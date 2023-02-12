Mandisa Glover: What do you know about Danny Glover's only daughter?

Mandisa Glover was previously a film production assistant before switching careers to become an online celebrity chef. Danny Glover, is an actor best known for his role as Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon movie series and his prominent role in Predator 2.

Honoree Danny Glover with his daughter, Mandisa, at the New York City Essence Awards 2000 at Radio City Music Hall. Photo: Evan Agostini/ImageDirect

Source: Getty Images

Mandisa Glover may be a celebrity child, but unlike her father, a big-time actor, she has not appeared in a screen project but remained in the background with the production crew. As much as possible, the famous actor protected his only daughter from the buzz of the public media during his prime acting years.

Mandisa Glover's biography summary

Full name Mandisa Glover Gender Female Date of birth 1 May 1976 Age 46 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Black Sexuality Straight Marital Single Children 1 Profession Former production assistant, online chef Net worth $5 million Facebook

Who is Mandisa Glover?

Mandisa Glover is an American celebrity daughter who formerly worked as a production assistant for a movie production firm. She is famous for being the daughter of American actor and activist Danny Glover.

The online celebrity chef attended New York University for her college education.

How old is Mandisa Glover?

Mandisa is 46 years old as of 2023. She was born in San Francisco, California, United States of America, on 1 May 1976 and has no other biological siblings.

Danny Glover and his daughter Mandisa at Showtime's annual programming preview luncheon at the Blue Fin in the W Hotel, Broadway and 47th St. Photo: Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive

Source: Getty Images

Who is Mandisa Glover's mother?

Her mother is Asake Bomani. Unlike her ex-husband, an actor, she is an author and an award recipient. She authored Paris Connections: African & Caribbean Artists in Paris in 1991, for which she bagged the American Book Award two years after.

Who is Danny Glover married to?

Danny is married to Eliane Cavlleiro. But before then, he married Asake Bomani. Asake and Danny first met in the 1960s while he was pursuing an economics degree at San Francisco State University. On the other hand, Asake, Mandisa's mother, majored in English at the same university.

Sharing how he felt when he first met Asake, Mandisa's father said he was too shy to approach her properly and had to wait for her to come out of her English class.

Though he was eloquent when he stood before a microphone, he could barely stand Asake and only managed to say a few words each time they met. In his words, he said:

I couldn't get too many words out. Put me in front of a microphone, and you'd get more words out of me. But I was just blown away by this woman.

Nevertheless, in 1975, Bomani and Glover married, and Mandisa was born one year later. But then, it came as a shock when the couple filed for divorce after 25 years old their marriage in 2000.

Danny Lebern later married Eliane Cavlleiro in 2009, his present wife. Elaine is a professional teacher and teaches gender and race. For instance, she taught at the Universidade de Brasil before moving to Stanford University.

What does Danny Glover's daughter do?

She is now a chef, though she worked as a film production assistant. When she was in the entertainment industry, she was known for contributing as a staff assistant to the success of You've Got Mail, a movie released in 1998. She also assisted in the costume and wardrobe department as a set costumer while on set for The Drummer.

Nevertheless, as a chef, she is one of the cooks at Shef, a local internet marketplace where customers connect with food safety-certified cooks in their community. According to her profile on the website, she has a food safety certificate from an ANSI-accredited food safety training provider.

Actor Danny, a recipient of the NAACP President's Award, poses in the press room for the 49th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

How much is Mandisa Glover worth?

Mandisa Glover's net worth is alleged to be around $60 thousand to $70 thousand. But her father, Danny Glover, has a net worth of $40 million.

Frequently asked questions

Mandisa Glover is a former production assistant and online chef. Though her father is a big-time actor and activist, she followed her passion for cooking instead of being lost in the entertainment industry directing movies. She is a single mother with a grown-up son.

