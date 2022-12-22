Who is Deborah Jennifer Stern? 5 interesting facts about Howard Stern’s Daughter

Deborah Jennifer Stern is the second-born daughter of Howard Stern, an American radio personality and television host known for his controversial and often provocative style on his long-running radio show The Howard Stern Show. In addition, she is a former American actress popular for several films and television shows, including Private Parts, a biographical film about her father's life and career.

Radio and television personality Howard Stern is seen arriving at the ABC studio for GMA on May 09, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo

Source: Getty Images

It is not uncommon for the children of high-profile individuals to choose to live private lives and avoid the limelight. Despite her father's public persona, Deborah has largely kept a low profile as a silent and private person.

The celeb pursued her acting career following her parents' footsteps but unsuccessfully. So is her fame from her relationship with her celebrity sisters and parents?

Deborah Jennifer's profile summary

Full name Deborah Jennifer Stern Nickname Debbie Gender Female Age 36 years (as of January 2023) Date of birth 9 May 1986 Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Manhattan, New York, USA Ethnicity White Nationality American University The University of Chicago, University of Penny Silvia Sexuality Heterosexual Marital status Married Partner Collin Christy Children 1 Current residence California, U.S.A. Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Hazel Height in centimetres 178 Height in feet 5 ft 10 in Father Howard Stern Mother Allison Berns Siblings Emily Beth, Ashley Jade Grandparents Ben Stern, Ray Stern Occupation Former actress, entrepreneur Net worth $5 million

Five interesting facts about Deborah Jennifer Stern

The personality's ability to rise and create her own identity is a sure path to her establishing an empire, leaving her legacy in the entertainment industry as an actress and a producer. Although the former actress's life is exclusively hidden from the spotlight, here are five facts you should know about Debbie.

1. Deborah is a former American actress

The celebrity is a former child actress who made her debut in 1990 at four in the TV series Parker Lewis Can't Lose. She was a popular actor with minor roles throughout the '90s. She appeared in B-production films. Her filmography includes Nudist Colony of the Dead (1991), For the Boys (1991) and Wide Awake (1998), her last appearance.

After her short-lived career as an actress, Deborah ventured into entrepreneurship. She founded the Debra Stern Association (The Muse) in her new route. The company provides counselling and therapy services to women.

2. Her parents and siblings are in the entertainment industry

Deborah grew up in the limelight as a celebrity's daughter. Her parents have been in Hollywood culture since the '70s. As he refers to himself, Howard Allan Stern, the King of all Media, is a successful American TV personality best known for hosting his radio show. WXRK The Howard Stern Show gained wide recognition in New York in 1986 and 2005.

The icon also ventured into photography featured in Hamptons and WHIRL Magazines. The comedian is also an author of books such as Private Parts, Miss America, and Howard Stern's Come Home Again. In addition, Deborah's dad served as a judge from 2012 to 2015 on America's Got Talent.

Who is Howard Stern's wife? He has been married to Beth Ostrosky since 2007. However, his first ex-wife Alison Bern is the mother of Deborah and her siblings. Currently married to David Scott Simon, Alison is a former actress appraised for her role in Private Parts and Negligee & Underpants Party.

Emily Beth's stern takes after her father's creative trait. She is a singer, actress, and artist and appeared in several stage productions, such as Kabbalah. The youngest sister Jade is a proud nurse practitioner.

3. She is married to Colin Christy

TV Personality Howard Stern attends Season 10 Red Carpet Event for "America's Got Talent" at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on March 2, 2015, in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Debra L Rothenberg

Source: Getty Images

Some years back, Howard Stern's daughter finally walked down the aisle to say her vows to her long-term boyfriend. She married Colin Christy in 2016 and is enjoying her marriage. Deborah Jennifer Stern's wedding was held in San Francisco, California, USA, on 8 October 2016.

Her businessman husband, Colin, is the founder of Hapa Inaba Designs, Geographical Expeditions. It is alleged the couple has a daughter together. However, details about Howard Stern's grandchildren from his daughters are unknown as they prefer keeping their lives low-key.

4. Deborah's childhood is relatively unknown

Born on 9 May 1986, Deborah is a native of Manhattan, New York City, in the USA. She is the middle daughter of Howard Stern and Allison Bern, while Emily Beth Stern and Ashley Jade Stern are her elders and younger sisters, respectively.

While growing up, the siblings were negatively affected by their parent's divorce in 2001, which happened after 23 years of marriage.

5. She is an intellectual

After high school, she enrolled at the University of Chicago, earning her Bachelor's in Humanitarian services and Management Aptitude Test(M.A.T.). The elite furthered her studies at the University of Pennsylvania, where she obtained a PhD in Reading, Writing and Literacy.

Like most celebrity kids, Deborah Jennifer Stern prefers a private lifestyle. But, unlike her famous controversial father, Howard Stern, the business lady has successfully led her life away from the public eye. Instead, the former actress is content with her reclusive, private approach to life with her husband, Colin Christy.

Yen.com.gh published an interesting article about Walker Nathaniel Diggs. The personality is an American celebrity kid. He is popular for being the child of Taye Digg and Kim Menzel.

Walker's father is known for his roles in TV shows such as Chicago and Elena of Avalor. His mother is a celebrated actress and singer known for her roles on Broadway.

Source: YEN.com.gh