Meet Kristine Saryan, Scott Patterson’s Wife: What is her story?

Kristine Saryan is an American actress but is more popularly known as Scott Patterson's wife. The Gilmore Girls star has been together, as a couple, with the American musician and actor for almost one decade.

Kristine Saryan arrives at the 15th Annual PRISM Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Mathew Imaging/WireImage

Kristine Saryan has not been in a movie for about half of a decade, and it is unknown whether she plans to stage a return. She is more dedicated to supporting her small family in their Los Angeles, CA home.

Kristine Saryan's profile summary

Full name Kristine Saryan Nickname Kristine Patterson Gender Female Date of birth April 1984 Age 38 years old as of 2022 Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 122 Weight in kilograms 53 Body measurements in inches 34-26-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Married Husband Scott Gordon Patterson Children 1 School Haddon Field Memorial High School Profession Actress Net worth $3 million

Who is Scott Patterson's wife?

Kristine Saryan's actual date of birth is unknown, but she was reportedly born in April 1984, making her 38 years old in 2022. She was raised in Los Angeles, California, alongside her siblings, Diane and Michael.

Kristine attended the Haddonfield Memorial High School. She also attended Joane Baron DW Brown's studio of Drama and Theater for two years to improve her acting in the comedy and drama category. Interestingly also, she is a Meisner Program graduate.

Career

Kristine is an actress with almost two decades of experience. She is mostly known for her role in the Gilmore Girls, a television series that aired for seven years. The actress played Chrissy in the series and was a Miss Patty dance assistant.

Actors Scott Patterson (R) and Kristine Saryan attend the premiere of Lionsgate's Saw V at Mann's Chinese Six in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

The show initially ended in 2007, but a sequel miniseries was aired in 2016 titled Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life, and she appeared in the second episode, Spring, as a 38-year-old woman waiting to be interviewed.

Kristine also starred in Kidnapped: The Hannah Anderson Story as Nicole McKinnon, the spouse of the investigator in charge of the case.

How did Kristine Saryan and Scott Patterson meet?

Kristine married fellow actor Scott Patterson in 2014. They first met on the set of Gilmore Girls in 2001. Patterson is among the most famous and richest actors in Hollywood.

How old was Kristine Saryan when she got married?

The actress was around 30 years old when she tied the knot with her husband. However, they had been together for about 14 years before then.

Their relationship was publicly criticised at the start largely because of their age difference. The duo first met when Kristine was around 18 and Scott was about 43, putting their age difference at 25 years.

The couple admitted that the public's opinion about the relationship affected Kristine negatively, but they were able to weather that storm together. They dated for over a decade, making Kristine Saryan's age when married quite acceptable by the societal standard.

The marriage is blessed with a baby boy born in 2014 and christened Vincent.

Kristine Saryan (L) and Scott Patterson attend Entertainment Weekly's 2016 Pre-Emmy Party at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Who is Scott Patterson's first wife?

Scott Patterson once married Vera Davish in 1983, but the marriage only lasted about two years. Scott claimed that immaturity was the bane of that union as they were quite young at the time.

What is Kristine Saryan's net worth?

Kristine Saryan has an alleged net worth of $3 million rich. She makes the majority of this from her career as an actress.

Kristine Saryan gained prominence when she was featured on the Gilmore Girls and built on this stardom with more movie appearances. Her husband, Scott Patterson, hailed her as a great actress from whom he learned a great deal. She lives with her husband and son in their Los Angeles home in California, USA.

