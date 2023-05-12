ESPN female reporters: Top 30 influential women redefining sports journalism
ESPN anchors and reporters must be well-versed in various sports and possess other key skills in the newsroom. The top female ESPN reporters are skilled and bold. They understand the industry as do their male counterparts. The network hires the best and trains its staff to be the crème de la crème in sports journalism.
ESPN is one of the biggest cable sports channels in the world. The American company was launched in 1979, and it covers the most popular sports globally. There are many female ESPN reporters who are redefining sports journalism.
Female ESPN reporters: top 30 in 2024
The following ladies are the most recognised faces on ESPN, a cable sports channel. They cover different sports and shows.
30. Lisa Salters
- Full name: Lisa Salters
- Date of birth: 6th March 1966
- Age: 57 years
- Place of birth: King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, United States of America
Lisa Salters is one of the top black female ESPN reporters. She is a former college basketball player. The MNF and NBA reporter and E60 co-cost has been part of the NBA coverage on ESPN and ABC since 2005. Lisa Salters joined ESPN as a general assignment reporter in early 2000.
29. Laura Rutledge
- Full name: Laura Rutledge
- Date of birth: 2nd October 1988
- Age: 34 years
- Place of birth: St. Petersburg, Florida, United States of America
Laura Rutledge is one of the young female ESPN reporters. She hosts ESPN’s year-round weekday NFL news and information show, NFL Live and SEC Network’s SEC Nation. Did you know Laura Rutledge was named Miss Florida in 2012?
28. Dianna Russini
- Full name: Dianna Marie Russini
- Date of birth: 11th February 1983
- Age: 40 years
- Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States
Dianna Russini is a sports journalist who currently works as a host, reporter, insider, and analyst for ESPN on NFL Countdown and NFL Live. Dianna Russini joined the company in mid-2015, and her multi-faceted roles include reporting, hosting, news breaking, and analysis.
27. Kelsey Riggs
- Full name: Kelsey Riggs
- Date of birth: 19th November 1988
- Age: 34 years
- Place of birth: Charleston, South Carolina, United States
Journalist Kelsey Riggs joined ACCN after working as a sports anchor and reporter at WCNC in Charlotte. She is also an anchor for ESPN’s signature news and SportsCentre.
26. Shelley Smith
- Full name: Shelley Smith
- Year of birth: 1958
- Age: 65 years
- Place of birth: United States of America
Journalist Shelley Smith is one of the top female ESPN reporters today. She is a sports correspondent currently working as a correspondent for ESPN's SportsCentre. She is a five-time Emmy-winning reporter for the network.
25. Rebecca Lobo
- Full name: Rebecca Rose Lobo-Rushin
- Date of birth: 6th October 1973
- Age: 49 years
- Place of birth: Hartford, Connecticut, United States
Former basketball player Rebecca Lobo played in the Women's National Basketball Association from 1997 to 2003. She joined ESPN in 2004 as a WNBA and women’s college basketball analyst and reporter.
24. Kimberley A. Martin
- Full name: Kimberley A. Martin
- Date of birth: 9th January 1984
- Age: 39 years
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States of America
In March 2020, Kimberley A. Martin joined ESPN as an NFL reporter. She is one of the top black female ESPN reporters today. The Brooklyn-born journalist covered the National Football League as a national writer, columnist, and beat reporter for other media stations. She co-hosts ESPN’s only all-female podcast First Take Her Take.
23. Katie George
- Full name: Katie George
- Date of birth: 3rd December 1993
- Age: 29 years
- Place of birth: Louisville, Kentucky, United States
Sportscaster Katie George is currently working with the ACC Network and ESPN. She is a former volleyball star who joined the ACC Network at its launch in 2019. She is a reporter for ESPN/ABC Saturday college football games.
22. Julie Foudy
- Full name: Julie Maurine Foudy
- Date of birth: 23rd January 1971
- Age: 52 years
- Place of birth: San Diego, California, United States
Did you know Julie Foudy is a retired soccer midfielder? She is a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist. Following her work during the 2006 FIFA World Cup, her role at ESPN was expanded. Today, she is a feature reporter and a spokesperson for particular company initiatives.
21. Courtney Cronin
- Full name: Courtney Cronin
- Date of birth: 1st August 1990
- Age: 32 years
- Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
In August 2017, Courtney Cronin, an award-winning journalist joined ESPN. She became the Chicago Bears NFL Nation reporter in 2022. Before joining ESPN, she worked as a multimedia sports reporter for the San Jose Mercury News.
20. Heather Dinich
- Full name: Heather Dinich
- Date of birth: 25th October 1974
- Age: 48 years
- Place of birth: Indiana, United States of America
Heather Dinich is a multi-talented American sports journalist, writer, television anchor, and host. She is best known for her remarkable service on the ESPN network. Heather Dinich joined the network in the year 2007.
19. Doris Burke
- Full name: Doris Burke
- Year of birth: 1965
- Age: 58 years
- Place of birth: West Islip, New York, United States of America
Broadcaster Doris Burke is a Hall of Fame listee. She is one of the leading national NBA commentators, having covered basketball for three decades. In 2018, she received the prestigious Curt Gowdy Media Award by the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame.
18. Lauren Sisler
- Full name: Lauren Sisler
- Date of birth: 10th October 1984
- Age: 38 years
- Place of birth: Roanoke, Virginia, United States of America
Broadcaster Lauren Sisler specialises in sports reporting. She joined ESPN and SEC Network in 2016 as a sideline reporter for gymnastics and college football. She is a two-time Emmy award-winning sports broadcaster.
17. Kris Budden
- Full name: Kristen Lee "Kris" Budden
- Date of birth: 9th March 1984
- Age: 39 years
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States of America
Kris Budden is known for reporting on the San Diego Padres and as a sideline reporter for college basketball and football. Before joining ESPN, Kris Budden was a sideline and feature reporter for FOX Sports.
16. Michelle Beisner-Buck
- Full name: Michelle Beisner-Buck
- Date of birth: 15th October 1976
- Age: 46 years
- Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, United States
Michelle Beisner-Buck joined ESPN as an NFL feature reporter in 2014. Before joining ESPN, Michelle Beisner worked as a studio host and field reporter for NFL Network. Did you know she is married to Joe Buck, ESPN's lead announcer?
15. Sarah Barshop
- Full name: Sarah Barshop
- Year of birth: 1992
- Age: 31 years
- Place of birth: United States of America
American journalist Sarah Barshop is currently serving at ESPN. She is based in Houston, Texas, as a reporter. She is a graduate of Marquette University.
14. Malika Andrews
- Full name: Malika Rose Andrews
- Date of birth: 27th January 1995
- Age: 28 years
- Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States
NBA reporter Malika Andrews hosts ESPN’s NBA Today. She joined ESPN in October 2018 as an online NBA writer. Shortly afterwards, she debuted as the network's youngest sideline reporter for a broadcast.
13. Victoria Arlen
- Full name: Victoria Arlen
- Date of birth: 26th September 1994
- Age: 28 years
- Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
Did you know Victoria Arlen became one of ESPN’s youngest regular reporters ever at 20? She is a current television personality for ESPN. She is also a talented actress, speaker, model, and former Paralympian swimmer. She has hosted the television, international and Snapchat versions of SportsCentre.
12. Kendra Andrews
- Full name: Kendra Andrews
- Date of birth: 20th October 1997
- Age: 25 years
- Place of birth: Oakland, California, United States of America
In January 2022, Kendra Andrews joined ESPN as an NBA reporter. She primarily covers the Golden State Warriors. She is a Gonzaga University graduate and the younger sister of Malika Andrews.
11. Jessica Mendoza
- Full name: Jessica Ofelia Mendoza
- Date of birth: 11th November 1980
- Age: 42 years
- Place of birth: Camarillo, California, United States of America
Jessica Mendoza is an Olympic gold and silver medalist and trailblazer. She joined ESPN in 2007. In 2015, Jess Mendoza became the first female solo analyst for nationally-televised MLB games.
10. Michele Steele
- Full name: Michele Steele
- Date of birth: 2nd October 1978
- Age: 44 years
- Place of birth: Panama Canal Zone
Michele Steele is one of the best female sports reporters in the USA. She is a television anchor and reporter for ESPN. Based in Chicago, she has covered some of the biggest stories for SportsCentre, Outside the Lines, and NFL Live. Before moving to Chicago, Michele Steele was the network's Boston-based bureau reporter for three years.
9. Molly McGrath
- Full name: Molly Anne McGrath
- Date of birth: 6th June 1989
- Age: 33 years
- Place of birth: San Francisco, California, United States
Journalist Molly McGrath is an Emmy-nominated sportscaster and studio host. She works as a sideline reporter for ESPN’s college football and basketball. She lives in Seattle with her family.
8. Linda Cohn
- Full name: Linda Cohn
- Year of birth: 1959
- Age: 64 years
- Place of birth: Long Island, New York, United States of America
Sportscaster Linda Cohn anchors ESPN's SportsCentre. She is a Hall of Fame sportscaster who joined the network in 1992. In 1981, she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from SUNY at Oswego.
7. Molly Qerim
- Full name: Molly Qerim
- Date of birth: 31st March 1984
- Age: 39 years
- Place of birth: New Haven, Connecticut, United States
Television personality Molly Qerim hosts ESPN's First Take. She has covered multiple Super Bowls, i.e., reporting and hosting. She received a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism from Quinnipiac University and was inducted into their inaugural Hall of Fame class in 2020.
6. Sam Ponder
- Full name: Samantha Ponder
- Date of birth: 11th December 1985
- Age: 37 years
- Place of birth: Phoenix, Arizona, United States
Samantha Ponder hosts Sunday NFL Countdown on ESPN. She also worked as a reporter for ESPN college football and as a basketball sideline reporter. In addition to hosting, Sam Ponder also contributes to NFL interviews and features.
5. Nicole Briscoe
- Full name: Nicole Briscoe
- Date of birth: 2nd July 1980
- Age: 42 years
- Place of birth: Wausau, Wisconsin, United States
Sportscaster Nicole Briscoe is employed by ESPN. She became a SportsCenter anchor and studio show host in early 2015 after working in various roles in ESPN’s NASCAR coverage for about five years.
4. Antonietta Collins
- Full name: Antonietta Gonzalez-Collins
- Date of birth: 22nd November 1985
- Age: 37 years
- Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico
Sportscaster Antonietta Gonzalez-Collins is a Mexican-American. She has worked for ESPN since 2016 as a news anchor for SportsCentre. She occasionally hosts SportsNation. Did you know she is the daughter of television reporter María Antonieta Collins?
3. Elle Duncan
- Full name: Lauren "Elle" Duncan
- Date of birth: 12th April 1983
- Age: 40 years
- Place of birth: Atlanta, Georgia, United States
ESPN's Elle Duncan joined the network’s signature news and information programme, SportsCentre, in May 2016. Additionally, she is a co-host of the weekly ESPN podcast First Take.
2. Cassidy Hubbarth
- Full name: Cassidy Hubbarth
- Date of birth: 19th September 1984
- Age: 38 years
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
Cassidy Hubbarth is an accomplished reporter. She also hosts several ESPN signature properties, especially the NBA. Cassidy Hubbarth joined the network in 2010 and is a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
1. Olivia Harlan Dekker
- Full name: Olivia Harlan Dekker
- Date of birth: 8th April 1993
- Age: 30 years
- Place of birth: United States of America
Journalist Olivia Dekker works as a sideline reporter for ESPN College Football. She also reports for the NFL on Westwood One Sports and Big Ten Network basketball. Did you know she was named Miss Kansas Teen USA in 2010?
Who are the female sideline reporters for ESPN?
Olivia Dekker, Sam Ponder, Molly McGrath, Malika Andrews, Kris Budden, and Lauren Sisler are among the prominent female ESPN sideline reporters in 2024.
Who are all the female ESPN reporters?
There are over 30 female ESPN reporters. Check out the most prominent ones redefining sports in the list above.
How many female anchors, columnists, reporters, and analysts does ESPN have?
ESPN has over 30 female anchors, columnists, reporters, and analysts in 2024.
Who are the female ESPN reporters who worked with Jay Crawford?
Kit Hoover, Leslie Maxie, and Thea Andrews are among the ESPN reporters who have worked with Jay Crawford.
Female ESPN reporters are redefining sports globally. They are well-versed in the sports they cover and do an incredible job covering sports-related issues and news.
