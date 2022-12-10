Debbie Depp: Everything you need to know about Johnny Depp's big sister

Debbie Depp is the older step-sister of the popular Hollywood actor Johnny Depp. For years, she managed to live a private life until recently, in May 2022 when she was involved in her celebrity brother's defamation case. What do you need to know about Debbie Depp?

Debbie Depp is a former elementary teacher. Despite being related to an international celebrity, she prefers to live a low-key life. She only became popular after she was named as one of the witnesses in her younger brother's case.

Profile summary

Full name Debbie Depp Gender Female Date of birth 10 May 1956 Age 66 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Lexington, Kentucky, USA Current residence Kentucky, USA Nationality American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in centimetres 168 Height in feet 5'6" Weight in pounds 121 Wight in Kilograms 55 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Father Bob Palmer Mother Betty Sue Palmer Step-father John Christopher Depp Siblings Daniel Palmer, Christi Dembrowski, Johnny Marital status Married Partner Richard Rassel Son William Rassell Profession Instructor

Debbie Depp's biography

Debbie was born in Lexington, Kentucky, United States of America. She is an American of white ethnicity. Her mother is Betty Sue Palmer and her father is Bob Palmer. She grew up alongside her three siblings, Daniel Palmer, Johnny, and Christi Dembrowski.

Daniel Palmer, who is her biological brother, is often referred to as "the other talented Depp." He studied art and European history works as an instructor.

Johnny Depp is one of Hollywood's most popular entertainers. He is best known for playing Jack Sparrow in the popular show Pirates of the Caribbean.

Christi Dembrowski is the third child among the Depps. She was a personal assistant to her brother Johnny. Aside from that, she is a film producer and a production assistant.

When Debbie was 23 years old, her parents divorced. After the divorce of her parents, her mother, a waitress, married John Christopher Depp, who is a civil engineer by profession. Sadly, on 20 May 2016, her mother passed away at the age of 81.

How old is Debbie Depp?

She is 66 years old as of 2022. She was born on 10 May 1956. She is seven years older than her celebrity brother, Johnny. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

What does Debbie Depp do for a living?

She is a substitute teacher who works in local schools. She prefers to live a simple life and keeps most of her personal information out of the public eye.

Is Debbie Depp married?

The American actor's step-sister is married to her husband, Richard Rassel. Much is not known about him. However, he is the son of Sophia Surmacz and Oakley Lee Rassel. His father was a WWII veteran and 7th Generation Floridian. His mother, Sophia Surmacz, worked as a registered nurse.

Debbie and her husband met at a doctor's office and dated for a while before getting married. Their union is blessed with a son named William Rassel. William was born in 1980 and works as a recording engineer. He is married, and his wife's name is Heather L Rassel.

Debbie Depp’s testimony against Johnny Depp

Johnny and his ex-wife, Amber Heard, have been involved severally in a legal dispute. Amber Heard won a legal case in 2015 that resulted in a $7 million divorce settlement. However, in February 2019, Johnny sued his ex-wife over an opinion piece she wrote in The Washington Post in December 2018.

While Christi Dembrowski testified in support of her brother in his trial against Amber Heard, it was alleged that Debbie, was ready to testify against him. Her name was mentioned among Amber Heard's list of witnesses. However, she ended up not testifying in that case.

It is not known why Debbie never testified. However, because her name was listed among the witnesses by Amber Heard, most people assumed that she and her brother don’t get along. On the other hand, it appears that Johnny and Christi Dembrowski have maintained their friendship over the years.

FAQs

When is Debbie Depp's birthday? Her birthday is celebrated on the 10 May. How old is Debbie Depp? She is 66 years as of 2022. She was born on 10 May 1956. What is Debbie Depp's Instagram? She prefers leading a private life. Therefore, she does not have an Instagram account. How are Johnny Depp and Debbie Depp related? The two are step-siblings. They share a biological mother. Who is Debbie’s father? Her biological father is Bob Palmer. However, after her mother married her stepfather John Christopher, she took up his name. Who is Debbie’s husband? She is married to Richard Rassel. Does Debbie Depp have any children? She has one son, William Rassel. Who are Debbie Depp’s siblings? Apart from the famous actor Johnny Depp, she has two more siblings, namely, Daniel and Christi Dembrowski. Where is Johnny Depp's sister Debbie now? She reportedly resides in Kentucky, USA with her husband.

Debbie Depp is the step-sister to Johnny Depp, a famous Hollywood actor. She lives a low-key life but came into the limelight during Johnny’s legal battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. The mother of one is an elementary teacher and lives in Kentucky, USA with her husband.

