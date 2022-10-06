Who is Matthew Saks? All the truth about Bea Arthur’s son

Being born into an A-list family means you're guaranteed to be famous if you want the lifestyle. Evidently, numerous celebrity kids are stealing the spotlight from their parents right now. For instance, Matthew Saks is one of the celebrity kids who have chosen the same profession as their parents.

Arthur’s son Matthew attends The Bea Arthur Residence Building dedication in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Matthew Saks is an American actor. He is the son of Bea Arthur, a well-recognized American actress and comedian from Brooklyn, New York. She began her career in 1947 and has won several accolades throughout her career.

Profile summary

Full name Matthew Phillip Saks Nickname Matthew Saks Gender Male Date of birth 14 July 1961 Age 61 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Mother Bea Arthur Father Gene Saks Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Partner Vanessa Saks Children 2 Profession American actor Net worth $1.7 million

Matthew Saks’ biography

Matthew Saks was born on 14 July 1961 in the United States. How old is Matthew Saks? He is 61 years old as of 2022. Gene Saks and Bea Arthur are his parents. Her mother was an American actress and comedian from New York.

She is famous for her appearances in various movies and TV shows such as All in the Family (1971-1972), Maude (1972-1978) and The Golden Girls (1985-1992). She bagged numerous awards and nominations throughout her career. Bea passed away on 25th April 2009 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She died at the age of 86.

Actress Bea Arthur is interviewed as a guest on the BBC television series 'Bruce's Guest Night'. Photo: Don Smith

Source: Getty Images

On the other hand, her father was an American actor and director. He started his career in 1949 and was later inducted into the American Theater Hall of Fame. He directed numerous movies during his career and bagged a couple of nominations for his works as a director. Unfortunately, he passed away on 28th March 2015, in East Hampton, New York, at 93.

The talented actor has two siblings, a brother, Daniel and a sister, Annabelle. Unfortunately, nothing much is publicly known about Mathew Saks' siblings.

Career

Matthew is a talented actor with several films in his name. He made his film debut in 1969, starring Miss Dickinson's Nephew in Cactus Flower. In 1986, he worked as a production assistant in Brighton Beach Memoirs. He has also appeared as himself in the Intimate Portrait TV series documentary.

Other Matthew Saks' movies include:

1969 – Cactus Flower as Miss Dickinson’s Nephew

as Miss Dickinson’s Nephew 1989 – Knots Landing as Gas Station Attendant

as Gas Station Attendant 1991 – The Golden Girls as Cop

as Cop 1992 – A Few Good Men as David

as David 1993 – Falling Down as Officer at Station

as Officer at Station 1993 – Bloodlines: Murder in the Family as Usher

as Usher 1993 – Robin Hood: Men in Tights as Party Guest

as Party Guest 1995 – Outbreak as Sergeant Wolf

as Sergeant Wolf 1995 – The American President as Congressional Staffer

as Congressional Staffer 1992 to 1996 – Murder, She Wrote as Crew Member

Is Matthew Saks married?

Yes, he is married to the love of his life Vanessa Saks. The couple is been blessed with two kids whose names and current whereabouts haven't been revealed.

Karl Siciliano, Matthew, Brody, and Alex Roque attend The Bea Arthur Residence Building dedication in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

How much is Matthew Saks' net worth?

He has an estimated net worth of $1.7 million as of 2022. He has made this sum of money from his successful career in the entertainment industry. Acting is his primary source of income.

FAQs

Who is Matthew Saks? He is a renowned American actor. How old is Matthew Saks? He is 61 years old as of 2022. He was born on 14 July 1961 in the United States. Who are Matthew Saks’ parents? Gene Saks and Bea Arthur are his parents. Are Matthew and Daniel Saks related? Yes, they are brothers. The two were adopted by Gene Saks and Bea Arthur. What is Matthew Saks doing now? He is still undertaking his film career in the United States. He lives with his wife and kids. Is Matthew Saks married? Yes, he is married to the love of his life, Vanessa, and they have two children. How much is Matthew Saks' net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $1.7 million as of 2022.

Matthew Saks is a renowned actor from the United States. Away from his career, his famous for being the son of American actress Bea Arthur. In addition, he is married to Vanessa, and they have two children.

