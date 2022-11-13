Who is Anne Stringfield? Interesting facts about Steve Martin's wife

Stephen Glenn Martin is an actor, comedian, writer, producer, and musician from the United States. He has received five Grammy Awards, one Primetime Emmy Award, and an Honorary Academy Award in 2013. Stephen is well-known for his outstanding career, but few people know about his personal life. He has married Anne Stringfield, a career woman, for over 12 years, and they have one child. Discover fascinating facts about Steve Martin's wife.

Writer Anne Stringfield (L) and honoree Steve Martin attend the 43rd AFI Life Achievement Award Gala at Dolby Theatre on 4 June 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

Who is Anne Stringfield? She is an American writer, editor and fact-checker best known as the wife of comedian and actor Steve Martin. Anne has extensive experience working for magazines such as Vogue and The New Yorker. But despite her celebrity, she lives a low-key life and often avoids media attention.

Profile summary

Full name Anne Powell Stringfield Gender Female Year of birth 1972 Age 50 years old (as of 2022) Place of birth Peniscola, Florida, The United States Current residence Santa Barbara County, California Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Margo Stringfield Father Dr James Stringfield Marital status Married Husband Steve Martin Children 1 School Pensacola High School College Davidson College Profession Editor, writer Net worth $500,000

Interesting facts about Anne Stringfield

Steve Martin's wife lives a private life. As a result, her husband's fans don't know much about her. Here are interesting facts about her.

1. She was born in 1972

Steve Martin and Anne Stringfield attend the "Leopoldstadt" Broadway opening night at Longacre Theatre on 2 October 2022 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Where is Anne Stringfield from? The writer is from Florida, USA. Anne was born in 1972 in Pensacola, Florida, to Dr James Stringfield, a pulmonologist at the University of Alabama School of Medicine, and Margo Stringfield, an archaeologist at West Florida University.

Anne grew up alongside her younger sister and attended Pensacola High School for her education. She later relocated to North Carolina to attend Davidson College, where she earned a bachelor's degree in 1994.

2. She has worked for The New Yorker magazine

What does Anne Stringfield do for a living? She is an editor and writer who has worked for various publications, including The New Yorker. Anne Stringfield worked for a variety of companies after graduating from college.

She worked as a fact-checker for The New Yorker, and her most recent article was published there in 2012. Her work has also been featured in Vogue. Anne has also worked as a freelancer for several magazines.

3. Anne met her husband while working on a story

How did Steve Martin meet his wife? According to AARP magazine, Stringfield was fact-checking a story about Steve Martin while working for The New Yorker. She called him to double-check some facts, and the phone calls continued long before they met. The two ended up dating for about three years before Martin proposed.

4. She got married in 2007

When did Steve Martin and Anne Stringfield get married? The couple married in a surprise wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on 28 July 2007. It was unexpected because the couple had not informed guests that they were attending a wedding but rather a party.

According to People, former Nebraska Senator Bob Kerrey officiated the ceremony, and Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels served as Martin's best man. Guests included Tom Hanks, Eugene Levy, Carl Reiner, and Diane Keaton. There were about 75 people in total. Martin had an Inspector Clouseau moustache, and his bride was dressed in a Vera W*ng gown.

Is Steve Martin still married to Anne Stringfield?

Yes, he is. According to Closer Weekly, Steve has been married to Anne since 2007. Anne is the second wife of the actor, his previous being to Victoria Tennant from 1986 to 1994.

Anne Stringfield's age has been a matter of contention to some fans as she is 26 years younger than her husband, who was born on 14 August 1945 (age 77 years in 2023).

5. Her husband was married before

How many times had Steve Martin been married? The actor has been married twice. According to Closer Weekly, Anne Stringfield's husband was in a relationship with Bernadette Peters, an actress with whom he co-starred in The J*rk and Pennies from Heaven in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

He also had romantic relationships with Mary Tyler Moore and Karen Carpenter. On 20 November 1986, Martin married actress Victoria Tennant, with whom he co-starred in All of L.A. Story and Me. They were married for eight years before filing for divorce in 1994.

6. She welcomed her first child in 2012

Who are Anne Stringfield's children? The writer has one child only. According to Closer Weekly, Steve and Anne welcomed their daughter, Mary Martin, in December 2012. Mary has been seen with her famous parents occasionally, even though the two are very private about their personal lives.

7. Her husband has an impressive net worth

Writer Anne Stringfield and honoree Steve Martin attend the 43rd AFI Life Achievement Award Gala honouring Steve Martin at Dolby Theatre on 4 June 2015 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Kovac

What is Steve Martin's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the comedian has an estimated net worth of $140 million. His source of wealth stems from his long and successful career in the entertainment industry.

How much is Anne Stringfield's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $500,000. She has amassed a fortune in her professional career as an editor and writer.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Anne Stringfield? She is an American writer and a former The New Yorker employee best known as the wife of comedian and actor Steve Martin. How old is Anne Stringfield, Steve Martin's wife? The writer was born in 1972, making her 50 years old in 2022. What does Anne Stringfield do for a living? She is an editor, fact-checker and writer. Where is Anne Stringfield from? The writer is from Peniscola, Florida, United States. When did Steve Martin meet Anne Stringfield? They met while Stringfield was working as a fact-checker for The New Yorker in the mid-2000s, and they married in 2007. Is Steve Martin still married to Anne Stringfield? Yes. Steve has been married to Anne since 2007. Anne is the second wife of the actor, his previous being to Victoria Tennant from 1986 to 1994.

Anne Stringfield is an American writer, editor and fact-checker. She has previously worked for The New Yorker. Anne's rise to fame came after she married comedian and actor Steve Martin. The couple has remained married since 2007 and have one daughter, Mary Martin, born in 2012.

