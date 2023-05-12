ESPN female reporters: Top 30 influential women redefining sports journalism

ESPN anchors and reporters must be well-versed in various sports and possess other key skills in the newsroom. The top female ESPN reporters are skilled and bold. They understand the industry as do their male counterparts. The network hires the best and trains its staff to be the crème de la crème in sports journalism.

Female ESPN reporters. Photo: @diannaespn, @kimberleymartin, @laurensisler, @malika_andrews (modified by author)

Source: UGC

ESPN is one of the biggest cable sports channels in the world. The American company was launched in 1979, and it covers the most popular sports globally. There are many female ESPN reporters who are redefining sports journalism.

Female ESPN reporters: top 30 in 2024

The following ladies are the most recognised faces on ESPN, a cable sports channel. They cover different sports and shows.

30. Lisa Salters

Full name: Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters Date of birth: 6th March 1966

6th March 1966 Age: 57 years

57 years Place of birth: King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, United States of America

Lisa Salters is one of the top black female ESPN reporters. She is a former college basketball player. The MNF and NBA reporter and E60 co-cost has been part of the NBA coverage on ESPN and ABC since 2005. Lisa Salters joined ESPN as a general assignment reporter in early 2000.

29. Laura Rutledge

Laura Rutledge reporting from the sidelines during the Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl match-up between Texas A&M and Louisville. Photo: rank Mattia/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Laura Rutledge

Laura Rutledge Date of birth: 2nd October 1988

2nd October 1988 Age: 34 years

34 years Place of birth: St. Petersburg, Florida, United States of America

Laura Rutledge is one of the young female ESPN reporters. She hosts ESPN’s year-round weekday NFL news and information show, NFL Live and SEC Network’s SEC Nation. Did you know Laura Rutledge was named Miss Florida in 2012?

28. Dianna Russini

Dianna Russini pictured at work. Photo: @diannaespn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Dianna Marie Russini

Dianna Marie Russini Date of birth: 11th February 1983

11th February 1983 Age: 40 years

40 years Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States

Dianna Russini is a sports journalist who currently works as a host, reporter, insider, and analyst for ESPN on NFL Countdown and NFL Live. Dianna Russini joined the company in mid-2015, and her multi-faceted roles include reporting, hosting, news breaking, and analysis.

27. Kelsey Riggs

Full name: Kelsey Riggs

Kelsey Riggs Date of birth: 19th November 1988

19th November 1988 Age: 34 years

34 years Place of birth: Charleston, South Carolina, United States

Journalist Kelsey Riggs joined ACCN after working as a sports anchor and reporter at WCNC in Charlotte. She is also an anchor for ESPN’s signature news and SportsCentre.

26. Shelley Smith

Full name: Shelley Smith

Shelley Smith Year of birth: 1958

1958 Age: 65 years

65 years Place of birth: United States of America

Journalist Shelley Smith is one of the top female ESPN reporters today. She is a sports correspondent currently working as a correspondent for ESPN's SportsCentre. She is a five-time Emmy-winning reporter for the network.

25. Rebecca Lobo

Rebecca Lobo attends the Second Annual Lifetime Applauds the Fight Against Cancer at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rebecca Rose Lobo-Rushin

Rebecca Rose Lobo-Rushin Date of birth: 6th October 1973

6th October 1973 Age: 49 years

49 years Place of birth: Hartford, Connecticut, United States

Former basketball player Rebecca Lobo played in the Women's National Basketball Association from 1997 to 2003. She joined ESPN in 2004 as a WNBA and women’s college basketball analyst and reporter.

24. Kimberley A. Martin

Kimberly A. Martin smiling for the camera. Photo: @kimberleymartin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Kimberley A. Martin

Kimberley A. Martin Date of birth: 9th January 1984

9th January 1984 Age: 39 years

39 years Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States of America

In March 2020, Kimberley A. Martin joined ESPN as an NFL reporter. She is one of the top black female ESPN reporters today. The Brooklyn-born journalist covered the National Football League as a national writer, columnist, and beat reporter for other media stations. She co-hosts ESPN’s only all-female podcast First Take Her Take.

23. Katie George

Full name: Katie George

Katie George Date of birth: 3rd December 1993

3rd December 1993 Age: 29 years

29 years Place of birth: Louisville, Kentucky, United States

Sportscaster Katie George is currently working with the ACC Network and ESPN. She is a former volleyball star who joined the ACC Network at its launch in 2019. She is a reporter for ESPN/ABC Saturday college football games.

22. Julie Foudy

Full name: Julie Maurine Foudy

Julie Maurine Foudy Date of birth: 23rd January 1971

23rd January 1971 Age: 52 years

52 years Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States

Did you know Julie Foudy is a retired soccer midfielder? She is a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist. Following her work during the 2006 FIFA World Cup, her role at ESPN was expanded. Today, she is a feature reporter and a spokesperson for particular company initiatives.

21. Courtney Cronin

Courtney Cronin pictured at work. Photo: @courtneyrcronin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Courtney Cronin

Courtney Cronin Date of birth: 1st August 1990

1st August 1990 Age: 32 years

32 years Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States

In August 2017, Courtney Cronin, an award-winning journalist joined ESPN. She became the Chicago Bears NFL Nation reporter in 2022. Before joining ESPN, she worked as a multimedia sports reporter for the San Jose Mercury News.

20. Heather Dinich

Full name: Heather Dinich

Heather Dinich Date of birth: 25th October 1974

25th October 1974 Age: 48 years

48 years Place of birth: Indiana, United States of America

Heather Dinich is a multi-talented American sports journalist, writer, television anchor, and host. She is best known for her remarkable service on the ESPN network. Heather Dinich joined the network in the year 2007.

19. Doris Burke

Full name: Doris Burke

Doris Burke Year of birth: 1965

1965 Age: 58 years

58 years Place of birth: West Islip, New York, United States of America

Broadcaster Doris Burke is a Hall of Fame listee. She is one of the leading national NBA commentators, having covered basketball for three decades. In 2018, she received the prestigious Curt Gowdy Media Award by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.

18. Lauren Sisler

Lauren Sisler is pictured outdoors. Photo: @laurensisler (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Lauren Sisler

Lauren Sisler Date of birth: 10th October 1984

10th October 1984 Age: 38 years

38 years Place of birth: Roanoke, Virginia, United States of America

Broadcaster Lauren Sisler specialises in sports reporting. She joined ESPN and SEC Network in 2016 as a sideline reporter for gymnastics and college football. She is a two-time Emmy award-winning sports broadcaster.

17. Kris Budden

Kris Budden smiling for the camera. Photo: @krisbudden (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Kristen Lee "Kris" Budden

Kristen Lee "Kris" Budden Date of birth: 9th March 1984

9th March 1984 Age: 39 years

39 years Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America

Kris Budden is known for reporting on the San Diego Padres and as a sideline reporter for college basketball and football. Before joining ESPN, Kris Budden was a sideline and feature reporter for FOX Sports.

16. Michelle Beisner-Buck

Full name: Michelle Beisner-Buck

Michelle Beisner-Buck Date of birth: 15th October 1976

15th October 1976 Age: 46 years

46 years Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, United States

Michelle Beisner-Buck joined ESPN as an NFL feature reporter in 2014. Before joining ESPN, Michelle Beisner worked as a studio host and field reporter for NFL Network. Did you know she is married to Joe Buck, ESPN's lead announcer?

15. Sarah Barshop

Sarah Barshop is pictured on the field. Photo: @sarahbarshop (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Sarah Barshop

Sarah Barshop Year of birth: 1992

1992 Age: 31 years

31 years Place of birth: United States of America

American journalist Sarah Barshop is currently serving at ESPN. She is based in Houston, Texas, as a reporter. She is a graduate of Marquette University.

