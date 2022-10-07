Who is Lailaa Nicole Williams, Candace Parker’s Daughter? All you need to know

Candace Parker is a professional basketball player for the Women's National Basketball Association's Chicago Sky (WNBA) from the United States of America. She was first selected overall by the Los Angeles Sparks in the 2008 WNBA draft. But did you know that her daughter Lailaa Nicole Williams is following in her footsteps?

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Photo: @candaceparker on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lailaa Nicole is an American celebrity child known for being the daughter of Candace Parker and her ex-husband Shelden Williams. Her parents are both professional basketball players who have achieved enormous fame and fortune due to their profession.

Lailaa Nicole Williams' profile summary

Full name Lailaa Nicole Williams Gender Female Date of birth 13 May 2009 Age 13 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth United States of America Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4’2’’ Height in centimetres 127 Weight in pounds 88 Weight in kilograms 40 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Famous as Candace and Sheldan Parker's daughter Father Sheldan Williams Mother Candace Parker Siblings Air Larry Petrakova Parker

Who is Lailaa Nicole Williams?

Lailaa is an American celebrity kid. She was born on 13 May 2009 in the United States of America. She is 13 years old as of 2022. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. Lailaa is the only child born to her parents. She, however, has a step-brother called Air Larry Petrakova Parker.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lailaa Nicole Williams’ parents

Her parents are Sheldan Williams and Candace Parker. They got married on 13 November 2008. They welcomed their only daughter on 13 May 2009. Unfortunately, their marriage lasted until November 2016.

Her father, Sheldan Williams, is a former basketball player from the United States. He was a Duke Blue Devils college basketball player who later played in the NBA for parts of seven seasons.

He was the fifth player to win the NABC Defensive Player of the Year award while at Duke two years in a row. In addition, he holds the Duke Career block record, the single-season block record, and the career rebounding record.

On the other hand, her mother, Candace, is a professional basketball player for the Chicago Sky of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA). She was the second junior and the only female to attain the Gatorade National Girls Basketball Player of the Year accolade two times in high school, in 2003 and 2004.

As a redshirt freshman, she became the first female to plunge in an NCAA tournament game and the first female to plunge twice in a college game. In addition, Parker signed long-term endorsement contracts with Adidas and Gatorade after being selected in the WNBA Draft.

She has received two WNBA Most Valuable Player Awards (in 2008 and 2013), a WNBA Finals MVP Award (2016), a WNBA All-Star Game MVP Award (2013), two Olympic gold medals (in 2008 and 2012), and the WNBA Rookie of the Year Award (2008).

Parker has worked as an analyst and commentator for Turner Sports since 2018, covering NBA games on TNT and NBA TV and the NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Why is Lailaa Nicole Williams famous?

Lailaa Nicole Williams is a celebrity child. She is yet to establish a professional career and is ostensibly attending school. However, despite her age, she has expressed an interest in basketball and is likely to follow in her parent's footsteps.

What is Lailaa Nicole Williams’ net worth?

Nicole has no source of income and is entirely reliant on her parents. According to Celebrity Net Worth, her father and mother have a combined net worth of $5 million.

How tall is Lailaa Nicole Williams?

Lailaa Nicole Williams' height is 4 feet 2 inches or 127 centimetres, and she weighs approximately 88 pounds or 40 kilograms. In addition, she has brown hair and dark brown eyes.

FAQs

Who is Lailaa Nicole Williams? She is an American celebrity kid. She is famous for being Sheldan Williams and Candace Parker’s daughter. What is Candace Parker's daughter's age? She is 13 years old. She was born on 13 May 2009. Who are Lailaa Nicole Williams’ parents? Her parents are Sheldan Williams and Candace Parker. Does Lailaa Nicole Williams play basketball? Yes, just like her parents, she is interested in playing basketball. Is Lailaa Nicole Williams' Instagram account active? No, she does not have an active Instagram account. Who runs Lailaa Nicole Williams' TikTok account? Laila has no social media accounts. However, she appears frequently in her parents' TikTok posts on their respective TikTok accounts. How tall is Lailaa Nicole Williams? She is 4 feet 2 inches or 127 centimetres tall.

Lailaa Nicole Williams is an American celebrity child. Her parents, Sheldan Williams and Candace Parker, are professional basketball players who have achieved immense recognition and fortune due to their profession.

Yen.com.gh released an interesting article about Pope Francis' net worth. With over a billion followers and the Pope at its helm, the Catholic Church is one of the world's most prominent denominations. As a result, some speculate that Pope Francis's net worth is enormous compared to his position.

Pope Francis may not command an army, but he is still one of the world's most influential figures. Because of his ability to influence so many people, he is frequently called upon to lead peace efforts in areas of the world rocked by conflicts and wars. However, have you asked yourself how much he is worth?

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh