Who is Gigi Meyer? All you need to know about coach Urban Meyer's daughter

Gigi Meyer is the second eldest daughter of the former coach of Jacksonville Jaguars in the NFL, Urban Meyer. The Meyer family is more into sports and Gigi took after her father, partaking as a coaching crew member. Upon her graduation from the university, Gigi has become famous as a former volleyball player and a fitness enthusiast. She has grown to become a social media star and internet sensation.

Urban Meyer's daughter Gigi Meyer trended online in late 2021 when she spoke out and criticised NFL for firing her father as a head coach. Urban Meyer allegedly inappropriately touched an anonymous lady, resulting in his disengagement. But Gigi stood by her father and defended him, saying that she trusts him and that it was unlikely her father committed the offence.

Profile summary

Full name Gisela Meyer Pruett Gender Female Date of birth 26 March 1993 Age 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Gainesville, Florida, United States of America Current residence Siesta Key, Florida, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Height in feet 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in kilogram 54 Weight in pounds 119 Eye colour Blue Hair colour Blonde Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Body measurement 32-28-34 Shoe size 7 US Father Urban Meyer Mother Shelley Meyer Marital status Married Husband Brian Pruett Siblings 2 High school Buchholz High School University Florida Gulf Coast University Profession Former volleyball player, volleyball coach, fitness trainer, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Social media accounts Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

Background information

Gigi Meyer was born on 26 March 1993 in Gainesville, Florida, United States of America. She is the second child and daughter of Urban and Shelley, who started as a nursing student. She is of white ethnicity and is a Christian.

Gigi Meyer’s age as of 2022 is 29 years. She grew up together with two siblings. Her younger brother is Nathan and she has an elder sister, Nicole Meyer, who is also a sports player. She was a renowned volleyball player who played on various occasions before retiring.

Moreover, the fitness enthusiast had her basic education in Gainesville. Then, she proceeded to Buchholz High School, Gainesville, Florida, where she completed her high school education. She secured admission into Florida Gulf Coast University and obtained a major in communication and a minor in marketing and advertising. But then, her initial plan was to .

Career

Urban Meyer's daughter became interested in playing volleyball from junior high school and was later promoted to a senior post, where she got 362 points and 826 assists for her team. When she enrolled in the university, she started playing volleyball as a freshman.

In 2012, she was selected for Atlantic Sun Preseason All-Conference, where she captained the team. She was an avid partaker in the volleyball activities of her school and she was later appointed the coach for the school’s volleyball team. She is the head coach of Ohio State’s Volleyball team.

The love for sports and fitness prevailed over her and stoked her ambition to become an entrepreneur. This led to the establishment of GFIT, a company dedicated to providing physical and virtual coaching on fitness for people. She uses the company to teach about overall health, transformation, and nutrition.

Moreover, according to Gigi Meyer's Twitter bio, she , ambitious ladies tone up, get strong AF and live to their potential.

Who is Gigi Meyer's husband?

Gigi married Brian Pruett on 8 February 2020. Pruett is a baseball player and a fitness coach. Interestingly, they attended the same university and have been friends since their school days.

Gigi Meyer and Brian Pruett's wedding was lush as they tied the knot in the presence of their parents, relatives, friends and other acquaintances. The couple never ceases to make public appearances together while also sharing their loved-up photos on their social media handles.

What is Gigi Meyer’s net worth?

Gigi has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She has made some money from her social media presence, her volleyball career as a player and as a coach, and her growing company.

Gigi Meyer, born Gisela Meyer, took after her father and sister who are former athletes. She reinvented her career by becoming an entrepreneur and establishing a company that focuses on fitness and living a healthy life. Gigi became an internet sensation after supporting her father, Urban Meyer, against NFL.

