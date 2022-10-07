Is Robert Redford still alive? Why you don't hear from the actor anymore

If you love old-school movies, you might have seen classics like Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid and Barefoot in the Park. These movies received critical acclaim thanks to their stellar cast. Among the stars in the films was American actor Robert Redford. He is known for his charisma, which has made him a fan favourite. However, he has disappeared from the limelight for quite a while, raising concerns many among his fans. So, what happened to the star? And is Robert Redford still alive?

Actor/Director Robert Redford attends "The Company You Keep" Premiere at the 69th Venice Film Festival at the Palazzo del Cinema on 6 September 2012 in Venice, Italy. Photo: Gareth Cattermole

Charles Robert Redford Jr is an actor and filmmaker from the United States. He was born on 18 August 1936 in Santa Monica, California, USA. Robert has received numerous honours, including an Academy Award, a British Academy Film Award, two Golden Globe Awards, the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In addition, Time magazine named him one of the world's 100 most influential people in 2014.

Profile summary

Full name Charles Robert Redford Jr Gender Male Date of birth 18 August 2022 Age 86 years old (in 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Santa Monica, California, U.S.A Current residence Utah, U.S.A Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 169 Weight in kilograms 77 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Martha Woodruff Redford Father Charles Robert Redford Marital status Married Wife Sibylle Szaggars (m. 2009) Children 4 School Van Nuys High School College University of Colorado Boulder Pratt Institute, American Academy of Dramatic Arts Profession Actor, filmmaker Net worth $200 million

Is Robert Redford still alive?

How old is Robert Redford, and is he still alive? Yes, he is. The star is alive and well and is in his mid-eighties. According to Beacham Journal, Robert celebrated his eighty-sixth birthday on 18 August 2022.

His absence in the scene has led to curiosity about his whereabouts. So, why isn't the actor heard from anymore? And what is Robert Redford doing these days? Here is what you need to know about him.

He announced his retirement as an actor in 2018

Robert and his wife Lola attend the 53rd Academy Awards circa 1981 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Bret Lundberg

The Academy Award winner announced his retirement from acting during an interview in 2018. Robert Redford told CBS News that his role in the film The Old Man and the Gun was his final. He stated that his retirement was due to age and that he had been in the industry since he was 21. On the other hand, Robert stated that he was only retiring from acting and not from the industry entirely.

Redford revealed during a red-carpet interview just one month after announcing his retirement from acting that his decision was not final. According to Variety, when asked about his retirement, the actor stated that his announcement was a mistake and that he should not have said anything about it.

Robert stated that if he were to retire, he would do so quietly because making an announcement would draw too much attention.

He unexpectedly returned to an existing role

A year after 'The Old Man and the Gun' was released, Redford made a surprise cameo in 2019. According to IMDb, the actor played Alexander Pierce in the Marvel film Avengers: Endgame, a character he played five years earlier in Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

He steps back from the Sundance Film Festival spotlight

In January 2019, Redford announced that he would no longer be involved in the Sundance Film Festival in the same capacity. According to EW, Robert announced his departure from the spotlight at the Sundance Film Festival but provided little explanation for his decision.

He is still producing and directing

Where is Robert Redford now? The actor is currently in the filmmaking business. In interviews about his retirement from acting, Robert has stated that he is still interested in directing.

Robert is one of the executive producers of the 2021 documentary The Mustangs: America's Wild Horses. He is also one of the executive producers of the 2022 television series Dark Winds.

He lost his son in 2020

According to the Los Angeles Times, Robert Redford's son, David James, died on 16 October 2020 after battling liver disease for thirty years. James was a documentary filmmaker and environmentalist. In 1993, he underwent two liver transplants to combat the effects of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC).

However, the disease returned in 2018, turning cancerous as he awaited a liver transplant in 2019. According to Cindi Berger, Robert Redford's publicist, the actor mourned with his family following the loss.

What is Robert Redford's net worth?

Robert attended the 29th Santa Barbara International Film Festival on 7 February 2014 in Santa Barbara, California. Photo: Imeh Akpanudosen

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has an estimated net worth of $200 million. His earnings result from a long and successful career in the film and television industries.

What illness does Robert Redford have?

Currently, the actor has no known illnesses. However, Robert had polio as a child. According to Grunge, the actor contracted the disease after swimming in the ocean. He said that, despite being mild, the polio was severe enough to keep him in bed for two weeks.

Frequently asked questions

How old is Robert Redford? The entertainer is 86 years old in 2022. What is Robert Redford's net worth? He has a net worth of $200 million. Where can you find a picture of Robert Redford? You can find his photos on Getty Images and social media. What illness does Robert Redford have? Currently, the actor has no known illnesses. However, Robert had polio as a child. Is Robert Redford still active? Yes, he is active in the production scene and has been featured on two projects. What is Robert Redford's most famous movie? According to Rotten Tomatoes, the actor's most famous movie is All Is Lost (2013). How much did Redford sell Sundance for? According to Mansion Global, the entertainer sold the Sundance Catalog to ACI Capital and Webster Capital in a deal valued between $20 million and $40 million.

Is Robert Redford still alive? Yes, the actor is still alive and well. In his late eighties, Redford is into film production and directing. However, his absence from the big screen has piqued fans' interest, who are wondering what he is into nowadays.

