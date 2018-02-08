Top 50 Senior High Schools in Ghana and their categories
An educated populace is cardinal to the development objectives of a nation. They form a vital part of the essential, skilled labour force for an economy's informal and formal sectors. And it all starts with the fundamentals during formative years that instil great knowledge and mould skill-oriented youths. With Ghana's well-endowed and continuously developed education system, the top 50 Senior High Schools in Ghana have surpassed expectations to deliver the best.
The list of Senior High Schools in Ghana entails learning institutions with different cultures. Although some are advantaged regarding resources and infrastructure, the education curriculum is similar. This creates a neutral learning system for all of Ghana's young population.
The top 50 Senior High Schools in Ghana
Which SHS school in Ghana is the best? Naturally, everyone desires to attend the best and most renowned learning institution, which is no different in Senior High Schools. That is why their ranks matter a lot for BECE (Basic Education Certificate Examination) candidates preparing to choose their preferred Senior High School.
Such schools can be ranked from a different perspective, including their WASSCE (West African Senior School Certificate of Education), learning centre's population, available facilities and even the school's age.
However, Ghana's WASSCE is the dominant determinant of a school's ranking. These are the categories in the school's register and used by BECE candidates to select their preferred learning institution every year.
List of Senior High Schools in Ghana and their categories
Below is a table with the top 50 Senior High Schools in Ghana and their regions.
|School
|Location
|Residence
|St. Andrews Senior High School
|Asin Fosu, Central Region
|Day/Boarding
|info@standrewsshs.com
|St. James Seminary Senior High School
|Sunyani, capital of Bono Region
|Day/Boarding
|st.jamessemshs@ges.gov.gh
|O'Reilly Senior High School
|1st Circular CL, Teshie Okpoi-Gonno
|Day/Boarding
|info@oreillyseniorhighschool.com
|Opoku Ware Senior High School
|Kumasi Rd, Kumasi
|Day/Boarding
|opokuwareshs@ges.gov.gh
|Wesley Girls Senior High School
|Cape Coast in Central Region
|Day/Boarding
|wesleygirlscapecoastshs@ges.gov.gh
|Holy Child Senior High School
|Cape Coast in Central Region
|Day/Boarding
|holychildsch@ges.gov.ghG holychildsch@ges.gov.gh
|Adisadel College
|Cape Coast in Central Region
|Day/Boarding
|adisadelshs@ges.gov.gh
|St. Peter's Senior High School
|Nkwita Kwahu on the Kwahu Ridge, in East Ghana
|Day/Boarding
|stpetersshs@ges.gov.gh
|St. Augustine's College
|Beulah Rd, Cape Coast
|Day/Boarding
|st.augustinesshs@ges.gov.gh
|Rev. John Teye Memorial Institute
|Kumasi Highway, Accra
|enquiries@johnteye.edu.gh
|Notre Dame Seminary Snr. High School
|Navrongo in the Kasena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region of Ghana
|Day/Boarding
|notredamesemshs@ges.gov.gh
|St.Roses Senior High School
|Akwatia, Bawdua in the Eastern Region of Ghana
|info@iamarosa.com
|Louis Snr. High School
|Oduom suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region
|Day/Boarding
|st.louiskumasishs@ges.gov.gh
|Saviour Senior High School
|Koforidua-Nsutam Rd, Oseim in the East Akim Municipality of Eastern Region Ghana
|Day/Boarding
|saviourshs@ges.gov.gh
|Mfantsipim School
|Kotokuraba, Cape Coast
|Day/Boarding
|mfantsipimshs@ges.gov.gh
|Preset Pacesetters Senior High School
|Near Firestone-Madina, Accra
|Boarding
|admin@presetshs.com
|Tema International School
|Off Tema, Akosombo Road
|info@tis.edu.gh
|Prempeh College
|Western By-Pass Rd, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region
|Day/Boarding
|prempehshs@ges.gov.gh
|Berekum Star Senior High School
|Berekum Municipal in the Bono Region
|Day/Boarding
|berekumshs@ges.gov.gh
|Pope John Senior High School
