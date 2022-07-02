Who is Kamaldeen Sulemana? Age, football career, salary, number

Many Ghanaian footballers have risen through the ranks and managed to leave their mark in the sport. An even fewer number have managed to transcend the country’s boundaries and have made their mark on a global scale. One such player is Kamaldeen Sulemana, one of the fastest rising stars in the football world. Although the young star has been the talk of the town since his debut, many of his fans do not know much about him. So, who is he?

Kamaldeen Sulemana of Ghana during Ghana against Gabon, Africa Cup of Nations at Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium.

Source: Getty Images

Kamaldeen Sulemana, simply known as Kamaldeen, is a Ghanaian professional footballer. He plays as a winger for Ligue 1 club Rennes and the Ghana National Team. The youngster has achieved an impressive fete in his career at such a young age, making him an inspiration worldwide.

Profile summary

Full name Kamaldeen Sulemana Nickname Sulemana Gender Male Date of Birth 15th February 2002 Age (as of 2022) Place of birth Techiman Ghana Current residence Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Muslim Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5’9’’ Height in centimetres 174 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Unknown School Right to Dream Academy Profession Football player Current Club Stade Rennes FC Net worth $2 million Salary per year £312,000 Instagram @kamaldeenho10 Facebook @kamaldeenho10

Who is Kamaldeen Sulemana?

How old is Kamaldeen Sulemana? Sulemana was born on 15th February 2002, making him 20 years old as of 2022. Born in Techiman Ghana, the young star left his family home at the tender age of eleven to join the Right to Dream Academy. The Right to Dream Academy is a football academy that nurtures emerging talents on the field.

In an interview, Sulemana admits that his love for the game started even earlier than that. He tells a story about the first gift his mother ever gave him. A ball, which Sulemana received as soon as he was able to walk, remained his highly protected possession.

Career achievements

After completing his tenure at the Right to Dream Academy, the star joined its cooperative club in Denmark in January 2020. While at FC Nordsjælland, he started 35 times, Kamaldeen Sulemana's goals were 14, and he recorded five assists. These numbers were a good return from a new player, and it was at this point that the star started attracting the attention of big clubs.

How good is Kamaldeen Sulemana?

Although he has an eye for the goal, many agree that Kamaldeen’s best attribute is his dribbling. Within the 2020/21 Superliga, he averaged 4.4 complete dribbles per game, the most any player managed to achieve in the competition. Sulemana has received comparisons to Neymar, a seasoned veteran in the game.

Considered one of the most promising soccer players in the Superliga, the star is regarded for his technical ability, his dribbling, and his speed. After scoring five goals in five games, Kamaldeen took the spot of Superliga Player of the Month in 2021. This captured the interests of many, soliciting offers for the player from all over.

What clubs were interested in Kamaldeen Sulemana?

Given his prodigious talent on the field, it was expected that the star would attract a lot of attention. True to that, during the 2020-21 transfer window, some of Europe’s biggest clubs made their bids to buy the player. The clubs were Manchester United, Liverpool, Lyon, Ajax, and Bayer Leverkusen.

Kamaldeen Sulemana of Stade Rennes celebrates 1-2 during the Conference League match between Vitesse v Rennes at the GelreDome on September 30, 2021 in Arnhem Netherlands. Photo: Rico Brouwer

Source: Getty Images

Which team is Kamaldeen Sulemana in?

Out of all the clubs that expressed their interest in him, it was Rennes that won the bid. Kamaldeen signed a five-year contract with the Ligue 1 club on 16th July 2021. He made his debut for the club on 8th August that same year when he scored the only goal after 14 minutes in the football game.

What number is Sulemana?

The winger plays a number 10 for the football club, where he has started 10 times, scoring four goals and recording two assists. His contract at Rennes expires in 2026, after which new negotiations will proceed.

Since he was a great national talent for his home country of Ghana, Kamaldeen received his first call-up in September 2020 for Ghana’s game against Mali. His debut saw the club in a 3-0 friendly loss to Mali. Sulemana was also used in a friendly game against Qatar, where he was a substitute for the last thirty minutes of the game.

Kamaldeen Sulemana's salary and net worth

Kamaldeen Sulemana has an estimated net worth of around $2 million. His main source of income is his football career, from which he receives a sizeable salary. The player earns £6,000 weekly and a total of £312,000 yearly for the duration of his contract.

Kamaldeen Sulemana is a fast-rising star in the football world who has built quite a career at the age of 20. The star maintains a low profile which has left many fans wanting to know more about him. These facts shed a light on his childhood and his career.

