Paul Qualley is an American rancher, musician, actor, and former model. He is famous for being Andie MacDowell's ex-husband, a well-known Hollywood actress. Some of her popular films from the 1980s and 1990s include Bad Girls, Multiplicity, Groundhog Day, Four Weddings and a Funeral, St. Elmo's Fire, and Videotape. During his glory days as a model, Paul and Andie were a power couple.

Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley attend the 12th Annual Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards at Lincoln Center circa 1993 in New York City. Photo: PL Gould

Source: Getty Images

Most people are familiar with Paul Qualley because of his fairytale relationship with Andie rather than his accomplishments, career, and line of interest. However, he has proven that there is more to him since his relationship with Andie MacDowell ended. Find out what Paul has been doing since he left the limelight.

Profile summary

Full name Paul James Qualley Gender Male Date of birth 14 March 1958 Age 64 years old (as of January 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New York City, New York, United States of America Current residence Missoula, Montana, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in feet 6'2" Height in centimetres 188 Weight in kilograms 77 Weight in pounds 170 Eye colour Blue Hair colour Brown Mother Patricia Ann Rondou Father Lee James Qualley Sexual orientation Straight Relationship status Divorced Ex-wife Andie MacDowell Daughters Rainey Qualley, Margaret Qualley Son Justin Qualley Occupation Rancher, contractor, actor, musician, former model Net worth (approx) $100,000

Who is Paul Qualley?

Paul Qualley was born in New York, United States, on 14 March 1958 to Norwegian parents. He is 64 years old as of January 2023. He is American and of white ethnicity. His parents are Patricia Ann Rondou and Lee James Qualley.

He was reportedly a high school sports star and even received a football scholarship to California State University, Fullerton. In 1980, he graduated from college with a Bachelor's degree.

Career

Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley during The 67th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd.

Source: Getty Images

Paul began his modelling career at a young age. When he was mature enough to choose a profession, his family and friends pushed him to pursue it due to his good looks and physique.

In his 20s and 30s, he secured lucrative modelling jobs in advertising and on runways, travelled the United States and Europe, and rose to prominence in the industry.

In addition to being a model, he was an actor and musician for at least a decade. In the 2009 science fiction film Moon Europa, he played Clo alongside Yve Adams, Draven Archane, and Louis Bissell. The plot centred on clones Osias and Bria falling in love.

What does Paul Qualley do now?

Although Paul is no longer a model, his contributions have left an indelible impression on the industry. He decided to focus on expanding the family ranch business, which is located in Montana, United States.

What is Paul Qualley's net worth?

Paul Qualley has an alleged net worth of more than $100,000. Most of his wealth was accumulated from his past modelling jobs in the fashion industry. He also earns substantial money from his ranching and contracting ventures.

How did Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley meet?

Actress Andie MacDowell and ex-husband Paul Qualley with family at the premiere of "Just the Ticket" at Cinema 2. MacDowell stars in the movie. Photo: Richard Corkery

Source: Getty Images

Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley met in 1986 when Paul was a model for GAP advertisement services. They exchanged their marriage vows in 1986 after dating for about a year, and their relationship lasted until 1999 when Andie decided to split up.

Following their divorce, Andie moved on and married Rhett Hartzog in 2001. Similarly, they divorced in 2004. On the other hand, Qualley chose to live a low-key life away from the spotlight, and nothing is publicly known about his current love life.

Does Paul Qualley have any kids?

Paul and Andie's marriage was blessed with three children, two daughters and a son. Their firstborn child, Justin Qualley, was born on 14 August 1986, and he is 36 years old as of January 2023.

Their eldest daughter is called Rainey Qualley, born on 11 March 1990. She is 32 years old as of January 2023. Their last born, Sarah Margaret Qualley, was born on 23 October 1994, and she is 27 years old as of 2023.

Paul and Andie's daughters have followed in their parent's footsteps to pursue a career in acting. On the other hand, their son, Justin, works in the real estate sector.

Quick facts about Paul Qualley

Where is Paul Qualley from? He was born and raised in New York, United States. How old is Paul Qualley? He is 64 years old as of January 2023. He was born on 14 March 1958. His zodiac sign is Pisces. Who is Andie MacDowell's ex-husband? Andie MacDowell and her ex-husband Paul were married from 1986-1999. She then married Rhett Hartzog from 2001-2004. Are Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley still married? They divorced in 1999 after 13 years of marriage. Who is Andie MacDowell married to? Since she parted ways with Rhett Hartzog in 2004, she has kept her love life on the low. It's unclear whether she is married or not. Who is Margaret Qualley's dad? She is the daughter of Paul Qualley. Where is Paul Qualley now? After retiring from modelling, he's now in the contracting and ranching business in Montana.

Paul Qualley is a former model and an American rancher. His marriage to Andie MacDowell gave him international prominence, enabling him to advance his career. Andie and Paul were married for over a decade and share three children.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the relationship history of Whoopi Goldberg, a famous American actress, comedian, author, and television personality. She has been married three times and divorced each time.

After parting ways with his last husband, Whoopi continued to date. Some of the men she has dated include cinematographer David Claessen and actor Ted Danson.

Source: YEN.com.gh