|Effiduase, Koforidua, in the Eastern Region
|Day/Boarding
|popejohnshs@ges.gov.gh
|Aburi Girls' Snr. High School
|Aburi in the Akuapim South Municipal District of the Eastern Region of South Ghana
|Day/Boarding
|aburigirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
|Accra Academy
|Bubuashie, near Kaneshie in the Greater Accra Region
|Day/Boarding
|accraacademyshs@ges.gov.gh
|Yaa Asantewaa Girls High School
|Asuoyeboa, Kumasi, Ashanti Region
|Day/Boarding
|yaaasantewaagirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
|Tamale Senior High
|Tamale, Northern Region of Ghana
|Day/Boarding
|tamaleshs@ges.gov.gh
|T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High, Kumasi
|121 Yaa Asantewa Rd, Kumasi, Ashanti Region
|Day/Boarding
|tiahmadiyyawashs@ges.gov.gh
|Sunyani Senior High School
|Sunyani Municipal, Bono Region
|Day/Boarding
|sunyanishs@ges.gov.gh
|Achimota Senior High School
|Achimota in Accra, Greater Accra Region
|Day/Boarding
|achimotashs@ges.gov.gh
|Archbishop Porter Girls
|Sekondi-Takoradi, Western Region
|Day/Boarding
|archbishopportergirlshs@ges.gov.gh
|Bishop Herman College
|Kpando in the Volta Region
|Day/Boarding
|bishophermancollegeshs@ges.gov.gh
Below is a table of the top Senior High Schools in Ghana.
|School
|Location
|Residency
|Bolga Girls Senior High School
|Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region
|Day/Boarding
|bolgagirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
|Krobo Girls Senior High School
|Krobo Odumase in the Southern part of the Eastern Region
|Day/Boarding
|krobogirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
|Lawra Senior High School
|Duori, Lawra in the Upper West Region
|Day/Boarding
|lawrashs@ges.gov.gh
|Mawuli School, Ho Senior High School
|Ho in the Volta Region
|Day/Boarding
|mawulischoolshs@ges.gov.gh
|Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School
|Saltpond in the Central Region
|Day/Boarding
|mfantsimangirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
|Mfantsipim School
|Kwabotwe Hill in Cape Coast on the Kotokuraba Road
|Day/Boarding
|mfantsipimshs@ges.gov.gh
|Nandom Senior High School
|Nandom, the Upper West Region
|Day/Boarding
|nandomshs@ges.gov.gh
|Navrongo Senior High School
|Navrongo, Upper East Region
|Day/Boarding
|navrongoshs@ges.gov.gh
|Notre Dame Girls Senior High, Sunyani
|Sunyani, Bono Region
|Day/Boarding
|notredamegirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
|Notre Dame Sem/ Senior High, Navrongo
|Navrongo, Upper East Region
|Day/Boarding
|notredamesemshs@ges.gov.gh
|Ofori Panin Senior High School
|Tafo in Akyem, Eastern Region
|Day/Boarding
|oforipaninshs@ges.gov.gh
|Okuapeman Senior High School
|Akropong in the Eastern Region
|Day/Boarding
|okuapemanshs@ges.gov.gh
|OLA Girls Senior High, Ho
|Resettlement Rd, Kenyase No.2, Ahafo Region
|Day/Boarding
|olagirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
|Alpha Beta Christian College
|3 High Street, Sahara, Dansoman
|Day/Boarding
|info@alphabeta.edu.gh
|Presby Boys Senior High, Legon
|Legon, Accra
|Day/Boarding
|presbyboyslegonshs@ges.gov.gh
|Sekondi College
|Sekondi-Takoradi, Western Region
|Day/Boarding
|sekondicollege@ges.gov.gh
|Serwaa Kesse Girls Senior High School
|Duayaw Nkwanta, Brong-Ahafo
|Day/Boarding
|serwaakessegirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
|St. Ann's Girls Senior High School
|Sampa, Brong Ahafo Region
|Day
|st.annsgirlsshs@ges.gov.gh
|St. Augustine's College
|Beulah Rd, Cape Coast
|Day/Boarding
|st.augustinesshs@ges.gov.gh
|St. Charles Senior High School
|Sir Charles Rd, Tamale
|Day/Boarding
|stcharlesshs@ges.gov.gh
|St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High
|Cantonments Rd, Accra, Ghana
|Day
|stthomasaquinasshs@ges.gov.gh
Categories of Senior High Schools in Ghana
The general list of SHS in Ghana involves various categories of Senior High Schools. These categories are A, B, C, D, E, F, and G, which are determined by the WASSCE ranking.
