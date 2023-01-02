Who is Tyrus' wife, Ingrid Rinck? All about her and her relationship story

Ingrid Rinck is the wife of the famous American professional wrestler Tyrus, whose real name is George Murdoch. She is an American fitness and lifestyle entrepreneur and the brains behind Sensible meals, one of the largest meal prep companies in the United States. Although Ingrid is popular for being Tyrus' wife, she has also made a name among fitness and health enthusiasts.

As much as Tyrus has graced our screen as a wrestler for years, his wife, Ingrid Rinck, isn't shy of the spotlight either. She revels in it, her interest area being in the fitness arena. She has inspired many since she founded a health and fitness company from the ground up.

Who is Tyrus’ wife, Ingrid Rinck?

Ingrid Rinck was born on 24 April 1981 and is 41 years as of 2022. The entrepreneur was born and raised in the United States of America. Rinck is close to her father, Gary Rinck, a former restaurant owner.

Ingrid completed high school but chose not to enrol on college. She developed her enthusiasm for fitness when she was 15 years old. She enrolled in a fitness class, which she began teaching a year later and hasn't stopped since.

Ingrid Rinck’s career

Ingrid has over 25 years of fitness training expertise, over 40 certifications, and several accolades. She used to own a gym but gave it up to focus on Sensible Meals, a meal prep company whose mission is to assist clients in achieving optimal health via proper nutrition. She was motivated to establish Sensible Meals in 2014 after her son, Rhett, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

When Tyrus’ wife established Sensible Meals, she was going through a challenging period in life. She was 100 pounds overweight, had only $50 in her bank account, was expecting a child, and was involved in a custody dispute. The nutrition company aided Ingrid’s weight loss journey and inspired her to assist others in achieving similar results.

Rinck is also committed to helping women financially. Following the success of Sensible Meals, Rinck established the Leading Ladies League. This organization is for raising money for a women's charity. It has over 1,200 employees, with 98% of the staff being women, primarily single mothers.

In 2021, the fitness guru founded The Rinck Routine, a dance and fitness program that promotes weight loss in a few weeks through natural means. The online program focuses on improving mental and physical wellness and is centred on yoga, dance, and Pilates instead of rigorous scheduled workouts.

What is Ingrid Rinck’s net worth?

Tyrus' wife, Ingrid Rinck, has an alleged net worth of $3 million as of 2023. She is one of the most successful fitness experts who has accumulated wealth from her fitness and nutrition businesses.

Who is Ingrid married to?

In 2020, Tyrus confirmed that he was in a relationship with Ingrid Rinck and that they had been married for several years. However, he did not mention the precise year of their wedding. Instead, that he actually proposed to his wife after years of marriage.

How many kids does Tyrus have?

Tyrus currently has five children. Tyrus and Ingrid’s union is blessed with one child, Georgie Jane Murdoch. She is eight years old as of 2023. Georgie was born on 7 May 2014.

Before marrying Ingrid, Tyrus was already a father of two. Numerous sources indicate that he had a daughter and a son with his former partner, but the name of these children has remained unknown to the general public.

On the other hand, Ingrid had two sons named Rhett and Rock in her previous relationship before meeting and marrying Tyrus.

Quick facts about Tyrus’ wife, Ingrid Rinck

Is Tyrus married? He is married to his long-term partner Ingrid Rinck. What are Tyrus' children's names? The professional wrestler has five kids. Together with his wife, Ingrid, they have a daughter, Georgie Murdoch. Ingrid had two sons in her previous relationship, namely Rhett and Rock. Tyrus also had two kids from his former relationship, but the names of the kids are not publicly known. How did Ingrid Rinck lose weight? Through the Sensible Meals diet plan, she shed around 100 pounds. How old is Tyrus’ wife, Ingrid Rinck? She is 41 years old as of 2023. She was born on 24 April 1981. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. What is Ingrid Rinck’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of $3 million as of 2023. What was Ingrid Rinck's weight before her weight loss journey? She weighed more than 200 pounds. When did Tyrus start his wrestling career? He made his WWE debut in 2011 before joining Impact Wrestling in 2014.

Tyrus' wife, Ingrid Rinck, is an American personal trainer and lifestyle expert. She started her meal prep company, Sensible meals, in 2014 after her son was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. The company’s mission is to assist clients in achieving optimal health via proper nutrition.

