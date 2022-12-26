The American music industry has produced some of the world's best artists. If you love the old school or grew up in the 1990s, you might have heard of singer/songwriter Faith Evans. She is a well-known performer with mega hits such as I'll Be Missing You and Soon as I Get Home. She was married to Notorious Biggie until his death and is a mother to four children. Her firstborn, Chyna Tahjere Griffin, is an upcoming superstar and, just like her mother, has pursued a career in music.

Chyna Tahjere Griffin smiling and posing for a selfie. Photo: @tahjereofficial on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Chyna Tahjere Griffin? She is a singer and songwriter from the United States. Although she hasn't enjoyed commercial success like her mother, she has done reasonably well in her career. Her famous songs include Grown Lady and Alright.

Profile summary

Full name Chyna Tahjere Griffin Gender Female Date of birth 1 April 2022 Age 29 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth New Jersey, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christian Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'6" Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Faith Evans Father Kiyamma Griffin Siblings 3 College Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music Profession Singer and songwriter Net worth $500,000

Five interesting facts about Chyna Tahjere Griffin

Chyna Tahjere Griffin has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry as a singer and songwriter. However, she has yet to hit the mainstream media. As a result, some fans are eager to know more about her. Here are some interesting facts about Faith Evans' daughter.

1. Chyna was born in 1993

The singer was born on 1 April 1993 in New Jersey, USA. Chyna Tahjere Griffin's age as of January 2023 is 22 years, and her zodiac sign is Aries. She is the firstborn and comes from a family of gifted and talented entertainers. Her father is a music producer, while her mother is a renowned RnB singer.

2. She has famous parents

Who is Chyna Tahjere Griffin's father? Her father is American music producer Kiyamma Griffin. According to IMDb, Kiyamma Griffin is best known for producing hits, including Freddie Jackson Can I Touch You (1992), Williams Every Little Thing U Do (1993), and Unsung (2008).

In addition, according to LinkedIn, Griffin has been a Minister of Music member and Quan Entertainment Inc owner since 2000. He has also been the Heavenli Soul Music Group's CEO since November 2013.

Chyna Tahjere's mother, on the other hand, is a renowned singer and songwriter, Faith Evans. According to Hollywood Life, Faith Evans has had a remarkable musical career that has lasted for the past twenty years.

Faith, her debut studio album, was released in 1995. She has eight Grammy nominations, winning one in 1998 for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for I'll Be Missing You. In 2009, she received an African American Literary Award for Best Biography/Memoir for her book Keep The Faith: A Memoir.

3. Notorious Biggie was her stepfather

Christopher Wallace, a.k.a Notorious Biggie, was Chyna's stepfather since 1994. According to Capitalxtra, Wallace was married to Faith Evans from 1994 until he died in 1997. During that period, he raised Chyna and played a big part in her upbringing.

4. She has three stepbrothers

The star has three stepbrothers and is the firstborn in her family. According to People, Faith Evans has four children. They include Chyna (b. 1993), Christopher Walace Jr (b. 1996), Joshua Russaw (b. 1998) and Ryder (b. 2007).

5. She makes a decent sum of money

What is Chyna Tahjere Griffin's net worth? The entertainer has an alleged net worth of $500,000. Her source of income is from music sales, songwriting and as a make-up artist.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Faith Evans' daughter? Her name is Chyna Tahjere Griffin, and she was born in 1993 while her mother was in college. Who is Chyna Tahjere Griffin? She is an American singer and songwriter best known as the daughter of Hip Hop and RnB star Faith Evans. What is Chyna Tahjere Griffin's age? She is 29 years old as of January 2023. She was born on 1 April 1993 in Newark, New Jersey, United States. Is Chyna Biggie's daughter? No, she isn't. According to Hollywood Life, the late Notorious Biggie's daughter is known as T'yanna Wallace. Who is Chyna Tahjere Griffin's father? Kiyamma Griffin, a music director and producer, is Chyna's father. He is famous for being in a relationship with singer Faith Evans. What is Chyna Tahjere's net worth? The celebrity has an alleged net worth of $500,000, and her source of income includes music sales and royalties. Who are Faith Evans' children? The RnB singer has four kids. Chyna is the firstborn (b. 1993), followed by Christopher Wallace Jr (b. 1996), Joshua Russaw (b. 1998) and Ryder (b. 2007).

Chyna Tahjere Griffin is an American singer-songwriter best known as the daughter of R&B singer Faith Evans. She is the first child in her family and has three stepsiblings. Chyna has released a few albums in her career, including an EP entitled The Heiress and Femme Fever.

