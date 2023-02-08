Know more about Honey Hollman, Jack Nicholson and Winnie Hollman's daughter

Jack Nicholson is one of the greatest actors of all time, and fans are interested in knowing more about his children. Well, Honey Hollman is the daughter of the American actor, filmmaker, and producer born with his Danish ex-girlfriend Winnie Hollman. But then, who is the celebrity child?

Photo: @honeyduffy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Honey Hollman is a Danish-American actress-turned successful businessperson who came to the limelight for being the daughter celebrity of parents. Her father is an award-winning Hollywood star, and her mother is a one-time force to be reckoned with in acting and modelling.

Profile summary

Full name Honey Hollman Gender Female Date of birth 26 January 1982 Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth Copenhagen, Denmark Nationality Danish-American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'4" Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Winnie Hollman Father Jack Nicholson Siblings 5 (half-siblings) Marital status Married Husband Peter Duffy School Oregard Gymnasium Profession Former actress, businesswoman Net worth $1 million

Background information

The former actress was born in Copenhagen, Denmark, on 26 January 1982. So, how old is Honey Hollman? She is 41 years old as of 2023 and holds Danish-American nationality.

She graduated from Oregard Gymnasium, a high school in Hellerup.

Career

Jack Nicholson's daughter Honey Hollman once followed in her father's footsteps by venturing into acting and entertainment. In 2002, she was on the Denmark daily evening show Go' aften Danmark. Later, she made her first appearance in the 2010 Empire North alongside star actors like Jakob S. Boeskov, Mads Willie, and Adam Brix.

Later, she switched careers venturing into business. The businesswoman owns an organic grocery store named Cult Zero in Ireland. It is a zero-waste and plastic-free shop that opened in 2019.

Likewise, she once managed her husband's pub, The High Horse, located in Ireland. They sell popular fine beers, ciders, and organic and sprawling wines. She also has a thing for horse riding.

Who is Honey Hollman's husband?

Honey is married to Peter Duffy. Together, the couple has three children. Walter is their first son, born in April 2011. In November 2012, they welcomed their second child and daughter Daisy. Hank Duffy is their youngest child, born in 2017. Honey often shares pictures of their family adventures and outings on her Instagram page.

Who is Honey Hollman's mother?

Her mother is Winnie Hollman, a former Danish actress and supermodel in the 1970s. She modelled for several magazines and contested the Miss Scandinavian beauty contest. Besides, the retired actress made several outstanding debuts in movies like Eyes of Laura Mars in 1978 and Coca*ne Cowboys in 1979.

She met Honey's father, Jack Nicholson, a legendary actor, filmmaker, and producer in the 80s. At the time, he was in a relationship with Anjelica Huston. Nevertheless, his affairs with Winnie lasted five years, from 1980 to 1985. They were also seen together in Paris for the movie Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest. But after their separation, her daughter lived with her in Denmark while Jack resided in Los Angeles.

Did Jack Nicholson have children?

Jack Nicholson's kids are five; he had them with different women. Well, here is a sneak peek at her paternal half-siblings.

Jennifer

Who is Jennifer Nicholson? She is the first child of the Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest star Jack. Her mother, Sandra Knight, was the only legal wife of Nicholson. They married in June 1962 and had their daughter on 13 September 1963 before they divorced in 1968.

Caleb James Goddard

He was born on 26 September 1970. But then, Jack refused to acknowledge his paternity, so the actress married Mark Goddard while she was still pregnant, and he adopted the child after birth. Eventually, Jack declared him to be his son in 1998.

Lorraine Nicholson

Closest to her father, the youngster was born on 16 April 1990 to actress/waitress Rebecca Broussard. Lorraine Nicholson and Honey Hollman, her half-sisters, trod the same path with their father as actors.

Raymond Nicholson

Ray is doing well in show business. He was born on 20 February 1992 to Rebecca Broussard and is Lorraine's biological brother. He is a talented actor who has appeared in top films like Promising Young Woman, The Pitch, and Something From Tiffany's.

Honey was an actress before switching careers. Photo: @honeyduffy on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How much is Honey Hollman worth?

Hollman has an alleged net worth of $1 million. She earned it from her short career as an actress. However, she is acquiring more with her business.

FAQs

Who is Honey Hollman? She is a Danish-American actress-turned businesswoman who came to the limelight for being the daughter of Jack Nicholson. Who is Honey Hollmon's mother? Her mother is Winnie Hollman, a former Danish actress and supermodel. Did Jack Nicholson have children? Yes. He has five children. How old is Honey Hollman? She is 41 years old as of 2023. Who is Jennifer Nicholson? She is the first child of the Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest star Jack. How much is Honey Hollman worth? Hollman has an alleged net worth of $1 million.

Honey Hollman is a hardworking and intelligent woman. She is making a name for herself in the business world. She is still affiliated with her celebrity father, though she hardly acknowledges him.

Little did people know about Al Pacino and Beverly D'Angelo's relationship until their separation made news headlines. But then, as published on Yen.com.gh, the divorce saga brought Anton Pacino into the limelight, making him a celebrity kid.

So, who is Anton Pacino, and what is unique about him? The post discusses everything you need to know about the celebrity kid.

Source: YEN.com.gh