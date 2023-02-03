Being the child of a famous person comes with its own set of challenges. People are always quick to compare you to your parents, especially if you are in the same profession. Christi Pirro is one such celebrity child who has defied the odds to become a successful lawyer.

Jeanine Pirro and daughter Kiki during Glamour Magazine Salutes The 2005 Women of the Year - Arrivals at Avery Fisher Hall in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: Michael Loccisano

Christi Pirro is the daughter of Jeanine Ferris, a famous American TV journalist, broadcaster, politician, prosecutor, and judge. She has accomplished much in her career, serving as a law clerk and attorney in New York. However, much information about her personal life has yet to be known, leading fans to inquire more about her.

Christi Pirro's profile summary

Full name Cristine Pirro Schwarzman Nickname Christi, Kiki Gender Female Date of birth 23 June 1985 Age 37 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Rye, New York City, USA Current residence New York City USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Unknown Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Jeanine Ferris Pirro Father Albert Pirro Siblings One Marital status Married Husband Zak Schwarzman Children One University The University of Pennsylvania, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School

Interesting facts about Jeanine Pirro's daughter

Christi Pirro has made a name for herself as a legal advocate in America. She has so far achieved milestones by following in her mother's footsteps. Christi has a family of her own, having married a successful businessman in 2017. Discover more about her below.

1. She is nearing her forties

How old is Christi Pirro? She is currently 37 years old and will turn 38 in June 2023. Christi was born on 23 June 1985 in New York City, USA, and her zodiac sign is Cancer.

Christi was born to influential parents in Rye, New York, USA. Her mother is a popular entertainer and politician, while her father is in the Real Estate scene.

2. Her mother is an influential person in America

Who is Christi Pirro's mother? Her mother is Jeanine Ferris, an American entertainer and politician. She has served as a judge, former district attorney, elected politician, legal commentator, author, and advocate for women's rights.

In addition, she was elected Westchester County District Attorney in 1993, receiving national recognition for establishing one of the country's first domestic violence units.

Among Jeanine's accomplishments is her change of the legal landscape to reflect the needs of the silent victims of violent crime. She lives in Westchester, New York, with her two dogs and a pig.

Who are Jeanine Pirro's children? They are Cristine Schwarzman, born in 1985, and Alexander Pirro, born in 1989.

Jeanine is the host of Justice with Judge Jeanine and previously hosted Judge Jeanine Pirro for three years, for which she won an Emmy.

3. Her parents divorced in 2013

The Pirros filed for divorce in 2007 and finalised it in 2013. During their thirty-eight-year marriage, the ex-couple encountered various hurdles. For example, in 2006, Jeanine was accused of wiretapping her husband's boat to catch him cheating.

But, despite the up and downs, Jeanine and Albert's marriage resulted in the birth of Alexander and Christi Pirro.

4. Her father was convicted of tax evasion

Christi Pirro's father, Albert Pirro, is an attorney specialising in real estate development. He is also among the top Republican fundraisers from New York. However, the real estate specialist has had his fair share of trouble.

In 2000, Albert was found guilty by a US court of conspiracy and tax evasion. He had illegally deducted $1.2 million of his expenses as business write-offs. Albert was sentenced to serve a 29-month prison sentence.

He had served only 17 months of the sentence before President Trump pardoned him on his last day in office as president in 2021.

5. She has been married for five years now

Is Christi Pirro married? Yes, she is. The lawyer is married to Zak Schwarzman, a businessman from New York. The couple tied the knot in 2017 on House Island off the coast of Portland, Maine.

According to a Facebook post, Jeanine Pirro's daughter's wedding was a colossal affair, attracting the attention of a popular bridal magazine.

When was Christi Pirro's wedding held? The couple had it on 19 August 2017.

6. Her husband is a businessman

Christi Pirro's husband, Zak Schwarzman, works as a General Partner at MetaProp, in New York. According to his LinkedIn profile, he has a Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.) in Venture Capital/Entrepreneurship from Columbia Business School.

He also has a BA in Political Economy and Business from Tulane University and a course on Political Economy, Law and Policy concentration from The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE).

7. She has one sibling

Cristine Schwarzman has a younger brother, Alexander Pirro, who went to law school but decided to pursue a career in business. According to his LinkedIn page, Alexander attended the NYU Stern School of Business from 2007-2011 and Fordham University School of Law from 2011-2012. He is currently the Vice President at Macquarie Group in New York.

8. She is a proud mother of one

Christi and Zak Schwarzman welcomed their first child on Saturday, 26 June 2021. Zak posted the baby pictures online, announcing to his followers that his wife had successfully delivered and that the baby and mother were both in good condition.

What is Christi Pirro's baby's name? His name is Cameron “Cam” Pirro Schwarzman.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Christi Pirro? She is the daughter of Jeanine Ferris Pirro, a well-known American TV journalist, broadcaster, politician, prosecutor and judge. What does Christi Pirro do? She is a lawyer and a law clerk. Christi is a restructuring partner at Ropes and Gray's New York office. How old is Christi Pirro? She is 37 years old in 2023. Christi was born on 23 June 1985 in New York City, USA. Is Christi Pirro married? Yes, she is. The lawyer is married to Zak Schwarzman, a businessman from New York. Who are Jeanine Pirro's children? They are Cristine Schwarzman and Alexander Pirro. Is Christi Pirro's Instagram page active? Yes, it is. Though yet to be verified, an account believed to belong to her is active. What is Judge Jeanine's ethnicity? She is of mixed race, having been born to Lebanese-American parents.

Christi Pirro is an American lawyer and law clerk. She is famous for being the daughter of renowned American TV journalist, judge, and prosecutor Jeanine Ferris Pirro. Christi is the firstborn in her family. Alexander, her younger brother, once pursued a career in business.

