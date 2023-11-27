Meet Jacqueline Ray: Here is everything about Tom Selleck's ex-wife

Tom Selleck is a renowned American actor, producer, and writer. He is widely recognised for his roles in various films and TV series such as Magnum, P.I. (1980–1988), Three Men and a Baby (1987), In & Out (1997) and Blue Bloods (2010–2024). Tom has been married twice, but many want to know more about his first wife, Jacqueline Ray.

American actor Tom Selleck poses outdoors with his first wife, Jacquelyn Ray, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frank Edwards (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jacqueline Ray is a former model and actress from the United States. She is widely recognised for her roles in various films and television series such as The Killings at Outpost Zeta (1980), Beyond the Universe (1981), and Magnum, P.I. (1981–1983). What is her story?

Jacqueline Ray’s profile summary

Full name Jacqueline Ray Famous as Tom Selleck's ex-wife Gender Female Date of birth 26 January 1945 Age 78 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Burbank, California, United States Current residence California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 36-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-60-91 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Marital status Divorced Ex-husbands Tom Shepard, Tom Selleck, Clarence Barry Witmer Children Kevin Selleck, Umeko Ray Profession Model, actress Net worth $5 million

Jacqueline Ray’s biography

The former American model Jacqueline Ray was born in Burbank, California, United States. She holds an American nationality and is of white ethnicity. Jacqueline practices the Christian religion.

How old is Jacqueline Selleck?

She is 78 years old as of 2023. The American former actress was born on 26 January 1945. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

American actor Tom Selleck and his wife, Jacquelyn Ray, hugging at actor Robert Colbert's birthday party at Colbert's home in Malibu, California. Photo: Max B. Miller

Source: Getty Images

Career

Jacqueline is a former model and actress. She started her acting career in 1967 in the film In Like Flint. She has later been featured in several other movies and TV series, such as Marcus Welby, M.D. (1973), Dallas (1983) and Unfabulous (2007).

Movies and TV series

According to her IMDb page, the American actress has 11 acting credits. They include;

Unfabulous (2007)

The New Mike Hammer (1984)

Matt Houston (1983)

Dallas (1983)

Magnum, P.I. (1981–1983)

Beyond the Universe (1981)

The Killings at Outpost Zeta (1980)

Marcus Welby, M.D. (1973)

Frasier, the Sensuous Lion (1973)

The Gnome-Mobile (1967)

In Like Flint (1967)

What is Jacqueline Ray’s net worth?

Her net worth is alleged to be $5 million as of 2023. Jacqueline has earned her income through her acting and modelling careers. On the other hand, her ex-husband's net worth is estimated at $45 million.

Is Jacqueline Ray married?

She is currently divorced after her third marriage to Clarence Barry Witmer ended. Jacqueline was previously married to Tom Shepard and Tom Selleck, an American actor. She has two children: a son, Kevin Selleck and a daughter, Umeko Ray.

What does Kevin Selleck do for a living? He is an actor known for his roles in the TV series Magnum, P.I and Scream 2.

Who is Kevin Selleck's biological father? His birth dad is called Shepard Much. His parents split while he was a child, and his mom married Tom Selleck, who espoused him as his son.

Where is Jacqueline Ray today?

She is currently serving time in prison. Following a court hearing in 2014, she was charged with second-degree killing and sentenced to 18 years in jail. Jacqueline hired an assassin to eliminate her son-in-law, Bauchum Leon. According to her, Leon was allegedly assaulting and mistreating her daughter and grandkids.

How tall is Jacqueline Ray Selleck?

She is 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall, and she weighs approximately 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. Her body measurements are 36-24-36 inches or 91-60-91 centimetres.

Jacquelyn Ray and Tom Selleck during the 35th Annual Golden Globe Awards at Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Jacqueline Ray? She is a former model and actress from the United States. She is widely recognised as Tom Selleck's ex-wife. How old is Jacqueline Ray? She is 78 years old as of 2023. She was born on 26 January 1945. Does Tom Selleck have any children? He has two children: Kevin Selleck and Hannah Margaret Selleck. How old is Jacqueline Ray’s son, Kevin Selleck? He is 57 years old as of 2023. He was born in 1966. Where can you find Jacqueline Ray's photos? Most of her images are available online through Getty Images and other sites. Who is Jacqueline Ray married to now? She is currently divorced. She was previously married to Tom Shepard, Tom Selleck, and Clarence Barry Witmer. How long was Tom Selleck married to Jacqueline Ray? They were married for 11 years, from 1971 to 1982.

Jacqueline Ray is a former model and actress from the United States. She is widely recognised as Tom Selleck's ex-wife. She is also widely recognised for her roles in various movies and TV shows.

