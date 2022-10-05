If you have watched Scarface or the original Batman Return, you might have come across actress Michelle Pfeiffer. She played Elvira Hancock in Scarface (1983) and Selina Kyle/Catwoman in Batman Returns (1992). The actress was and still is a superstar for those that watched her in her prime. Michelle is currently in her sixties, but her fame hasn't dwindled. As a result, fans are interested in her personal life, with many inquiring about her children. How many kids does she have? And who is John Henry Kelley II to her?

Michelle Pfeiffer, her husband David, son John, and daughter Claudia attend an honouring ceremony on 6 August 2007 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

John Henry Kelley II is a celebrity child. But despite his celebrity status, John lives a private life, and little is known about him. As a result, much speculation has risen about him, with many inquiring about his whereabouts.

Profile summary

Full name John Henry Kelley II Gender Male Date of birth 5 August 1994 Age 28 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth USA Current residence USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Father David E. Kelley Mother Michelle Pfeiffer Siblings Claudia Rose Pfeiffer

Interesting facts about John Henry Kelley II

Who is John Henry Kelley II? He is the son of David E. Kelley, an American television writer, producer, and former attorney, and Michelle Marie Pfeiffer, an American actress. But, aside from his celebrity parents, what else do you know about him? Here are five interesting facts about him.

1. He was born in 1994

How old is John Henry Kelley II? He is 28 years old in 2022, having been born on 5 August 1994 in the United States. John's zodiac sign is Leo. He is an American citizen and is of white ethnicity.

2. He has an adopted sister

John Henry Kelley II has an older sister known as Claudia Rose Pfeiffer. She was born on 9 February 1993, making her 29 years old in 2022. Is Claudia Pfeiffer adopted? Yes, she is. Michelle Pfeiffer adopted Claudia back in 1993 before getting married to David Kelley.

What is Michelle Pfeiffer's daughter's ethnicity? According to People, Claudia Rose Pfeiffer is of mixed ethnicity.

3. He has celebrity parents

John Henry Kelley II's parents are famous people in the Hollywood scene. His father, David Edward Kelley, is an American television writer, producer, and former attorney. David is one of the few screenwriters whose work has been broadcast on all four major commercial television networks in the United States.

John's mother, Michelle Marie Pfeiffer, is an American actress. She is regarded as one of the 1980s and 1990s most successful actresses. According to IMDb, Michelle has won a Golden Globe and a British Academy Film award and has been nominated for three Academy Awards and a Primetime Emmy.

How did John Henry Kelley's parents meet? According to Pop Sugar, in January 1993, actress Michelle Pfeiffer met on a blind date with Kelley. The following week, Kelley took her to see Bram Stoker's Dracula at the movies, and they began dating officially, eventually marrying on 13 November 1993.

4. He was named after his grandfather

John Henry Kelley II was named after his famous grandfather, John Henry "Jack" Kelley. Jack Kelley was an ice hockey coach from the United States who was inducted into the US Hockey Hall of Fame in 1993.

According to the Boston University Alumni Magazine, Kelley was the first general manager and head coach of the World Hockey Association's New England Whalers (WHA). In 1972-73, he won the Howard Baldwin Trophy as WHA coach of the year and led the Whalers to the Avco World Trophy.

5. His parents have an impressive net worth

John Henry Kelley II's parents are among the wealthiest in Hollywood. According to Celebrity Net Worth, John Henry's parents have a combined net worth of $250 million. Her mother's fortune results from a long and successful career in the acting industry.

David's fortune stems from his long and successful careers in film and law, according to The Richest. David is currently a script consultant on the Atlas Shrugged film adaptation.

On the other hand, John Henry Kelley's net worth is unknown. No one knows what he is into because he has kept almost everything about him under wraps.

Frequently asked questions

Who is John Henry Kelley II? He is the son of American television writer, producer, and former attorney, David E. Kelley and Michelle Marie Pfeiffer, an American actress. How old is John Henry Kelley II? He was born on 5 August 1994 and is 28 years old in 2022. John's zodiac sign is Leo. Where did John Henry Kelley go to college? Despite being a renowned celebrity, his education is not known. Is John Henry Kelley paralyz*d? No, he doesn't seem so. According to old photos online, John Henry looked healthy and was pictured standing. Where is John Henry Kelley now? Unfortunately, John's whereabouts are unknown as he leads a private life. What is John Henry Kelley's net worth? Unfortunately, his net worth is not public knowledge.

John Henry Kelley II is the son of renowned American actress Michelle Marie Pfeiffer and former attorney David E. Kelley. He has an older sister, Claudia, who John's mother adopted before her marriage to David E. Kelley. Unfortunately, John leads a private life, and little is known about him.

