy's first child? Kayden is the rapper's first child. He was born on 4 July 2016 in Los Angeles, USA, to Kentrell DeSean Gaulden and Nisha Keller when they were 16 and 14, respectively.

What is NBA YoungBoy's oldest kid's age? Kayden is seven years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Kamron

Kamron Gaulden is the adoptive son of NBA YoungBoy. He was born on 19 July 2016 and is seven years old (as of 2023). His mother's name is Starr Dejanee, while his biological father's identity remains undisclosed.

Taylin Gaulden

Taylin is the second biological child of the rapper. He was born on 19 March 2017 in Louisiana, USA, to Kentrell DeSean and Trina Nia. Taylin is six years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Pisces.

Kamiri Gaulden

Kamiri Gaulden is the third-born child of NBA YoungBoy. He was born on 6 July 2017 to Kentrell DeSean and Starr Dejanee. Kamiri is six years old (as of 2023), and his zodiac sign is Cancer.

Kacey Alexander Gaulden

Kayce is the child of American YouTuber Jania Meshell and NBA YoungBoy. He was born on February 2019 and is four years old (as of 2023). Kacey's parents dated from 2017 to around mid-2018, when they broke up. During the separation, Jania was pregnant with Kayce Alexander Gaulden.

Armani Gaulden

Armani is NBA YoungBlood's fifth child and his second with Nisha Kellerwhen. She was born on 19 June 2020 and is three years old (as of 2023). Her parents had her in 2020 after reconciling but broke up again shortly after Armani's birth.

Kodi Capri Gaulden

Kodi Capri is the second daughter of American rapper NBA YoungBoy. Her mother is Drea Symone. Kodi Capri was born on 26 November 2020 and is three years old (as of 2023).

Kentrell Gaulden Jr.

Did NBA YoungBoy have a kid with Floyd Mayweather's daughter? Yes, he did. The pair have a child, Kentrell Gaulden Jr., who is the eighth child of NBA YoungBoy and the first child of Yaya Mayweather. He was born on 9 January 2021 in Los Angeles, California, USA and is two years old (as of 2023).

Alice Nora Gaulden

According to XXL, Alice is the third daughter of American rapper NBA YoungBoy. She was born in April 2021 and is two years old (as of 2023). Her mother, Jazlyn Mychelle, is an American beauty influencer, vlogger, and model who was in an on-and-off relationship with NBA YoungBoy for years before getting married on 7 January 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Kaell Gaulden

Kaell is the son of YoungBoy Never Broke Again and social media personality Arcola. He was born on 7 June 2021 in the USA and is two years old (as of 2023). According to The Source, NBA YoungBoy and Arcola have had public disputes over various issues, including the custody of their son.

Klemenza Tru Gaulden

Klemenza Tru is the second child of American rapper NBA YoungBoy and his wife Jazlyn Mychelle. He was born in September 2022 in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA and is one year old (as of 2023).

FAQs

Who is NBA YoungBoy? He is an American rapper and songwriter. His real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. Which rapper has 10 children? As of 2023, rappers with ten children include Peter Gunz. Who was the NBA player with 11 children? There is no known NBA player with 11 children. However, Shawn Kemp is believed to have had 11 kids by 9 different women by the end of his career. Who is NBA YoungBoy's oldest child? The rapper's oldest child, born on 4 July 2016, is Kayden Gaulden. How many children does NBA YoungBoy have? As of 2023, the rapper has eleven children. Who are NBA YoungBoy's family members? The rapper's family includes his mother, Sherhonda Gaulden, biological siblings Telee and Ken Gaulden, half-sibling Bway Yungy and eight sons and three daughters. What are NBA YoungBoy's sons' names? The rapper has seven sons, namely, Kacey, Kayden, Kentrell Jr., Taylin, Kamiri, Klemenza Tru, and Kamron (non-biological).

The topic of NBA YoungBoy's kids has always been an interesting one for his fans. Aside from his career, the rapper is among celebrities with many children. As of 2023, NBA YoungBoy has 11 kids with different women.