14. Malika Andrews

Malika Andrews is pictured outdoors. Photo: @malika_andrews (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Malika Rose Andrews

Malika Rose Andrews Date of birth: 27th January 1995

27th January 1995 Age: 28 years

28 years Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States

NBA reporter Malika Andrews hosts ESPN’s NBA Today. She joined ESPN in October 2018 as an online NBA writer. Shortly afterwards, she debuted as the network's youngest sideline reporter for a broadcast.

13. Victoria Arlen

Full name: Victoria Arlen

Victoria Arlen Date of birth: 26th September 1994

26th September 1994 Age: 28 years

28 years Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Did you know Victoria Arlen became one of ESPN’s youngest regular reporters ever at 20? She is a current television personality for ESPN. She is also a talented actress, speaker, model, and former Paralympian swimmer. She has hosted the television, international and Snapchat versions of SportsCentre.

12. Kendra Andrews

Kendra Andrews is pictured at work. Photo: @kendra_andrews (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Kendra Andrews

Kendra Andrews Date of birth: 20th October 1997

20th October 1997 Age: 25 years

25 years Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States of America

In January 2022, Kendra Andrews joined ESPN as an NBA reporter. She primarily covers the Golden State Warriors. She is a Gonzaga University graduate and the younger sister of Malika Andrews.

11. Jessica Mendoza

Jessica Mendoza smiling for the camera. Photo: @jessmendoza2 (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Jessica Ofelia Mendoza

Jessica Ofelia Mendoza Date of birth: 11th November 1980

11th November 1980 Age: 42 years

42 years Place of birth: Camarillo, California, United States of America

Jessica Mendoza is an Olympic gold and silver medalist and trailblazer. She joined ESPN in 2007. In 2015, Jess Mendoza became the first female solo analyst for nationally-televised MLB games.

10. Michele Steele

Full name: Michele Steele

Michele Steele Date of birth: 2nd October 1978

2nd October 1978 Age: 44 years

44 years Place of birth: Panama Canal Zone

Michele Steele is one of the best female sports reporters in the USA. She is a television anchor and reporter for ESPN. Based in Chicago, she has covered some of the biggest stories for SportsCentre, Outside the Lines, and NFL Live. Before moving to Chicago, Michele Steele was the network's Boston-based bureau reporter for three years.

9. Molly McGrath

Molly McGrath pictured at work. Photo: @mollyamcgrath (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Molly Anne McGrath

Molly Anne McGrath Date of birth: 6th June 1989

6th June 1989 Age: 33 years

33 years Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States

Journalist Molly McGrath is an Emmy-nominated sportscaster and studio host. She works as a sideline reporter for ESPN’s college football and basketball. She lives in Seattle with her family.

8. Linda Cohn

Linda Cohn is pictured at work. Photo: @lindacohn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Linda Cohn

Linda Cohn Year of birth: 1959

1959 Age: 64 years

64 years Place of birth: Long Island, New York, United States of America

Sportscaster Linda Cohn anchors ESPN's SportsCentre. She is a Hall of Fame sportscaster who joined the network in 1992. In 1981, she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from SUNY at Oswego.

7. Molly Qerim

Molly Qerim smiling for the camera. Photo: @mollyqerim (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Molly Qerim

Molly Qerim Date of birth: 31st March 1984

31st March 1984 Age: 39 years

39 years Place of birth: New Haven, Connecticut, United States

Television personality Molly Qerim hosts ESPN's First Take. She has covered multiple Super Bowls, i.e., reporting and hosting. She received a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Quinnipiac University and was inducted into their inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2020.

6. Sam Ponder

Samantha Ponder is pictured at work. Photo: @samanthaponder (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Samantha Ponder

Samantha Ponder Date of birth: 11th December 1985

11th December 1985 Age: 37 years

37 years Place of birth: Phoenix, Arizona, United States

Samantha Ponder hosts Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN. She also worked as a reporter for ESPN college football and as a basketball sideline reporter. In addition to hosting, Sam Ponder also contributes to NFL interviews and features.

