Who is Kross Ermias Asghedom? Interesting facts about Nipsey Hussle's son

Kross Ermias Asghedom is the son of the late American rapper and entrepreneur Nipsey Hussle. Nipsey was a community activist who spoke out against gun violence through his music. Sadly, in 2019, when Kross Ermias was only two years old, his father got shot to death.

Kross Ermias Asghedom's father, Nipsey Hussle, emerged from the West Coast hip-hop scene in the middle of the 2000s and independently released his first mixtape, Slauson Boy Volume 1. He later created numerous other mixtapes and singles that dominated the global music charts. His death was a great loss to the hip-hop music scene.

Profile summary

Full name Kross Ermias Asghedom Gender Male Date of birth 32 August 2016 Age 6 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Nipsey Hussle Mother Lauren Nicole London Siblings 2 Net worth $1 million

Interesting facts about Kross Ermias Asghedom

Being a celebrity kid, Kross has drawn the attention of his parent's fans, who have been eager to know more about his personal life. Here are interesting top facts about Nipsey's son.

1. He was born in 2016

What is Kross Ermias Asghedom’s age? The star kid was born on 31 August 2016 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Thus, he is six years old as of March 2023, and his zodia sign is Virgo. Kross is an American citizen and is of mixed race.

He has African roots from his father’s side and Ashkenazi-Jewish roots from his mother's. The young boy is the only child of the six-year love story of Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle. He currently lives with his mother alongside his half-brother, Kameron.

2. His father died when he was young

On 31 March 2019, Nipsey was shot at least ten times in the parking lot of his store, Marathon Clothing, in South Central Los Angeles. He was rushed to the hospital but was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival. Hussle was then laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. He was 33 years old at the time of his death, and his son Kross was only two.

Eric Ronald Holder, the man behind his murder, was arrested and charged with 60 years of imprisonment.

3. Kross' father was a famous American rapper

Kross Ermias Asghedom’s father was a famous American rapper, actor, entrepreneur, and activist. Nipsey became well-known for his multiple mixtapes, such as Crenshaw, The Marathon, The Marathon Continues, and Bullets Ain't Got No Name series.

Hussle's tracks received two Grammy Awards in 2020 for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap/Sung Performance. Other than music, Nipsey owned a Marathon Clothing Store in South Central, LA, USA.

4. Kross Ermias Asghedom’s mother is a renowned Hollywood actor

Who is Kross Ermias Asghedom's mother? His mother, Lauren Nicole London, is a famous Hollywood actress. Lauren, born in California, began her career as a model in a music video before making her television debut in 2006.

She made her first television appearance in the Everybody Hates Funerals episode of the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris. She is also well-known for her roles in films and television series such as The Game, Games People Play, This Christmas, ATL, 90210, Entourage, Big Happy Family, and Without Remorse.

Were Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle married? The duo began dating in 2013 but were never married. They remained together until 2019 when Nipsey was fatally shot.

4. Kross has two half-siblings

Kross has two half-siblings from his parents' previous relationships. From his mother's previous relationship with popular American rapper Lil Wayne, his half-brother is called Kameron Lennox Carter. He was born on 9 September 2009 and is 13 years old as of 2023.

Who are Nipsey Hussle’s kids? Other than Kross, the American had another child from his past relationship. Ermias’ other half-sibling is 14-year-old Emani Asghedom, born on 9 September 2008 in Los Angeles, California. She is the daughter of Nipsey Hussle and Tanisha Foster.

5. He has a remarkable net worth

Who inherited Nipsey Hussle's money? At the time of his death, Nipsey had a net worth of $8 million, which he had accumulated from his successful rapping career and business ventures.

Kross and his half-sister are set to inherit $1 million each when they are of age. Lauren London has been entrusted with Kross Ermias Asghedom’s net worth. On the contrary, Nipsey’s family was granted custody of his daughter Emani instead of her mother, who was deemed unfit.

Samantha Smith, the rapper's sister, filed a petition to be appointed as the girl's legal guardian after Tanisha Foster, the girl's mother, was allegedly accused by Nipsey's siblings of being a negligent parent.

Kross Ermias Asghedom is a celebrity kid known for being the only son of rapper Nipsey Hussle and actor Lauren London. His father was fatally shot, leading to his death. At the time of his death, Kross was only two years old.