Sometimes, third-class Senior High Schools in Ghana perform as well as first-class institutions surpassing many people's expectations. Therefore, it is a good idea to check out the yearly ranking to get the most beneficial admission.
What are the category A Senior High Schools in Ghana?
Here is a list of category A schools in Ghana.
- Aburi Girls Senior High
- Accra Academy
- Achimota Senior High
- Adisadel College
- Akwatia Technical Institute
- Bawku Technical Institute
- Bolgatanga Girls Senior High
- Holy Child School, Cape Coast
- Mfantsipim School
- OLA Girls Senior High, Kenyasi
Category B schools in Ghana
Below is a list of category B schools in Ghana.
- Abetifi Technical Institute
- Adiembra Senior High
- Ningo Senior High Technical
- Wesley Grammar Senior High
- Accra Senior High
- Labone Senior High
- Ada Senior High
- Islamic Senior High, Ampabame
- Enyan-Abaasa Technical Institute
- Prampram Senior High
2022 National Public Speaking Competition: Yaa Asantewaa Girls' SHS emerges winner, receives GH¢10,000 prize
Category C schools in Ghana
Below is a list of category C schools in Ghana.
- Terchire Senior High
- Tweapease Senior High School
- Owerriman Senior High
- Akwesi Awobaa Senior High
- Antoa Senior High
- Kurofa Methodist Senior High
- Kintampo Senior High
- Kwanyako Senior High
- Fettehman Senior High
- Mokwaa Senior High
Category D schools in Ghana
Below are some of the category D schools in Ghana.
- Boakye Tromo Senior High/Tech
- Yamfo Anglican Senior High School
- Bomaa Comm. Senior High
- Derma Comm. Day School
- Samuel Otu Presby Senior High
- Tweapease Senior High School
- Manso-Adubia Senior High
- Mansoman Senior High
- Adobewora Comm. Senior High
- Nyinahin Cath. Senior High
Category E schools in Ghana
Here are category E schools in Ghana.
- Spiritan Senior High School
- George’s Senior High Tech.
- Ekumfi T. I. Ahmadiiyya Snr. High
- Enyan Denkyira Senior High
- Mfantsipim School
- Moree Comm. Senior High
- Nyakrom Senior High Tech
- Ndewura Jakpa Senior High
- Anthony of Padua Senior High
- Kaleo Senior High
Category F schools in Ghana
Below is a list of category F schools in Ghana.
- Ghana Christian Int.High Sch.
- Kolege High School
- Ateco High School Complex
- Anglican Sec.
- His Majesty Academy
- The Lincoln School
- Elim Senior Senior High
- Danquah International School
- Eastbank Senior High School
- The Masters Senior High School
What are the Category G schools in Ghana?
Below are category G schools in Ghana.
- Social Advance Institute
- Kotobabi Tech. Institute
- Royal Technical College
- Exotic Trendz Beauty School
- Cutie Bridal Beauty School
- Sacs Professional Institute
- Strandz Beauty and Fashion
- Ngleshie Amanfro ICCES
- Engineering Academy
- La Monada Heaven Beauty College
How many Senior High Schools are in Ghana?
The number of Senior High Schools in Ghana is more than 1000, each located in various regions. This includes both public and private institutions.
Which Senior High School has the biggest campus in Ghana?
The Achimota School has the biggest campus in Ghana. It is located on 1,300 acres of land. This co-educational boarding school is located in Greater Accra and was founded in 1924.
Which school has the longest name in Ghana?
Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School has the longest name. It is a publicly supported high school located in Cape Coast, Ghana.
The top 50 Senior High Schools in Ghana are in high demand because of their amazing performance. However, the space is very competitive, and any institution can easily drop out of the top fifty in the following year's ranking.
READ ALSO: List of teacher training colleges in Ghana, admission requirements and fees
Yen.com.gh recently published an article listing various teacher training colleges in Ghana and admission requirements and fees. Teacher training colleges in Ghana provide education on teaching methodologies, classroom management, and other important issues in the education sector.
The cost of pursuing a teaching course in a Ghanaian college of education varies depending on the programme, its level, and the institution.
Source: YEN.com.gh