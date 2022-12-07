Who is Annie Potts' spouse? The American actress' relationship history

Annie Potts is a celebrated actress hugely recognisable from the movie Ghostbusters and the recent comedy genius series Young Sheldon. Although the actress is widely renowned by many, not much is known about Annie Potts' spouse, James Hayman. James is a television producer and director.

Actress Annie Potts and her husband James Hayman attending 'National Jewish Fund Dinner' on November 29, 1989, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection

Source: Getty Images

James Hayman is a multi-Emmy Award nominee. He has served as the executive producing director for two long-running drama series, Ugly Betty on ABC and Judging Amy on CBS.

James Hayman's profile summary

Full name James Joelson Hayman Nickname Jim Hayman Gender Male Place of birth Paterson, New Jersey Current residence Los Angeles Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian-White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 194 Weight in kilograms 88 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Brown Relationship status Married Partner Annie Potts Children James Hayman, Harry Hayman, Clay Senechal University New York University Profession Television producer, director, cinematographer Net worth $2 million

Early childhood

James Hayman was born in Paterson, New Jersey but spent most of his childhood in Manhattan. He undertook his higher education at New York University and graduated with a Master of Fine Arts.

Shortly after graduation, he took a job in New York as a cinematographer. Some of his groundbreaking cinematography include An Autumn's Tale, which won a Hong Kong award. He also photographed the film Tokyo Pop and a feature film version of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Career

James began his career as a camera assistant in the movie Stranger than Paradise. Some of the masterpiece films he directed include Breaking the Rules, Marry Me, and Texasville. He has worked on various films, and some of his credits include the following:

Judging AmyUgly Betty

Joan of Acadia

Law & Order

NCIS: Hawaii

The Fosters

Dangerous Minds

Lois & Clark

NCIS: New Orleans

The New Adventures of Superman

Special Victims Unit

Wife and children

Hayman tied the knot to celebrated actress Annie Potts in a glamorous private wedding on 2nd September 1990. The couple has had two children and a stepson from Potts' previous marriage.

Annie Potts' children include James Hayman, born in 1992, while Harry Hayman was born in 1995. Her other son is Clay Senechal, from her first marriage. How many husbands has Annie Potts had? She has been married four times, and three marriages have ended in divorce.

Before tying the knot with her current husband, James Hayman, Annie Potts' first husband was Steve Douglas. The couple married in 1973, but unfortunately, in 1978, the pair called it quits after five years of marriage.

Actress Annie Potts visits Hallmark's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on June 12, 2019, in Universal City, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

She then went on to walk down the aisle again with actor Grey Antonacci in June 1978. After only two years, the couple separated in 1980, citing irreconcilable differences.

Annie decided to give marriage another shot and married an assistant director Scott Senechal. She sired with him a child by the name of Clay Samuel Senechal. The pair separated, and Jim Hayman is currently Annie Potts' husband.

What is James Hayman's net worth?

James Hayman has amassed a sizable fortune as a television producer, director, screenwriter, and cinematographer. His net worth is alleged to be $2 million. He is also the husband of the famous Annie Potts, who has amassed a substantial fortune of $8 million throughout her career.

James Hayman's fast facts

What nationality is Annie Potts? Annie Potts is an American national. Who is Annie Potts currently married to? Annie Potts is presently married to James Hayman. What disease does Annie Potts have? Annie Potts has traumatic arthritis in the aftermath of a tragic road accident. What is James Hayman's net worth? James Hayman has an estimated net worth of $2 million. How many children does Annie Potts have? Annie Potts has three children James Hayman, Harry Hayman, and Clay Senechal. What is James Hayman's profession? James Hayman is a television producer, director, and cinematographer. Which cinematography masterpiece won James Hayman a Hong Kong Award? An Autumn's Tale won him the award.

Annie Potts' spouse, James Hayman, is an American television producer, director and cinematographer. Together they have two sons, James and Harry. He has an alleged net worth of about $2 million.

