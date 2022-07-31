If you are a fan of the Netflix hit series Stranger Things, you might have noticed that Nancy Wheeler, played by Natalia Dyer, appears to have lost weight in season 4. Her appearance has generated a lot of debate online, with some fans coming up with various theories behind her weight loss. So, how can you compare Natalia Dyer then and now?

Natalia Dyer (R) attends the movie premiere on 7 November 2011 and (L) during the Stranger Things 4 premiere on 18 May 2022. Photo: Angel Diaz Briñas, Michael N. Todaro (modified by author)

Do actors have to lose weight for roles? Well, not always. However, some actors, like Tom Hanks, Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale and Taylor Kitsch, are renowned for taking the extreme to suit their roles. However, in the case of Natalia Dyer, fans fear that her recent weight loss might not be role-related.

Natalia Dyer's profile summary

Full name Natalia Danielle Dyer Gender Female Date of birth 13 January 1995 Age 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Height in centimetres 163 Weight in pounds 115 Weight in kilograms 52 Body measurements in inches 30-22-31 Body measurements in centimetres 76-56-79 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Siblings Two Relationship status Dating Partner Charlie Heaton School Nashville School of the Arts University Gallatin School of Individualised Study Profession Actress Net worth $4 million Natalia Dyer's Instagram @nattyiceofficial

Who is Natalia Dyer?

Natalia Danielle Dyer is an American actress. She was born on 13 January 1995 in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S. and has two siblings. Natalia is 27 years old in 2022, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

The star attended Nashville School of the Arts, a performing arts high school. She afterwards relocated to New York City and enrolled in New York University's Gallatin School of Individualized Study.

Natalia Dyer's transformation

Looking at Natalia Dyer's older photos, you'll notice a big contrast from her current ones. Natalia's Stranger Things season 4 appearance has caused a stir among fans due to the star's weight loss, with some questioning whether she is anorexic. Discover how the actress has transformed over the years by following her career timeline.

Actress Natalia Dyer attends the "Hannah Montana The Movie" Premiere at the El Capitan Theatre on 2 April 2009 in Hollywood, California. Photo: Kristian Dowling (modified by author)

2009: Natalia made her first role by featuring in the teen musical drama Hannah Montana as Clarissa Granger. She was 14 years old, and her appearance back then was that of a youthful and energetic teenager.

2011: The actress featured in various small-budget films. She featured in The Greening of Whitney Brown as Lily in 2011 and I Believe in Unicorns (released 2014/2015). Natalia was 16 years old and appeared to be a young grown-up lady.

2016: Natalia achieved her breakout role after featuring in Stranger Things as Nancy Wheeler. Natalia was 21 years old at the time of her career milestone and appeared happy and healthy.

Natalia Dyer attends 'The stranger Things' 4 Season press conference at Villamagna Hotel on 19 May 2022, in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez

2022: As the fourth instalment of the TV series was nearing its release, the cast started promotional tours. At some of these promotional tours, fans noticed that Natalia had shed a lot of weight.

What happened to Natalia Dyer?

According to TV Guide Time, fans started speculating that the star was anorexic due to her frail appearance. However, no actual or confirmed news has corroborated the rumours. Stars Gab reports that Natalia currently weighs around 52 kgs, a reduction compared to 2021 when she weighed 55 kgs.

Stranger Things cast then and now

Actors Gaten Matarazzo, Millie Bobby Brown, Sadie Sink, Finn Wolfhard and Caleb McLaughlin attend SiriusXM's 'Town Hall' cast of Stranger Things on 1 November 2017. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

The famed TV show's cast has aged since its debut in 2016. For example, Natalia Dyer was 21 when the show began in 2016. She is 27 years old in 2022, and her appearance has also changed. Below is a list of the main cast, their roles, and the age difference at the time of writing.

Caleb McLaughlin, as Lucas Sinclair – was 14 years old and is now 20

Charlie Heaton, as Jonathan Byers – was 21 years old and is now 27

Finn Wolfhard, as Mike Wheeler – was 13 years old and is now 19

Gaten Matarazzo, as Dustin Henderson – was 13 years old and is now 19

Joe Keery, as Steve Harrington – was 24 years old and is now 30

Millie Bobby Brown, as Eleven – was 12 years old and is now 18

Noah Schnapp, as Will Byers – was 11 years old and is now 17

Priah Ferguson, as Erica Sinclair – was 9 years and is now 15

Sadie Sink, as Max Mayfield – was 14 years old and is now 20

Who is Nancy from Stranger Things? Nancy is a 14-year-old girl who is Mike Wheeler's sister and Steve Harrington's ex-girlfriend. Nancy and Steve do an amazing job portraying their roles.

Who is Eleven from Stranger Things? Eleven, played by Millie Bobby Brown, is an eleven-year-old girl with psychokinetic powers. She was taken as a newborn by Dr Martin Brenner and raised in Hawkins National Laboratory.

Is Natalia Dyer married?

No, she isn't. However, the star is in a relationship with fellow cast member Charlie Heaton. According to ELLE, the couple started dating sometime in 2016 and has been going strong. Charlie Heaton is a well-known English actor for his work in Marrowbone (2017) and The New Mutants (2020).

What movies is Natalia Dyer in?

If you are looking for Natalia Dyer's movies, you will be glad to know they are many. According to IMDb, the star currently has 22 credits as an actor. Natalia's first major role was in Hannah Montana (2009) where she played Clarissa Granger. Below is a table with her movies/TV shows and roles.

All Fun and Games (post-production) Billie Chestnut (post-production) Annie Stranger Things (2016-2022) Nancy Wheeler Things Heard & Seen (2021) Willis Acting for a Cause (TV Series - 2020) Jane Eyre Tuscaloosa (2019) Virginia The Nearest Human Being (2019) Monique Yes, God, Yes (2019 and 2017) Alice Velvet Buzzsaw (2019) Coco Mountain Rest (2018) Clara After Her (Short-2018) Haley Long Nights Short Mornings (2016) Marie Till Dark (Short-2015) Lucy The City at Night (Short-2014) Adeline Believe in Unicorns (2014) Davina After Darkness (2014) Clara Beaty Don't Let Me Go (2013) Banshee Blue Like Jazz (2012) Grace The Greening of Whitney Brown (2011) Lily Too Sunny for Santa (Short-2010) Janie Hannah Montana: The Movie (2009) Clarissa Granger

Frequently asked questions

Who is Natalia Dyer? She is an American actress famed for her role as Nancy Wheeler in the Netflix series Stranger Things. What happened to Natalia Dyer? According to her appearance on the fourth instalment of Stranger Things, the star has lost weight. As a result, fans are concerned about whether Natalia is alright or she sufferers from anorexia. How old is Natalia Dyer? Natalia was born on 13 January 1995 in Nashville, Tennessee, U.S and is 27 years old in 2022. Is Natalia Dyer married? No, she is not. However, Natalia is in a relationship with a fellow cast member, Charlie Heaton. Who is Nancy from Stranger Things? She is introduced as a 14-year-old girl who gets entangled between two high school boys. She gets involved in the disappearance of Will Byers after her friend Barbara goes missing. How old is Nancy in Stranger Things? Nancy Wheeler's age in Stranger Things (season 4) is 19.

Photos of Natalia Dyer then and now are some of the most sought-after online. Fans are curious to know the reason behind her weight loss. Many are questioning whether the star is doing fine healthwise.

