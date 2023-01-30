Who is Ty Christian Harmon? All about the American screenwriter

Ty Christian Harmon comes from a line of great celebrities and Hollywood entertainers. He is an American screenwriter best known as the younger son of prominent actor, producer, and director Mark Harmon. What more do you love to know about him?

Ty's father, Mark Harmon. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Source: Getty Images

Like his family, Ty Christian Harmon ventured into the entertainment business and is gradually making waves. Although his career is behind the screen, he has showcased great zeal with his elder brother in making movies that have made him noteworthy.

Profile summary

Full name Ty Christian Harmon Gender Female Date of birth 25 June 1992 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Burbank, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Shoe size 7 (US) Mother Pam Dawber Father Thomas Mark Harmon Sibling 1 Marital status Single School The Notre Dame School Profession Screenwriter Net worth $300,000

Ty Christian Harmon's background information

The Hollywood scriptwriter was born and raised in Burbank, California, USA. Ty is the youngest son of his parents. His elder brother, Sean Thomas Harmon, is a well-known actor and film director. Interestingly, he is also an NCIS cast. He joined his father's film series in NCIS (2003) and NCIS: Los Angeles (2009).

Some of the other movies he has been in and directed are The Ultimate Evil and Major Crimes. Outside this, he has made epic appearances and directed other hit movies and TV shows like the Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries and Laverne & Shirley.

Ty's mother is Pamela Dawber, best known as Pam Dawber. She is a former American actress and model. Besides, she is known for her role in the television series Mork & Mindy between 1978 and 1982.

Actress Pam Dawber and her husband, actor Mark Harmon, attend the Stuntmen's Association of Motion Pictures 52nd Annual Awards Dinner in Universal City, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Kristin Nelson, an actress-turned-painter, and Kelly Harmon, an actress and model, are Ty Christian's aunts.

Who are Ty Christian Harmon's grandparents?

Ty's extended family members are renowned entertainment icons and public figures. His grandfather, Thomas 'Tom' Dudley, is known as one of the best football players for the Michigan Wolverines from 1938 to 1940. He was also a pilot in World War II.

His grandmother Elyse Knox was a model, fashion designer, and actress in the 90s. Ty's great-grandparents, Fredrick Kornbrath, Elizabeth Kornbrath, Louis A. Harmon, and Rose Marie Quinn Harmon, were all in the showbiz scene.

Education

Ty attended the Notre Dame School in Sherman Oaks, California, the same high school his older brother attended. He has a bachelor's degree in communications.

What does Ty Christian Harmon do for a living?

Following the same paths as his family lineage, he ventured into a career in screenwriting. His first debut in his screenwriting career was in 2012 for a short horror film, Catholic Schoolgirl Chainsaw Showdown. His brother Sean directed it, and the movie got some positive reviews with a rate of 6.0 out of 10.

Though not all of Ty Christian Harmon's movies' names are known, he is walking his way to the top of his career with his writing skills.

Who is Ty Christian Harmon's wife?

Ty keeps a secret and private life. As a result, there is no information on whether he is in a relationship or married. Likewise, Ty Christian Harmon's Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter pages are unknown. He likes being outside the spotlight.

Pam Dawber plays Marcie Warren on NCIS. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

Source: Getty Images

How much is Ty Christian Harmon worth?

Ty Christian Harmon's net worth is allegedly $300,000. He has amassed this from his rising career. However, his father is worth $120 million. He earned $525,000 as a salary per episode in NCIS at the peak of the television series, which accumulated to about $12.6 million in a 24-episode season.

Frequently asked questions

Who is Ty Christian Harmon? He is an American screenwriter best known as the youngest son of prominent actor, producer, and director Mark. How old is Ty Christian Harmon? The celebrity is 30 years old. He was born on 25 June 1992. What does Ty Christian Harmon do for a living? Following the same paths as his family lineage, he ventured into a career in screenwriting. Who is Ty Christian Harmon's wife? There is no information confirming whether he is in a relationship or married. How much is Ty Christian Harmon worth? He has an alleged net worth of $300,000. Who are Ty Christian Harmon's grandparents? His grandfather was Thomas 'Tom' Dudley, and his grandmother was Elyse Knox.

Ty Christian Harmon was born into a wealthy family of entertainers. However, he is gradually making a name for himself in the entertainment industry, though he prefers to lead a low-key life.

Yen.com.gh discussed prominent American actor, director, and politician Clint Eastwood's child, Kathryn Eastwood, who is making a name for herself in the entertainment industry.

As an American actress and screenwriter, Kathryn became famous when she was featured in Virus of the Dead, a 2016 movie. She has a biological brother Scott, and six other half-brothers and sisters. But then, what happened to her? The post discusses all you should know about the rising star.

Source: YEN.com.gh