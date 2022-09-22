Who is Django Ward? All you need to know about Fred Ward's son

Fred Ward was a fan favourite actor whose career spanned from 1973 to 2015 when he retired. The veteran actor was known for how he managed to play tough-guy roles with a certain gruff tenderness. He appeared in more than eighty films, but his family was his biggest source of happiness. Django Ward, his son, is not as famous as he is, but he has also carved his own path and is keen on making the world better a better place as his father did.

Actor Fred Ward attends the premiere of "30 Minutes or Less" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on August 8, 2011, in Hollywood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

While Django enjoyed stability in his life, the same cannot be said about his father. Fred was born into a poor and broken family, yet it did not determine his future. He worked hard to ensure his children got a better life than he did. In the end, he fulfilled his dreams by becoming a global star and raising a stable family.

Profile summary

Name Django Ward Date of birth (B/W) 1966-1970 Place of birth United States Age 52 – 56 (as of 2022) Birth sign Unknown Gender Male Religion Christian Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Unknown Partner Unknown Father Freddie Joe Ward Mother Silvia Ward Siblings None Height 5’11” Height in centimetres 183 Weight in kilograms 80 Weight in pounds 176 Occupation Musician (guitarist) Net worth $750,000

Django Ward's bio

Django Ward, who is Fred Ward’s heir, was an only child. His exact date of birth is unknown, but it is believed that he was born between 1966 and 1970. This means that his age would be between 52 and 56 as of 2022.

Details of his upbringing and educational background have not been brought to the public. However, he is educated, having studied at a local high school and state university.

Django Ward's parents

His father, Fred Ward, was a renowned actor and producer. He was born in December 1942 and died on 8 May 2022. Fred hailed from San Diego, where he was raised by his grandmother. His father, Django’s grandfather, was an alcoholic criminal who was put behind bars several times.

Fred was left by his mother when he was three, and he went to live with his grandmother until his mother rebuilt her life. He made his acting debut in 1973 in an Italian television movie after studying at Herbert Berghof Studio and in Rome. During his stay in Italy, Freddie worked as a mime.

He returned to the US in the 1970s and spent time working in experimental theatre. His first American film appearance was in 1975’s Hearts of the West as a cowboy. Since then, Fred has appeared in countless films.

Fred Ward married his first wife, Carla Evonne Stewart, in 1965 in Venice. The marriage was not destined to be, as they parted ways the same year. He then got married to Silvia Ward, but the marriage also ended in a divorce. Nonetheless, the union resulted in the birth of Django. His last marriage was to Marie-France Boisselle, but they divorced in 2013.

Career

There were expectations that Fred Ward’s son would be influenced by his father to become an actor, but he chose a different path. He is a musician but remains more renowned for his father's accomplishments. Django is good at playing various musical instruments, but his favourite is the guitar. He is a jazz master of the jazz manouche style.

The celebrity son is a guitarist for a band called Viper Swing, whose other members are Damien Briard, Jean Clermont, and Arnaud Estor. He has devoted his entire life to this band and has established a deep friendship with the other bandmates. Apart from playing the guitar, he also participates in composing music and songs. The band has toured throughout France and Europe.

Who is Django Ward's wife?

Django has led a low-key life since his childhood. Thus, it is challenging to whether he is married or not. He is presumably a married man, but his wife's name is unknown. Similarly, details of his children remain under wraps.

What is Django Ward’s net worth?

Django is a critical member of his band who composes music and plays instruments. The band conducts live performances and also sells its music through distributors.

Most of Django’s earnings come from the band’s shows. It is alleged that he has a net worth of about $750,000. His late father’s net worth is $3 million. He must have received a sizeable part of the money as his inheritance.

FAQs

The death of Fred Ward marked the end of an era as the veteran actor will be remembered for a career that lasted almost four decades. His most recent film credits include True Detective, 2 Guns and Leverage. Fred tried to be a good family man and did his best to shield his family from public scrutiny. However, his son, Django Ward, followed a different path. He is a jazz musician playing the guitar for the Viper Swing band.

