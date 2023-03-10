What happened to Eric Hartter? Everything you need to know

Did you know that tattoo needles can vibrate up to 3000 times a minute? The pain level highly depends on one's tolerance to pain and the motivation behind acquiring the art. Being a tattoo artist requires passion and mastery, as seen in Eric Hartter, the American tattoo artist. However, his artistry has been missed by many because of his death. What happened to the renowned tattoo artist?

The late American tattoo artist Eric Hartter. Photo: @DeiondreRamdin (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you listen to hip-hop music, you already know about rapper Eminem. Although he is widely known for his music, the rapper has built an exciting life outside his musical career. For instance, his family which consists of three kids. Among them is Stevie Laine Scott, born to his wife and her ex-boyfriend Eric Hartter and adopted by Eminem.

Full name Eric Hartter Age 40 years (at the time of death) Year of birth 1980 Year of death 2020 Place of birth USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Cause of death Drug OD Children Whitney Scott Mathers Occupation Tattoo artist Height in feet 5'8" Weight in kilograms 76 Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Famous as Kim Mathers' ex-boyfriend

Who is Eric Hartter?

Hartter was an American tattoo artist who rose to prominence after he got romantically involved with Kim Mathers. However, Eric Hartter's tattoo business is the reason behind his fame.

He made headlines again when news of his child being adopted by the hip-hop artist Eminem broke. Hartter didn't quite form a relationship with his daughter because, at the time, he was facing some legal issues.

Eric Hartter's relationships

Eric was in a relationship with Kimberly Mathers in 2001 when Kim broke up with Eminem. Although their relationship was short-lived, him and Kimberly got a child, Whitney Scott, who later changed her name to Stevie Laine Scott.

Unfortunately, he couldn't be present at his child's birth. He had an arrest warrant and had been charged with substance possession and other crimes. Eric and Kimberly separated shortly after Stevie's birth, and Kimberly denied him visitation rights.

What happened to Eric Hartter?

According to Eric Hartter's obituary, he he reportedly died from a substance OD in his mother's abandoned house in 2020. However, his body was found abandoned in Detroit, Michigan, USA.

His mother, Marie Mastrogiovanni Hartter, requested for help from netizens raise funds to help cover his final expenses through a Go fund me fundraiser.

Sad as it may be, it was only after his death that his daughter came to learn about him being her biological father. Initially, Whitney seemed to be in denial as she insisted that Eminem was her real dad.

FAQs

Who is Eric Hartter? He was an American tattoo artist. What is Eric Hatter known for? He was known for being the father to Eminem's adopted daughter Stevie Scott. How did Eric Hartter die? He died in March 2020. As per the post-mortem results, coc*ine breakdown products and fentanyl were discovered within his blood. Did Eric Hartter have any kids? He had a daughter, born to his ex-girlfriend Kimberly Scott. What is the name of Eric Hartters' daughter? Hatters' daughter was initially called Whitney Scott but later changed her name to Stevie Laine Scott. Who was Eric Hartters' wife? The rapper was never married. How is Eric Hartter related to Eminem? He is the father of one of Eminem's adopted daughters.

Eric Hartter was a talented tattoo artist who died prematurely. His tattoo business was reportedly doing well until he started engaging himself in illegal businesses. The artist is survived by one daughter, Stevie Laine Scott, who is now adopted by rapper Eminem.

