Dale Russell Gudegast: Everything you need to know about the American actress

Marriages between celebrity couples in Hollywood and worldwide are not reputable for lasting the test of time. However, some celebrities' unions have dared to be different. One of them is the union between Eric Braeden and Dale Russell Gudegast. Fame and marriage surely come with a lot of pressure. However, Eric Braeden and his wife have dealt with these pressures relatively well and have remained by each other's side to this day.

Dale Gudegast is an American actress famous for her role in the Holiday in the Sun movie. Although quite famous because of her job as an actress, she is widely recognized as Eric Braeden's wife.

Dale Russell Gudegast's biography summary

Full name Dale Suzanne Russell Gender Female Date of birth 17 November 1941 Age 81 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Bakersfield, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Weight in kilograms 80 Weight in pounds 176 Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Relationship status Married Spouse Eric Braeden Child 1 Profession Actress Net worth $800,000

Background information

Dale Russell was born on 17 November 1941 in Bakersfield, California, United States. Apart from her late sister, who was also an actress, there is no information about her family. But then, she studied in a private elementary and high school in California.

What does Dale Russell Gudegast do?

Besides her fame as Eric's wife, Gudegast is an actress. She garnered fame after playing in the movie Holiday in the Sun. This movie had Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate as its lead actors and Steve Purcell as its manager.

Additionally, she starred as a chauffeur. Apart from being an actress, Gudegast is currently writing a book about what life for her as a married person and in general has been like so far.

How did Dale Russell Gudegast and Eric Braeden meet?

The couple met in 1964 on set on 8 October 1966 in a small wedding ceremony with only close relatives and friends. Interestingly, their marriage produced a child, Christian Gudegast, born on 9 February 1970.

Braeden is a German-born film, and television actor featured in several movies, including the CBS soap opera The Young, where he played Victor Newman. He was also featured in The Rat Patrol, where he played Hans Dietrich.

Christian graduated from film school in 1992. He is a director, producer, and author. In addition to having a son, Russell is also a grandmother to three children.

Are Dale Russell Gudegast and Melody Thomas Scott the same person?

No, Dale Russell and Melody Scott are two different people, and the only thing they have in common is that they are both actresses. Melody Scott played Nikki Newman in The Young and the Restless.

Dale Russell Gudegast's net worth

Russell's net worth is allegedly $100,000. However, her husband's net worth is $25 million. He made his money from his acting profession and television commercials. The celebrity couple lives in a mansion worth $4.5 million in Los Angeles, which covers an area of 5,674 square feet.

Fast facts about Dale Russell Gudegast

Who is Dale Russell Gudegast? Russell Gudegast is an American actress famous for her role in the Holiday in the Sun movie. How old is Dale Russell Gudegast? Eric Braeden's wife is currently 81 years. She was born on 17 November 1941. What does Dale Russell Gudegast do? Besides her fame as Eric's wife, Dale is an actress. Who is Dale Russell Gudegast married to? Russell is married to Eric Braeden. Are Dale Russell Gudegast and Melody Thomas Scott the same person? No, Dale Russell and Melody Scott are two different people. Is Eric Braeden his real name? No, the German actor was born Hans Gudegast in Kiel, Germany, during the Second World War.

Dale Russell Gudegast may not have been featured in several movies, but keeping her marriage intact in a world where marriages are crumbling too frequently is a big deal. Now that she is a grandmother, she enjoys spending time with her grandchildren.

