Natalia Dyer then and now: How the actress has transformed over the years (with photos)
If you are a fan of the Netflix hit series Stranger Things, you might have noticed that Nancy Wheeler, played by Natalia Dyer, appears to have lost weight in season 4. Her appearance has generated a lot of debate online, with some fans coming up with various theories behind her weight loss. So, how can you compare Natalia Dyer then and now?
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
Do actors have to lose weight for roles? Well, not always. However, some actors, like Tom Hanks, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and Taylor Kitsch, are renowned for taking the extreme to suit their roles. However, in the case of Natalia Dyer, fans fear that her recent weight loss might not be role-related.
Natalia Dyer's profile summary
|Full name
|Natalia Danielle Dyer
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|13 January 1995
|Age
|27 years old (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Capricorn
|Place of birth
|Nashville, Tennessee, U.S.
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5'4"
|Height in centimetres
|163
|Weight in pounds
|115
|Weight in kilograms
|52
|Body measurements in inches
|30-22-31
|Body measurements in centimetres
|76-56-79
|Hair colour
|Light brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Siblings
|Two
|Relationship status
|Dating
|Partner
|Charlie Heaton
|School
|Nashville School of the Arts
|University
|Gallatin School of Individualised Study
|Profession
|Actress
|Net worth
|$4 million
|Natalia Dyer's Instagram
|@nattyiceofficial
Who is Natalia Dyer?
Natalia Danielle Dyer is an American actress. She was born on 13 January 1995 in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. and has two siblings. Natalia is 27 years old in 2022, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The star attended Nashville School of the Arts, a performing arts high school. She afterwards relocated to New York City and enrolled in New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study.
Natalia Dyer's transformation
Looking at Natalia Dyer's older photos, you'll notice a big contrast from her current ones. Natalia's Stranger Things season 4 appearance has caused a stir among fans due to the star's weight loss, with some questioning whether she is anorexic. Discover how the actress has transformed over the years by following her career timeline.
2009: Natalia made her first role by featuring in the teen musical drama Hannah Montana as Clarissa Granger. She was 14 years old, and her appearance back then was that of a youthful and energetic teenager.
2011: The actress featured in various small-budget films. She featured in The Greening of Whitney Brown as Lily in 2011 and I Believe in Unicorns (released 2014/2015). Natalia was 16 years old and appeared to be a young grown-up lady.
2016: Natalia achieved her breakout role after featuring in Stranger Things as Nancy Wheeler. Natalia was 21 years old at the time of her career milestone and appeared happy and healthy.
2022: As the fourth instalment of the TV series was nearing its release, the cast started promotional tours. At some of these promotional tours, fans noticed that Natalia had shed a lot of weight.
What happened to Natalia Dyer?
According to TV Guide Time, fans started speculating that the star was anorexic due to her frail appearance. However, no actual or confirmed news has corroborated the rumours. Stars Gab reports that Natalia currently weighs around 52 kgs, a reduction compared to 2021 when she weighed 55 kgs.
Stranger Things cast then and now
The famed TV show's cast has aged since its debut in 2016. For example, Natalia Dyer was 21 when the show began in 2016. She is 27 years old in 2022, and her appearance has also changed. Below is a list of the main cast, their roles, and the age difference at the time of writing.
- Caleb McLaughlin, as Lucas Sinclair – was 14 years old and is now 20
- Charlie Heaton, as Jonathan Byers – was 21 years old and is now 27
- Finn Wolfhard, as Mike Wheeler – was 13 years old and is now 19
- Gaten Matarazzo, as Dustin Henderson – was 13 years old and is now 19
- Joe Keery, as Steve Harrington – was 24 years old and is now 30
- Millie Bobby Brown, as Eleven – was 12 years old and is now 18
- Noah Schnapp, as Will Byers – was 11 years old and is now 17
- Priah Ferguson, as Erica Sinclair – was 9 years and is now 15
- Sadie Sink, as Max Mayfield – was 14 years old and is now 20
Who is Nancy from Stranger Things? Nancy is a 14-year-old girl who is Mike Wheeler's sister and Steve Harrington's ex-girlfriend. Nancy and Steve do an amazing job portraying their roles.
Who is Eleven from Stranger Things? Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, is an eleven-year-old girl with psychokinetic powers. She was taken as a newborn by Dr Martin Brenner and raised in Hawkins National Laboratory.
Is Natalia Dyer married?
No, she isn't. However, the star is in a relationship with fellow cast member Charlie Heaton. According to ELLE, the couple started dating sometime in 2016 and has been going strong. Charlie Heaton is a well-known English actor for his work in Marrowbone (2017) and The New Mutants (2020).
What movies is Natalia Dyer in?
If you are looking for Natalia Dyer's movies, you will be glad to know they are many. According to IMDb, the star currently has 22 credits as an actor. Natalia's first major role was in Hannah Montana (2009) where she played Clarissa Granger. Below is a table with her movies/TV shows and roles.
|All Fun and Games (post-production)
|Billie
|Chestnut (post-production)
|Annie
|Stranger Things (2016-2022)
|Nancy Wheeler
|Things Heard & Seen (2021)
|Willis
|Acting for a Cause (TV Series - 2020)
|Jane Eyre
|Tuscaloosa (2019)
|Virginia
|The Nearest Human Being (2019)
|Monique
|Yes, God, Yes (2019 and 2017)
|Alice
|Velvet Buzzsaw (2019)
|Coco
|Mountain Rest (2018)
|Clara
|After Her (Short-2018)
|Haley
|Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)
|Marie
|Till Dark (Short-2015)
|Lucy
|The City at Night (Short-2014)
|Adeline
|Believe in Unicorns (2014)
|Davina
|After Darkness (2014)
|Clara Beaty
|Don't Let Me Go (2013)
|Banshee
|Blue Like Jazz (2012)
|Grace
|The Greening of Whitney Brown (2011)
|Lily
|Too Sunny for Santa (Short-2010)
|Janie
|Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009)
|Clarissa Granger
Frequently asked questions
- Who is Natalia Dyer? She is an American actress famed for her role as Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix series Stranger Things.
- What happened to Natalia Dyer? According to her appearance on the fourth instalment of Stranger Things, the star has lost weight. As a result, fans are concerned about whether Natalia is alright or she sufferers from anorexia.
- How old is Natalia Dyer? Natalia was born on 13 January 1995 in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S and is 27 years old in 2022.
- Is Natalia Dyer married? No, she is not. However, Natalia is in a relationship with a fellow cast member, Charlie Heaton.
- Who is Nancy from Stranger Things? She is introduced as a 14-year-old girl who gets entangled between two high school boys. She gets involved in the disappearance of Will Byers after her friend Barbara goes missing.
- How old is Nancy in Stranger Things? Nancy Wheeler's age in Stranger Things (season 4) is 19.
Photos of Natalia Dyer then and now are some of the most sought-after online. Fans are curious to know the reason behind her weight loss. Many are questioning whether the star is doing fine healthwise.
Yen.com.gh recently published an interesting article about Bob Barker. He is one of television's most admired and well-liked hosts. Barker reigned for most of the second half of the 1990s and the first part of the 2000s. However, the star hasn't been seen on television in almost a decade.
Is Bob Barker still alive? If you are a fan of the legendary TV host, then you must be wondering what became of Bob Barker. Discover everything there is to know about Bob and whether he is alive or not.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh