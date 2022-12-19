Meet Brittney Noell, rapper Logic's wife: All you need to know about her

Fans have always been curious about the drama in celebrities' lives. Many people were shocked to learn of renowned rapper Logic's retirement from music and mostly his second marriage to Brittney Noell. But then, many might ask who the celebrity wife is.

Who is Logic married to? His wife is Brittney Noel. She is an American fashion designer, blogger, and social media personality. She rose to prominence after marrying the well-known rapper. She is a businesswoman and runs a popular lifestyle blog and a women's clothing label.

Profile summary

Full name Brittney Noell Best known as Rapper Logic's wife Gender Female Date of birth 1 January 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Marital status Married Husband Robert Bryson Hall II (aka Logic) Children 1 Profession Fashion designer, blogger, social media personality Net worth $1 million

Background information

The social media star was born and brought up in Los Angeles, California, USA. Brittney Noell's birthday is always celebrated on 1 January. She was born on 1 January 1997. She is 25 years old as of 2022.

What is Brittney Noell's ethnicity? She is of white ethnicity.

Brittney Noell's career

Brittney is a model and fashion designer. In 2019, she founded the female clothing line Brittney Noell Design, which deals in simple streetwear and sportswear collections.

However, she left the fashion industry when she became pregnant, and in 2021, she started a lifestyle blog. Her blog on Instagram showcases issues and pictures on lifestyle, food, health, and her family.

Interestingly, she has attracted a sizable following on social media. At the time of this writing, she has over 35,000 followers on her Instagram account, although it is unverified.

She loves riding horses and shooting guns with her husband for fun. Aside from this, she has a thing for painting and making ceramics and is a lover of plants.

How did Logic meet Brittney Noell?

They reportedly met in 2018, shortly after Logic announced his breakup with his first wife in March 2018. Brittney worked at a Juice shop in Calabasas, California, and Logic regularly visited. The precise time they started dating is unknown, but he took her on a private jet for a show in Vegas in April 2018.

Afterwards, the lovebirds went to a courthouse to procure a marriage license in September 2019. It was later successful and meant for 90 days. Logic announced his second marriage to Brittney in the same year on his Instagram page.

Brittney Noell's wedding with her husband was held in their backyard in Los Angeles with a few friends. Then, the couple welcomed a baby boy on 17 July 2020.

Brittney Noell and Logic's baby's name is Bobby, best known as Little Bobby. In one of his posts, he said,

Privacy with family is something that is very important to [me]. However, my fans have been my family since this all started so I wanted to share with you a glimpse into the life I am now diving into head first.

I would like you to meet LB as we call him, Little Bobby. And my beautiful wife Brittney who is an incredible mother. These two make me the happiest man in the world, and it's a happiness nothing else has ever been able to fulfill.

Past relationships

Before marrying Brittney, Sir Robert Bryson Hall II was once married to singer and actress Jessica Andrea. The couple started dating in 2013 and tied the knot in October 2015.

The marriage was blissful, and Logic's ex-wife was featured in music videos with her husband, like Black Spider-Man. Unfortunately, the union lasted for only two years, as they divorced in September 2018. There were no children in the marriage. Speaking later concerning his failed marriage, Logic said:

It's very simple: it just didn't work out. There is no anger involved. No fighting, no cheating, no nothing. We love each other and will continue to support each other for the rest of our lives.

Brittney Noell's net worth

Brittney has an alleged net worth of $1 million, which she has earned from her career as a blogger and fashion designer. Her husband, on the other hand, is worth $14 million.

Brittney Noell is a young lady with many aspirations. She rose to stardom because of her marriage to Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, aka Logic, a popular name in the music industry. She is continually making a name for herself with her blogging brand and diverse talents.

