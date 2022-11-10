Who is Daija Wright? All you need to know about Eazy-E's daughter

Born six months after her celebrity father died in 1995, Daijah Wright has continued to trend and gain fame among many fans. She is the youngest daughter of late American rapper Eazy-E, popularly known as the godfather of gangsta rap and West Coast rap pioneer in the 80s. Though Eazy-E is dead, his children have continued his legacy, including his last child. But then, who is Daijah?

Daijah Wright is a professional American rapper and singer who rose to fame as the child of legendary rapper Eazy-E. Her father was the founder of NWA (Niggaz Wit Attitude) and the owner of Ruthless Records. He collaborated with famous rappers like Ice-cube, Dr Dre, and DJ Yella, who were his group members. Daijah's mother is the current owner of the Ruthless Records label.

Profile summary

Full name Daijah Wright Gender Female Date of birth 26 September 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Compton, California Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurement in inches 33-26-33 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Mother Tomica Wood Wright Father Eric Lynn Wright (aka Eazy-E) Siblings 10 Marital status Single School Winthrop University, Moorpark College Profession Rapper, singer, tutor Net worth $1 million

Daijah Wright's background information

The star child was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and weighed 7 pounds and 5 ounces. She grew up in the hands of her mother in Compton, California.

She attended Winthrop University and graduated with honours. In 2019, she became a student at Moorpark College, where she studied child development.

Who is Daijah Wright's mother?

Her mother is Tomica Woods Wright, a popular American film producer and owner of Ruthless Records. She was the only legal wife of Eric Lynn Wright, best known as Eazy-E, among seven different women.

They first met in Los Angeles in a nightclub in 1991 and dated for four years before getting married on 14 March 1995.

But unfortunately, the famous gangsta rapper died on 26 March 1995, twelve days after his marriage. He was laid to rest in Rose Hills Memorial Park in Whittier, California. He died of AIDS-related Pneumonia which he announced to the press on 16 March 1995.

Notable is that Yung Eazy, one of the deceased's children, claimed that Suge Knight killed his father. As published on The Washington Post, in a now-deleted Instagram post he shared, he wrote:

His death never added up 2 what ppl have always said maybe they think we’re idiots blind to the truth idk...but 4 u new fans, youngsters & ppl who just don’t know much notice in #StraightOuttaCompton Eazy did not get sick until after the studio incident with suge and look how he acknowledged & admits on this interview with #JimmyKimmel injecting ppl instead of shooting them is a new thing that’s done.

Daijah Wright's siblings

Dominick is her biological brother, an American actor and model. She also has 9 half-siblings. They include:

Rapper Eric Darnell, best known as Lil Eazy-E

American rapper Derrek (commonly called Baby Eazy-E or E3)

American actress and rapper Henree Cherron (often referred to as ReeMarkable)

American actress, singer, and entrepreneur Erin Bria (also known as Ebie Wright)

American rapper Marquise (also called Yung Eazy)

Erica

Raven

Elijah

David

How old is Eazy-E's youngest daughter?

Daijah Wright's age in 2022 is 27 years. She was born on 26 September 1995, six months after her father passed.

Career

Daija Wright started her career as a rapper and singer in 2011 when she was sixteen years old. She released her first album on YouTube and got good views. Her only single, for now, is on ITune titled Apeshift.

Apart from her music career, she works as a student teacher at Westminster Presbyterian Church Pre-school. She began as an associate in child development for Transfer (AS-T) before obtaining certification as a child development tutor.

What is Daijah Wright's net worth?

Daijah Wright has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She amassed this wealth from her music and tutoring career. Her father's wealth also boosted her fortunes as he had a net worth of $8 million at death and her mother has $5 million currently.

Social media engagement

The actress is relatively active on social media. But then, Daijah Wright's Instagram page still needs to be verified, but she has about 4,000 followers at the time of this writing.

Daijah Wright was born with a silver spoon in her mouth. Although she didn't meet her father, his fame has rubbed on her, and she is gradually making a name for herself in the entertainment world.

