Get to know Amai Zackary Wayans, Marlon Wayans' daughter

If you grew up in the 1990s, you might be familiar with the Wayans brothers. They lit up TV screens with hilarious comedy shows like In Living Colour and The Wayan Bros. The youngest Wayans, Marlon, has remained relevant, featuring in recent releases like Naked and Sextuplets. But apart from acting, did you know Marlon has two kids? So who are his children, especially Amai Zackary Wayans?

Actor Marlon Wayans (C) and children Shawn Howell (L) and Amai Zackary at the premiere of "Fifty Shades of Black" at Regal Cinemas LA Live on 26 January 2016. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Who is Marlon Wayans daughter? Marlon fathered two kids with his long-time girlfriend, Angela Zackary. His eldest child, Amai Zackary Wayans, has been of interest to the masses recently after she revealed her sexuality publicly.

Profile summary

Full name Amai Zackary Wayans Gender Female Date of birth 24 May 2000 Age 22 years old (as of March 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christian Sexuality Queer Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Angela Zackary Father Marlon Wayans Siblings One University University of Southern California

Amai Zackary Wayans' biography

Amai Zackary Wayans is the eldest daughter of Marlon Wayans and Angela Zackary. Her parents were together since 1992, when they started dating, until 2013, when they separated. Their relationship led to the birth of two children, a daughter and a son.

Amai Zackary Wayans was born on 24 May 2000 in Los Angeles, California, USA. She is a Gemini and turns 23 in May 2023. Amai is of a mixed heritage; her father is African-American, while her mother is of Afro-Asian descent.

Amai Zackary Wayans' parents

Amai Zackary Wayans' mother, Angela Zackary, was born in 1972 in New York City, USA. She is 51 years old in 2023 and is of Afro-Asian heritage. Angela is a private person who shies away from the media and has also made her Instagram account private.

Amai Zackary Wayans' father, Marlon Wayans, is a famous comedian and actor from the USA. He is 50 years old, turning 51 years on 23 July 2023. Marlon is the youngest of the Wayans brothers, a comedy dynasty family from the USA. He has enjoyed much success in his career featuring in flicks such as Scary Movie (2000), Scary Movie 2 (2001), White Chicks (2004), Little Man (2006), and Dance Flick (2009).

Educational background

Amai Zackary attended school locally, completing her high school studies in 2018. She then enrolled at the College of Letters, Arts and Sciences at the University of Southern California the same year. Amai completed four years in college, graduating in 2022.

Siblings

Amai has one sibling, a younger brother known as Shawn Howell Wayans. He was born on 3 February 2002 in Los Angeles, California, USA and is 21 years old in 2023. Shawn is a student at Buckley School in Los Angeles, California.

Amai Zackary Wayans' sexuality

On 6 June 2019, during an interview with the Real 92.3 LA radio show, he talked about various issues, including his daughter's sexuality. He revealed that his daughter broke the news of her sexuality when she was 14. Amai told him that she kissed a girl and loved it. Marlon explained that he fully supports his daughter and her choices.

On 3 June 2019, Marlon posted on Instagram wishing his daughter a happy pride month. In the post, Marlon's daughter poses, sitting with one leg stretched out, exposing the sole of her shoes with the Rainbow Flag, an international sign of the LGBT community.

What is Amai Zackary Wayans' net worth?

Unfortunately, Amai Zackary's net worth is not public. However, her father, Marlon Wayans, has an estimated net worth of $40 million. Her father has accumulated all his earnings from a successful acting, TV production, screenwriting, modelling and directing career.

Who is Shawn Wayans' daughter?

Shawn has two daughters, Laila and Illia Wayans, and a son named Marlon. Shawn Mathis Wayans, Amai Zackary's uncle, is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer. Her daughter Illia was born in 2003 and is 20 years old while Laila was born in 1999 and is 24 years old in 2023.

Amai Zackary Wayans is famous for being the daughter of American comedian and actor Marlon Wayans. Amai is in her early 20s and fresh from college, completing her studies in 2022. Much information about her life is private, but her father occasionally posts photos of them hanging out together.

