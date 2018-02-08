Top 50 Senior High Schools in Ghana and their categories

An educated populace is cardinal to the development objectives of a nation. They form a vital part of the essential, skilled labour force for an economy's informal and formal sectors. And it all starts with the fundamentals during formative years that instil great knowledge and mould skill-oriented youths. With Ghana's well-endowed and continuously developed education system, the top 50 Senior High Schools in Ghana have surpassed expectations to deliver the best.

The list of Senior High Schools in Ghana entails learning institutions with different cultures. Although some are advantaged regarding resources and infrastructure, the education curriculum is similar. This creates a neutral learning system for all of Ghana's young population.

The top 50 Senior High Schools in Ghana

Which SHS school in Ghana is the best? Naturally, everyone desires to attend the best and most renowned learning institution, which is no different in Senior High Schools. That is why their ranks matter a lot for BECE (Basic Education Certificate Examination) candidates preparing to choose their preferred Senior High School.

Such schools can be ranked from a different perspective, including their WASSCE (West African Senior School Certificate of Education), learning centre's population, available facilities and even the school's age.

However, Ghana's WASSCE is the dominant determinant of a school's ranking. These are the categories in the school's register and used by BECE candidates to select their preferred learning institution every year.

List of Senior High Schools in Ghana and their categories

Below is a table with the top 50 Senior High Schools in Ghana and their regions.

School Location Residence Email St. Andrews Senior High School Asin Fosu, Central Region Day/Boarding info@standrewsshs.com St. James Seminary Senior High School Sunyani, capital of Bono Region Day/Boarding st.jamessemshs@ges.gov.gh O'Reilly Senior High School 1st Circular CL, Teshie Okpoi-Gonno Day/Boarding info@oreillyseniorhighschool.com Opoku Ware Senior High School Kumasi Rd, Kumasi Day/Boarding opokuwareshs@ges.gov.gh Wesley Girls Senior High School Cape Coast in Central Region Day/Boarding wesleygirlscapecoastshs@ges.gov.gh Holy Child Senior High School Cape Coast in Central Region Day/Boarding holychildsch@ges.gov.ghG holychildsch@ges.gov.gh Adisadel College Cape Coast in Central Region Day/Boarding adisadelshs@ges.gov.gh St. Peter's Senior High School Nkwita Kwahu on the Kwahu Ridge, in East Ghana Day/Boarding stpetersshs@ges.gov.gh St. Augustine's College Beulah Rd, Cape Coast Day/Boarding st.augustinesshs@ges.gov.gh Rev. John Teye Memorial Institute Kumasi Highway, Accra enquiries@johnteye.edu.gh Notre Dame Seminary Snr. High School Navrongo in the Kasena-Nankana Municipality of the Upper East Region of Ghana Day/Boarding notredamesemshs@ges.gov.gh St.Roses Senior High School Akwatia, Bawdua in the Eastern Region of Ghana info@iamarosa.com Louis Snr. High School Oduom suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region Day/Boarding st.louiskumasishs@ges.gov.gh Saviour Senior High School Koforidua-Nsutam Rd, Oseim in the East Akim Municipality of Eastern Region Ghana Day/Boarding saviourshs@ges.gov.gh Mfantsipim School Kotokuraba, Cape Coast Day/Boarding mfantsipimshs@ges.gov.gh Preset Pacesetters Senior High School Near Firestone-Madina, Accra Boarding admin@presetshs.com Tema International School Off Tema, Akosombo Road info@tis.edu.gh Prempeh College Western By-Pass Rd, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region Day/Boarding prempehshs@ges.gov.gh Berekum Star Senior High School Berekum Municipal in the Bono Region Day/Boarding berekumshs@ges.gov.gh Pope John Senior High School Effiduase, Koforidua, in the Eastern Region Day/Boarding popejohnshs@ges.gov.gh Aburi Girls' Snr. High School Aburi in the Akuapim South Municipal District of the Eastern Region of South Ghana Day/Boarding aburigirlsshs@ges.gov.gh Accra Academy Bubuashie, near Kaneshie in the Greater Accra Region Day/Boarding accraacademyshs@ges.gov.gh Yaa Asantewaa Girls High School Asuoyeboa, Kumasi, Ashanti Region Day/Boarding yaaasantewaagirlsshs@ges.gov.gh Tamale Senior High Tamale, Northern Region of Ghana Day/Boarding tamaleshs@ges.gov.gh T. I. Ahmadiyya Senior High, Kumasi 121 Yaa Asantewa Rd, Kumasi, Ashanti Region Day/Boarding tiahmadiyyawashs@ges.gov.gh Sunyani Senior High School Sunyani Municipal, Bono Region Day/Boarding sunyanishs@ges.gov.gh Achimota Senior High School Achimota in Accra, Greater Accra Region Day/Boarding achimotashs@ges.gov.gh Archbishop Porter Girls Sekondi-Takoradi, Western Region Day/Boarding archbishopportergirlshs@ges.gov.gh Bishop Herman College Kpando in the Volta Region Day/Boarding bishophermancollegeshs@ges.gov.gh

Below is a table of the top Senior High Schools in Ghana.

School Location Residency Email Bolga Girls Senior High School Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region Day/Boarding bolgagirlsshs@ges.gov.gh Krobo Girls Senior High School Krobo Odumase in the Southern part of the Eastern Region Day/Boarding krobogirlsshs@ges.gov.gh Lawra Senior High School Duori, Lawra in the Upper West Region Day/Boarding lawrashs@ges.gov.gh Mawuli School, Ho Senior High School Ho in the Volta Region Day/Boarding mawulischoolshs@ges.gov.gh Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School Saltpond in the Central Region Day/Boarding mfantsimangirlsshs@ges.gov.gh Mfantsipim School Kwabotwe Hill in Cape Coast on the Kotokuraba Road Day/Boarding mfantsipimshs@ges.gov.gh Nandom Senior High School Nandom, the Upper West Region Day/Boarding nandomshs@ges.gov.gh Navrongo Senior High School Navrongo, Upper East Region Day/Boarding navrongoshs@ges.gov.gh Notre Dame Girls Senior High, Sunyani Sunyani, Bono Region Day/Boarding notredamegirlsshs@ges.gov.gh Notre Dame Sem/ Senior High, Navrongo Navrongo, Upper East Region Day/Boarding notredamesemshs@ges.gov.gh Ofori Panin Senior High School Tafo in Akyem, Eastern Region Day/Boarding oforipaninshs@ges.gov.gh Okuapeman Senior High School Akropong in the Eastern Region Day/Boarding okuapemanshs@ges.gov.gh OLA Girls Senior High, Ho Resettlement Rd, Kenyase No.2, Ahafo Region Day/Boarding olagirlsshs@ges.gov.gh Alpha Beta Christian College 3 High Street, Sahara, Dansoman Day/Boarding info@alphabeta.edu.gh Presby Boys Senior High, Legon Legon, Accra Day/Boarding presbyboyslegonshs@ges.gov.gh Sekondi College Sekondi-Takoradi, Western Region Day/Boarding sekondicollege@ges.gov.gh Serwaa Kesse Girls Senior High School Duayaw Nkwanta, Brong-Ahafo Day/Boarding serwaakessegirlsshs@ges.gov.gh St. Ann's Girls Senior High School Sampa, Brong Ahafo Region Day st.annsgirlsshs@ges.gov.gh St. Augustine's College Beulah Rd, Cape Coast Day/Boarding st.augustinesshs@ges.gov.gh St. Charles Senior High School Sir Charles Rd, Tamale Day/Boarding stcharlesshs@ges.gov.gh St. Thomas Aquinas Senior High Cantonments Rd, Accra, Ghana Day stthomasaquinasshs@ges.gov.gh

Categories of Senior High Schools in Ghana

The general list of SHS in Ghana involves various categories of Senior High Schools. These categories are A, B, C, D, E, F, and G, which are determined by the WASSCE ranking.

Sometimes, third-class Senior High Schools in Ghana perform as well as first-class institutions surpassing many people's expectations. Therefore, it is a good idea to check out the yearly ranking to get the most beneficial admission.

What are the category A Senior High Schools in Ghana?

Here is a list of category A schools in Ghana.

Aburi Girls Senior High

Accra Academy

Achimota Senior High

Adisadel College

Akwatia Technical Institute

Bawku Technical Institute

Bolgatanga Girls Senior High

Holy Child School, Cape Coast

Mfantsipim School

OLA Girls Senior High, Kenyasi

Category B schools in Ghana

Below is a list of category B schools in Ghana.

Abetifi Technical Institute

Adiembra Senior High

Ningo Senior High Technical

Wesley Grammar Senior High

Accra Senior High

Labone Senior High

Ada Senior High

Islamic Senior High, Ampabame

Enyan-Abaasa Technical Institute

Prampram Senior High

Category C schools in Ghana

Below is a list of category C schools in Ghana.

Terchire Senior High

Tweapease Senior High School

Owerriman Senior High

Akwesi Awobaa Senior High

Antoa Senior High

Kurofa Methodist Senior High

Kintampo Senior High

Kwanyako Senior High

Fettehman Senior High

Mokwaa Senior High

Category D schools in Ghana

Below are some of the category D schools in Ghana.

Boakye Tromo Senior High/Tech

Yamfo Anglican Senior High School

Bomaa Comm. Senior High

Derma Comm. Day School

Samuel Otu Presby Senior High

Tweapease Senior High School

Manso-Adubia Senior High

Mansoman Senior High

Adobewora Comm. Senior High

Nyinahin Cath. Senior High

Category E schools in Ghana

Here are category E schools in Ghana.

Spiritan Senior High School

George’s Senior High Tech.

Ekumfi T. I. Ahmadiiyya Snr. High

Enyan Denkyira Senior High

Mfantsipim School

Moree Comm. Senior High

Nyakrom Senior High Tech

Ndewura Jakpa Senior High

Anthony of Padua Senior High

Kaleo Senior High

Category F schools in Ghana

Below is a list of category F schools in Ghana.

Ghana Christian Int.High Sch.

Kolege High School

Ateco High School Complex

Anglican Sec.

His Majesty Academy

The Lincoln School

Elim Senior Senior High

Danquah International School

Eastbank Senior High School

The Masters Senior High School

What are the Category G schools in Ghana?

Below are category G schools in Ghana.

Social Advance Institute

Kotobabi Tech. Institute

Royal Technical College

Exotic Trendz Beauty School

Cutie Bridal Beauty School

Sacs Professional Institute

Strandz Beauty and Fashion

Ngleshie Amanfro ICCES

Engineering Academy

La Monada Heaven Beauty College

How many Senior High Schools are in Ghana?

The number of Senior High Schools in Ghana is more than 1000, each located in various regions. This includes both public and private institutions.

Which Senior High School has the biggest campus in Ghana?

The Achimota School has the biggest campus in Ghana. It is located on 1,300 acres of land. This co-educational boarding school is located in Greater Accra and was founded in 1924.

Which school has the longest name in Ghana?

Aggrey Memorial A.M.E. Zion Senior High School has the longest name. It is a publicly supported high school located in Cape Coast, Ghana.

The top 50 Senior High Schools in Ghana are in high demand because of their amazing performance. However, the space is very competitive, and any institution can easily drop out of the top fifty in the following year's ranking.

