Who is Truman Hanks? The untold story of Tom Hanks' son

Being born into the limelight has its challenges and advantages. Celebrity children get exposed to the entertainment industry at a young age. However, the exposure also attracts public scrutiny. Truman Hanks was born into a family of renowned actors. His older siblings have had successful careers in the entertainment industry. However, Truman seems to enjoy leading a low-key life.

Actor Tom Hanks and his son Truman Hanks are seen upon arrival at Haneda Airport on 14 September 2016 in Tokyo, Japan. Photo: Jun Sato

Who is Truman Hanks? He is best known as the son of the celebrated Hollywood actors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. He comes from a family of talented actors but hasn't featured much in acting roles. As a result, fans are curious about his well-being and private life.

Profile summary

Full name Truman Theodore Hanks Gender Male Date of birth 26 December 1995 Age 26 years old as of 2022 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 130 Weight in kilograms 59 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Mother Rita Wilson Father Tom Siblings 3 School The Thacher High School College Stanford University Profession Cinematographer, actor Net worth $1.5 million

Truman Hanks' background

Truman was born in Los Angeles, California, USA, to Tom Hanks, an actor/filmmaker and Rita Wilson, an actress, producer, singer, and songwriter. He is the youngest of Tom Hanks' children and the second from his mother's side.

Truman attended Thatcher High School from 2010 to 2014. He later joined Stanford University, majoring in mathematics. The star graduated in 2018 with maths honours.

Who is Truman Hanks' mother?

His mother is Rita Wilson, an actress, singer, and producer. According to IMDb, the actress was born Margarita Ibrahimoff on 26 October 1956 in Los Angeles, California. She is of Greek descent.

What is Truman Theodore Hanks' age?

The entertainer was born on 26 December 1995. Therefore, he is 26 years old as of 2022. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

What does Truman Hanks do for a living?

Tom, his wife Rita Wilson and son Truman Theodore are seen arriving at the Tom Ford SS19 fashion show at Park Avenue Armory on 5 September 2018 in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

According to IMDb, Tom is in the film industry. He has one acting credit appearing in the 2020 film News of the World. But aside from acting, Truman prefers to work behind the scenes as a production team member, for which he has over ten credits.

How did he venture into the entertainment industry?

After graduating from university, Truman joined the film industry playing behind-the-scenes roles in filming and production.

He worked on The Cloverfield Paradox in 2018 in production and as a camera trainee in Babylon Berlin. His other roles include being an assistant to the director of photography on the recent remake of West Side Story. In addition, Truman worked in the camera department on The Cash Truck and News of the World.

Is Truman Hanks married?

No, he isn't. Unfortunately, the star has hidden his love life and has not been seen by paparazzi with any spouse.

How did Truman Hanks parents meet?

According to People, the pair met for the first time on the TV comedy Bosom Buddies set in 1981. However, it wasn't until 1985 that they reconnected for the set of Volunteers.

They began dating and married in 1988 in front of high-profile celebs/colleagues, relatives, and friends. Their union resulted in the birth of two boys, Truman and Chester Hanks, born in 1995 and 1990, respectively.

Who are Truman Hank's siblings?

Tom Hanks, his wife Rita and their children Elizabeth Ann and Truman Theodore attend an event at Palais de la Legion d'Honneur in Paris on 19 May 2016 in Paris, France. Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff

According to The Sun, the star has three siblings. They include half-siblings Elizabeth and Colin Hanks and brother Chester Hanks. Truman's father had been married to actress Samantha Lewes from 1978 to 1987 and had two children.

Chester is an actor who appeared in Indiana Jones, Project X, and The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Collin, also an actor, appeared in the 2002 TV show megahit The Orange County. On the other hand, Elizabeth is an editor and has written several publications, such as The Huffington Post.

What is Truman Hanks' net worth?

The actor has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million. However, the source is not verified and is hence unreliable. He earns his fortune working in the entertainment industry.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Truman Hanks? He is best known as the son of celebrated Hollywood actor Tom Hanks and actress Rita Wilson. What is Truman Theodore Hanks' age? The entertainer is 26 years old as of 2022. Does Tom Hanks have a child? Yes, he does. Tom Hanks' children include Collins and Elizabeth Ann from Samantha Lewes (deceased) and Truman and Chester Hanks from Rita Wilson. Who is Truman Hanks' wife? Unfortunately, the actor hasn't shared much information about his personal life, and it is unknown whether he is married. What are Truman Hanks' movies? According to IMDb, the star has one acting credit. He appeared in News of the World (2020) as German Rider. What is Truman Hanks' net worth? He has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million.

Truman Hanks is a celebrity child. However, he has chosen a life away from the limelight, unlike his family in the film industry. He has only featured in one film, opting to feature in production and other behind-the-scenes roles.

