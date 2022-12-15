Darby Rudd: Everything you need to know about Paul Rudd's daughter

Darby Rudd is an example of children born with a silver spoon. She came to the limelight as the daughter of prominent Hollywood actor and People's Sexiest Man Alive Paul Rudd. Her father is a celebrated American businessman, film producer, and actor known for his appearance as Antman in the blockbuster Marvel series. So, what would you love to know about the Hollywood star's little princess?

Actor Paul Rudd, his wife Julie Yaeger, Jack and Darby attend the ceremony honouring Paul Rudd with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Darby Rudd's parents try to shade her from public attention, especially from the media. But then, the adorable celebrity kid draws the attention of fans whenever she makes any public appearance with her father or family.

Profile summary

Full name Darby Rudd Gender Female Date of birth 2010 Age 13 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth New York City, United States of America Current residence Rhinebeck, New York Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'4" Height in centimetres 132 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Light brown Mother Julie Yaeger Father Paul Stephen Rudd Sibling 1

Who is Darby Rudd?

The celebrity kid is the daughter of the famous, wealthy actor Paul Rudd. She was born in 2010 in New York City, USA, making Darby Rudd's age 13 years in 2023.

Unfortunately, Darby Rudd's birthday is not disclosed. Nonetheless, she is an American by nationality with mixed ethnicity of Jewish, English, and Ashkenazi. Her older brother, Jack Sullivan, was born on 20 April 2006.

Actor Paul Rudd, his wife Julie Yaeger, Jack and Darby attend the ceremony honouring Paul Rudd with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood, California. Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Darby's father, Paul Stephen Rudd, is a well-known actor. Aside from being Antman in Marvel, he played significant roles in spine-chilling movies like What If...?, Friends, Clueless, and Wet Hot American Summer. He also co-owns a business with popular actor Jeffery Dean Morgan named Samuel's Sweet Shop, a candy shop in Rhinebeck, New york.

Her mother, Julie Yaegar, on the other hand, is a publicist turned screenwriter. She met her father when he needed a publicist after the success of a movie titled Clueless. Interestingly, he was introduced to Yaeger at the office he entered, and after they had lunch together a few days later, their romance blossomed.

She wrote a few scripts for movies like This is 40 and Knocked Up. However, she wrote an entire script for the 2017 comedy film Fun Mom Dinner and had several reviews.

Where is Darby Rudd now?

As an only daughter of famous parents, she lives a quiet life outside of social media and public reach with her family in Rhinebeck, New York.

Interestingly, Darby is not on any social media platform, as her parents raise and keep her away from the public. She was noticed with her family in 2015 when her father received the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Aside from this, she has made appearances on red carpets with her family whenever there is a movie premiere of her father.

Paul Rudd hugs his daughter Darby during the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend benefitting Children's Mercy Hospital of Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Kyle Rivas

Frequently asked questions

Who is Darby Rudd? The celebrity kid is the daughter of famous actor Paul Rudd. How old is Darby Rudd? Darby's age is 13 years in 2023; she was born in 2010 in New York City, USA. Who are Darby Rudd's parents? Darby's father is Paul, an iconic actor; her mother is Julie Yaegar, a publicist turned screenwriter. What is Paul Rudd known for? He is known for his appearance as Antman in the blockbuster Marvel series. What is Paul Rudd's net worth? He is worth $70 million. Where is Darby Rudd now? As an only daughter of famous parents, she lives a quiet life outside of social media and public reach with her family in Rhinebeck, New York.

Darby Rudd acquired the position of celebrity status from her parents. Though she is still young, many people hope she will follow the paths of her parents in show business and become one of the future top names in Hollywood.

