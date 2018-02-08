Global site navigation

Top 50 Senior High Schools in Ghana and their categories
Top 50 Senior High Schools in Ghana and their categories

by  Simon Ayub Adrianna Simwa

An educated populace is cardinal to the development objectives of a nation. They form a vital part of the essential, skilled labour force for an economy's informal and formal sectors. And it all starts with the fundamentals during formative years that instil great knowledge and mould skill-oriented youths. With Ghana's well-endowed and continuously developed education system, the top 50 Senior High Schools in Ghana have surpassed expectations to deliver the best.

The list of Senior High Schools in Ghana entails learning institutions with different cultures. Although some are advantaged regarding resources and infrastructure, the education curriculum is similar. This creates a neutral learning system for all of Ghana's young population.

The top 50 Senior High Schools in Ghana

Which SHS school in Ghana is the best? Naturally, everyone desires to attend the best and most renowned learning institution, which is no different in Senior High Schools. That is why their ranks matter a lot for BECE (Basic Education Certificate Examination) candidates preparing to choose their preferred Senior High School.

Such schools can be ranked from a different perspective, including their WASSCE (West African Senior School Certificate of Education), learning centre's population, available facilities and even the school's age.

However, Ghana's WASSCE is the dominant determinant of a school's ranking. These are the categories in the school's register and used by BECE candidates to select their preferred learning institution every year.

List of Senior High Schools in Ghana and their categories

Below is a table with the top 50 Senior High Schools in Ghana and their regions.

SchoolLocationResidenceEmail
St. Andrews Senior High SchoolAsin Fosu, Central Region Day/Boardinginfo@standrewsshs.com
St. James Seminary Senior High SchoolSunyani, capital of Bono RegionDay/Boardingst.jamessemshs@ges.gov.gh
O'Reilly Senior High School1st Circular CL, Teshie Okpoi-GonnoDay/Boardinginfo@oreillyseniorhighschool.com
Opoku Ware Senior High SchoolKumasi Rd, KumasiDay/Boardingopokuwareshs@ges.gov.gh
Wesley Girls Senior High SchoolCape Coast in Central RegionDay/Boardingwesleygirlscapecoastshs@ges.gov.gh
Holy Child Senior High SchoolCape Coast in Central RegionDay/Boardingholychildsch@ges.gov.ghG holychildsch@ges.gov.gh
Adisadel CollegeCape Coast in Central RegionDay/Boardingadisadelshs@ges.gov.gh
St. Peter's Senior High SchoolNkwita Kwahu on the Kwahu Ridge, in East GhanaDay/Boardingstpetersshs@ges.gov.gh
St. Augustine's CollegeBeulah Rd, Cape CoastDay/Boardingst.augustinesshs@ges.gov.gh
Rev. John Teye Memorial InstituteKumasi Highway, Accraenquiries@johnteye.edu.gh
Notre Dame Seminary Snr. High SchoolNavrongo in the Kasena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region of GhanaDay/Boardingnotredamesemshs@ges.gov.gh
St.Roses Senior High SchoolAkwatia, Bawdua in the Eastern Region of Ghanainfo@iamarosa.com
Louis Snr. High SchoolOduom suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti RegionDay/Boardingst.louiskumasishs@ges.gov.gh
Saviour Senior High SchoolKoforidua-Nsutam Rd, Oseim in the East Akim Municipality of Eastern Region GhanaDay/Boardingsaviourshs@ges.gov.gh
Mfantsipim SchoolKotokuraba, Cape CoastDay/Boardingmfantsipimshs@ges.gov.gh
Preset Pacesetters Senior High SchoolNear Firestone-Madina, AccraBoardingadmin@presetshs.com
Tema International SchoolOff Tema, Akosombo Roadinfo@tis.edu.gh
Prempeh CollegeWestern By-Pass Rd, Kumasi, in the Ashanti RegionDay/Boardingprempehshs@ges.gov.gh
Berekum Star Senior High SchoolBerekum Municipal in the Bono RegionDay/Boardingberekumshs@ges.gov.gh
Pope John Senior High SchoolEffiduase, Koforidua, in the Eastern RegionDay/Boardingpopejohnshs@ges.gov.gh
Aburi Girls' Snr. High SchoolAburi in the Akuapim South Municipal District of the Eastern Region of South GhanaDay/Boardingaburigirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
Accra AcademyBubuashie, near Kaneshie in the Greater Accra RegionDay/Boardingaccraacademyshs@ges.gov.gh
Yaa Asantewaa Girls High SchoolAsuoyeboa, Kumasi, Ashanti RegionDay/Boardingyaaasantewaagirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
Tamale Senior HighTamale, Northern Region of GhanaDay/Boardingtamaleshs@ges.gov.gh
T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High, Kumasi121 Yaa Asantewa Rd, Kumasi, Ashanti RegionDay/Boardingtiahmadiyyawashs@ges.gov.gh
Sunyani Senior High SchoolSunyani Municipal, Bono RegionDay/Boardingsunyanishs@ges.gov.gh
Achimota Senior High SchoolAchimota in Accra, Greater Accra RegionDay/Boardingachimotashs@ges.gov.gh
Archbishop Porter GirlsSekondi-Takoradi, Western RegionDay/Boardingarchbishopportergirlshs@ges.gov.gh
Bishop Herman CollegeKpando in the Volta RegionDay/Boardingbishophermancollegeshs@ges.gov.gh

