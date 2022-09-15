Who is Elizabeth Keuchler? Interesting facts about Alec Baldwin's sister

Elizabeth Keuchler is more popularly known as the executive director of the Carol M. Baldwin Bre*st Cancer Research Fund of Central New York, America. This institution was established in her mother's honour after battling and overcoming bre*st cancer. However, being at the forefront of this organisation has not been without its troubles. For instance, Elizabeth was accused of taking funds meant for philanthropic activities.

L-R: Elizabeth Keuchler, actor Stephen Baldwin with his wife Kennya and their mother Carol at Sony Theatres Lincoln Square in New York. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Elizabeth Keuchler comes from a well-respected American family known for endeavouring in the entertainment, political, and philanthropic atmosphere. She is the oldest of the children her parents gave birth to, and unlike her brothers, who are in the entertainment business, she is not usually in the news.

Profile summary

Full name Elizabeth Keuchler (Neé Baldwin) Nickname Betty Gender Female Date of birth 15 October 1955 Age 66 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New York City, New York, United States of America Current residence 1003 Rail Fence Rd, Camillus, NY 13031, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity (Catholic) Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Light Hazel Mother Carol M. Baldwin Father Alexander Rae Baldwin II Siblings 5 Marital status Married Husband Charles Keuchler Children 6 Profession Philanthropist, executive director Net worth $3 million

Elizabeth Keuchler's background information

The American philanthropist was born on 15th October 1955 in New York City, New York, United States of America. Elizabeth Keuchler's age is currently 66 years.

Her mother, Carol M. Baldwin, survived cancer twice and became a philanthropist to help people with bre*st cancer. On the other hand, Beth's father was a football coach. He also taught social studies and history at a local school in New York.

The philanthropist has five siblings. Among Elizabeth Keuchler's siblings are four brothers: Alec, William, Daniel, and Stephen, and a sister christened Jane.

Actor Alec Baldwin and Elizabeth's daughter Jessica Keuchler attend the 52nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Photo: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

Elizabeth's brothers are involved in the entertainment industry as actors, movie directors, and producers. On the other hand, the Baldwin sisters chose an entirely different career in the health sector. Lizzy trained as a physical therapist, while her sister Jane is a famous American physician.

Is Elizabeth Keuchler related to Stephen Baldwin?

Yes, Stephen Baldwin, a Hollywood actor, director and producer, is the younger brother of the philanthropist. He is the father of Hailey Baldwin, married to famous Canadian musician Justin Bieber.

Career

Elizabeth is renowned as the Executive Director of a bre*st cancer charity organisation, Carol M. Baldwin Bre*st Cancer Research Fund, which her mother founded sometime in 2001. In addition, as a professional physical therapist, Betty has been in active service at Bellevue Manor in Syracuse, New York, with over 12 years of experience.

Is Elizabeth Keuchler married?

Keuchler is a wife and mother. She has been married for over forty years to Charles Keuchler, an American landscaper. The lovebirds reportedly tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony among friends and family. The ceremony occurred at Massapequa, New York, United States of America.

The marriage between Charles and Elizabeth Keuchler has resulted in the birth of a boy named John and five girls, namely Jacqueline, Jessica, Jennifer, Jill, and Jean.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the Hangmen opening night on Broadway at Golden Theatre in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

What is Elizabeth Keuchler's height?

She is 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. She also weighs an average of 70 kilograms (154 pounds). She has blonde hair and a pair of hazel-coloured eyes.

What is Elizabeth Keuchler's net worth?

She has an alleged net worth of $3 million. However, this figure is not from a verified source and is hence unreliable. Primarily, she makes most of her revenue from her practice as a physical therapist. Still, she also earns as the executive director of an organisation founded by her mother.

Latest news

Betty was recently in the news for the wrong reasons. This came after her former employee at the organisation accused her of spending money meant for charity on personal interests.

She reportedly pocketed about $243,473 in the form of her wages and other incentives in her position as executive director. This amount was said to be more than half of the total revenue generated by the fund. The Baldwin family, however, refers to this payment as stipends.

An aggrieved former employee, James Edstrom, made a public statement on the issue. According to him:

It used to outrage me so much the way Carol Baldwin would go collect money at schools where kids would get change out of their lunch money to donate and stuff like that and then see it go to the family. Where's the justice, when you're on salary, and all these expenses are being paid for. It really upset me that nobody really seemed to care about where this money was going.

Elizabeth Keuchler is one of the influential American women striving to leave their mark on the world by investing in philanthropy. She has not allowed the fact that she was born into a wealthy family to make her turn a blind eye to the people in need.