5. Nicole Briscoe

Full name: Nicole Briscoe

Nicole Briscoe Date of birth: 2nd July 1980

2nd July 1980 Age: 42 years

42 years Place of birth: Wausau, Wisconsin, United States

Sportscaster Nicole Briscoe is employed by ESPN. She became a SportsCenter anchor and studio show host in early 2015 after working in various roles in ESPN’s NASCAR coverage for about five years.

4. Antonietta Collins

Full name: Antonietta Gonzalez-Collins

Antonietta Gonzalez-Collins Date of birth: 22nd November 1985

22nd November 1985 Age: 37 years

37 years Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Sportscaster Antonietta Gonzalez-Collins is a Mexican-American. She has worked for ESPN since 2016 as a news anchor for SportsCentre. She occasionally hosts SportsNation. Did you know she is the daughter of television reporter María Antonieta Collins?

3. Elle Duncan

Elle Duncan smiling for pictures. Photo: @elleduncan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name: Lauren "Elle" Duncan

Lauren "Elle" Duncan Date of birth: 12th April 1983

12th April 1983 Age: 40 years

40 years Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States

ESPN's Elle Duncan joined the network’s signature news and information programme, SportsCentre, in May 2016. Additionally, she is a co-host of the weekly ESPN podcast First Take.

2. Cassidy Hubbarth

Full name: Cassidy Hubbarth

Cassidy Hubbarth Date of birth: 19th September 1984

19th September 1984 Age: 38 years

38 years Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Cassidy Hubbarth is an accomplished reporter. She also hosts several ESPN signature properties, especially the NBA. Cassidy Hubbarth joined the network in 2010 and is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

1. Olivia Harlan Dekker

Olivia Harlan Dekker speaking with Illinois centre Kofi Cockburn following a college basketball game between the Michigan Wolverines and Illinois Fighting Illini. Photo: James Black/Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Olivia Harlan Dekker

Olivia Harlan Dekker Date of birth: 8th April 1993

8th April 1993 Age: 30 years

30 years Place of birth: United States of America

Journalist Olivia Dekker works as a sideline reporter for ESPN College Football. She also reports for the NFL on Westwood One Sports and Big Ten Network basketball. Did you know she was named Miss Kansas Teen USA in 2010?

Recap of the female ESPN reporters redefining sports

1 Olivia Harlan Dekker 2 Cassidy Hubbarth 3 Elle Duncan 4 Antonietta Collins 5 Nicole Briscoe 6 Sam Ponder 7 Molly Qerim 8 Linda Cohn 9 Molly McGrath 10 Michele Steele 11 Jessica Mendoza 12 Kendra Andrews 13 Victoria Arlen 14 Malika Andrews 15 Sarah Barshop 16 Michelle Beisner-Buck 17 Kris Budden 18 Lauren Sisler 19 Doris Burke 20 Heather Dinich 21 Courtney Cronin 22 Julie Foudy 23 Katie George 24 Kimberley A. Martin 25 Rebecca Lobo 26 Shelley Smith 27 Kelsey Riggs 28 Dianna Russini 29 Laura Rutledge 30 Lisa Salters

Who are the female sideline reporters for ESPN?

Olivia Dekker, Sam Ponder, Molly McGrath, Malika Andrews, Kris Budden, and Lauren Sisler are among the prominent female ESPN sideline reporters in 2024.

Who are all the female ESPN reporters?

There are over 30 female ESPN reporters. Check out the most prominent ones redefining sports in the list above.

How many female anchors, columnists, reporters, and analysts does ESPN have?

ESPN has over 30 female anchors, columnists, reporters, and analysts in 2024.

Who are the female ESPN reporters who worked with Jay Crawford?

Kit Hoover, Leslie Maxie, and Thea Andrews are among the ESPN reporters who have worked with Jay Crawford.

Female ESPN reporters are redefining sports globally. They are well-versed in the sports they cover and do an incredible job covering sports-related issues and news.