Below is a table of the top Senior High Schools in Ghana.

SchoolLocationResidencyEmail
Bolga Girls Senior High SchoolBolgatanga in the Upper East RegionDay/Boardingbolgagirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
Krobo Girls Senior High SchoolKrobo Odumase in the Southern part of the Eastern RegionDay/Boardingkrobogirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
Lawra Senior High SchoolDuori, Lawra in the Upper West RegionDay/Boardinglawrashs@ges.gov.gh
Mawuli School, Ho Senior High SchoolHo in the Volta RegionDay/Boarding mawulischoolshs@ges.gov.gh
Mfantsiman Girls Senior High SchoolSaltpond in the Central RegionDay/Boardingmfantsimangirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
Mfantsipim SchoolKwabotwe Hill in Cape Coast on the Kotokuraba RoadDay/Boardingmfantsipimshs@ges.gov.gh
Nandom Senior High SchoolNandom, the Upper West RegionDay/Boarding nandomshs@ges.gov.gh
Navrongo Senior High SchoolNavrongo, Upper East RegionDay/Boardingnavrongoshs@ges.gov.gh
Notre Dame Girls Senior High, SunyaniSunyani, Bono RegionDay/Boardingnotredamegirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
Notre Dame Sem/ Senior High, NavrongoNavrongo, Upper East RegionDay/Boardingnotredamesemshs@ges.gov.gh
Ofori Panin Senior High SchoolTafo in Akyem, Eastern RegionDay/Boardingoforipaninshs@ges.gov.gh
Okuapeman Senior High SchoolAkropong in the Eastern RegionDay/Boardingokuapemanshs@ges.gov.gh
OLA Girls Senior High, HoResettlement Rd, Kenyase No.2, Ahafo RegionDay/Boardingolagirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
Alpha Beta Christian College3 High Street, Sahara, DansomanDay/Boardinginfo@alphabeta.edu.gh
Presby Boys Senior High, LegonLegon, AccraDay/Boardingpresbyboyslegonshs@ges.gov.gh
Sekondi CollegeSekondi-Takoradi, Western RegionDay/Boardingsekondicollege@ges.gov.gh
Serwaa Kesse Girls Senior High SchoolDuayaw Nkwanta, Brong-AhafoDay/Boardingserwaakessegirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
St. Ann's Girls Senior High SchoolSampa, Brong Ahafo RegionDayst.annsgirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
St. Augustine's CollegeBeulah Rd, Cape CoastDay/Boardingst.augustinesshs@ges.gov.gh
St. Charles Senior High SchoolSir Charles Rd, Tamale Day/Boardingstcharlesshs@ges.gov.gh
St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High Cantonments Rd, Accra, GhanaDaystthomasaquinasshs@ges.gov.gh

Categories of Senior High Schools in Ghana

The general list of SHS in Ghana involves various categories of Senior High Schools. These categories are A, B, C, D, E, F, and G, which are determined by the WASSCE ranking.

Sometimes, third-class Senior High Schools in Ghana perform as well as first-class institutions surpassing many people's expectations. Therefore, it is a good idea to check out the yearly ranking to get the most beneficial admission.

What are the category A Senior High Schools in Ghana?

Here is a list of category A schools in Ghana.

  • Aburi Girls Senior High
  • Accra Academy
  • Achimota Senior High
  • Adisadel College
  • Akwatia Technical Institute
  • Bawku Technical Institute
  • Bolgatanga Girls Senior High
  • Holy Child School, Cape Coast
  • Mfantsipim School
  • OLA Girls Senior High, Kenyasi

Category B schools in Ghana

Below is a list of category B schools in Ghana.

  • Abetifi Technical Institute
  • Adiembra Senior High
  • Ningo Senior High Technical
  • Wesley Grammar Senior High
  • Accra Senior High
  • Labone Senior High
  • Ada Senior High
  • Islamic Senior High, Ampabame
  • Enyan-Abaasa Technical Institute
  • Prampram Senior High

Category C schools in Ghana

Below is a list of category C schools in Ghana.

  • Terchire Senior High
  • Tweapease Senior High School
  • Owerriman Senior High
  • Akwesi Awobaa Senior High
  • Antoa Senior High
  • Kurofa Methodist Senior High
  • Kintampo Senior High
  • Kwanyako Senior High
  • Fettehman Senior High
  • Mokwaa Senior High

Category D schools in Ghana

Below are some of the category D schools in Ghana.

  • Boakye Tromo Senior High/Tech
  • Yamfo Anglican Senior High School
  • Bomaa Comm. Senior High
  • Derma Comm. Day School
  • Samuel Otu Presby Senior High
  • Tweapease Senior High School
  • Manso-Adubia Senior High
  • Mansoman Senior High
  • Adobewora Comm. Senior High
  • Nyinahin Cath. Senior High

Category E schools in Ghana

Here are category E schools in Ghana.

  • Spiritan Senior High School
  • George’s Senior High Tech.
  • Ekumfi T. I. Ahmadiiyya Snr. High
  • Enyan Denkyira Senior High
  • Mfantsipim School
  • Moree Comm. Senior High
  • Nyakrom Senior High Tech
  • Ndewura Jakpa Senior High
  • Anthony of Padua Senior High
  • Kaleo Senior High

Category F schools in Ghana

Below is a list of category F schools in Ghana.

  • Ghana Christian Int.High Sch.
  • Kolege High School
  • Ateco High School Complex
  • Anglican Sec.
  • His Majesty Academy
  • The Lincoln School
  • Elim Senior Senior High
  • Danquah International School
  • Eastbank Senior High School
  • The Masters Senior High School

What are the Category G schools in Ghana?

Below are category G schools in Ghana.

  • Social Advance Institute
  • Kotobabi Tech. Institute
  • Royal Technical College
  • Exotic Trendz Beauty School
  • Cutie Bridal Beauty School
  • Sacs Professional Institute
  • Strandz Beauty and Fashion
  • Ngleshie Amanfro ICCES
  • Engineering Academy
  • La Monada Heaven Beauty College

How many Senior High Schools are in Ghana?

The number of Senior High Schools in Ghana is more than 1000, each located in various regions. This includes both public and private institutions.

Which Senior High School has the biggest campus in Ghana?

The Achimota School has the biggest campus in Ghana. It is located on 1,300 acres of land. This co-educational boarding school is located in Greater Accra and was founded in 1924.

Which school has the longest name in Ghana?

Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School has the longest name. It is a publicly supported high school located in Cape Coast, Ghana.

The top 50 Senior High Schools in Ghana are in high demand because of their amazing performance. However, the space is very competitive, and any institution can easily drop out of the top fifty in the following year's ranking.

