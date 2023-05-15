Wu-Tang Clan members are some of hip-hop's most talented American artists. Each member brings their unique style and perspective to the group, and their music continues to inspire and influence new generations of artists. To understand them better, you may want to know their real names and other exciting facts about them.

Wu-Tang Clan members pose at the New York premiere of Showtime's "Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics And Men" as part of the Tribeca Film Festival at Beacon Theatre on 25 April 2019. Photo: Angela Weiss / AFP

The Wu-Tang Clan burst onto the hip-hop scene in the early 1990s and quickly became one of the most influential acts in the genre. The hip-hop group comprises ten members and has released several classic albums, such as Wu-Tang Forever and Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). But what are the actual names of each member of the group?

What are the real names of the Wu-Tang clan members?

What does Wu-Tang stand for? The term is an abbreviation for Witty Unpredictable Talent And Natural Game. The group was formed in Staten Island, New York, in 1992. Here are the actual names of each member of the Wu-Tang Clan.

1. RZA – Robert Fitzgerald Diggs

Rapper RZA performs live on stage at Espaco Unimed on 2 April 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Mauricio Santana

Robert Fitzgerald Diggs, popularly known by his stage name RZA was born on 5 July 1969. He is the de facto leader of the hip-hop group. He picked the name RZA based on a moniker given to him by his supporters, "Rza Rza Rakeem."

Who was the most successful Wu-Tang member? With 54 overall appearances, RZA has collaborated on more than half of the 100 Wu-Tang projects. He has appeared on every Wu-Tang album and contributed the most to the production side of things. He has a net worth of $18 million.

2. GZA – Gary Grice

Rapper GZA performs on stage on the final night of the "New York State of Mind Tour" at PETCO Park on 6 October 2022 in San Diego, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Gary Eldridge Grice, popularly known by his stage name GZA, was born on 22 August 1966. He was initially known as "The Genius". However, he's since shortened it to GZA.

He is the oldest member of the group and a cousin to RZA and ODB. GZA has also maintained a successful solo career with Liquid Swords as his first solo album.

3. ODB –Russell Tyrone Jones

American rapper and producer ODB (1968-2004) poses for a portrait circa February 1997 in New York. Photo: Bob Berg

ODB, who was also known as Dirt McGirt, Osiris, and the Dirt Dog, was born Russell Tyrone Jones. He was born on 15 November 1968 in Fort Greene, New York, United States.

How many Wu-Tang Clan members are dead? One. Sadly, on 13 November 2004, two days before his 36th birthday, ODB died of an accidental substance indulgence.

4. Method Man – Clifford Smith

Method Man performs with The Roots during the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo: Erika Goldring

Clifford M. Smith, famously known as Method Man, was born on 2 March 1971. He was the first Wu-Tang member to become a successful solo star. He released Tical, the first official Wu-Tang solo album, in November 1994.

5. Ghostface Killah – Dennis Coles

Ghostface Killah performs live on stage at Espaco Unimed on 2 April 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Mauricio Santana

Dennis David Coles, better known as Ghostface Killah, was born on 9 May 1970. He is another Wu-Tang Clan member famous for his dynamic lyric delivery. He is also a huge fan of the Marvel superhero, Iron Man, and has adopted the hero's name in several guises, including Starks and Tony Starks.

6. Raekwon – Corey Woods

Rapper Raekwon performs on stage on the final night of the "New York State of Mind Tour" at PETCO Park on 6 October 2022 in San Diego, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Raekwon was born on 12 January 1970 as Corey Woods. The American rapper rose to fame as a founding member of the Wu-Tang Clan. His first stage name was Raekwon the Chef, but he shortened it to simply Raekwon.

He also has other aliases, such as Lex Diamond and Shallah Diamond. His debut solo album, Only Built 4 Cuban Linx..., is considered one of the best rap albums ever.

7. Inspectah Deck – Jason Richard Hunter

Inspectah Deck performs live on stage at Espaco Unimed on 2 April 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Mauricio Santana

Another Wu-Tang Clan member is Inspectah Deck. He was born on 6 July 1970 as Jason Richard Hunter. His complex lyricism and contributions to several of the group's most famous songs have earned him widespread acclaim. He has evolved into a producer in his own right, working on tracks for fellow Wu rappers and his own projects.

8. Masta Killa – Elgin Evander Turner

Elgin Evander Turner, famously known by his stage name Masta Killa was born on 18 August 1969 in Brooklyn, New York, United States. He is one of the least-known members in the Wu-Tang members ranking. His other name is Jamel Irief.

Since joining the Wu-Tang Clan in the mid-1990s, he has played a vital role in several of the group's biggest successes. He derives his moniker from the martial arts film Shaolin Master Killer, released in 1978.

9. U-God – Lamont Jody Hawkins

U-God performs live on stage at Espaco Unimed on 2 April 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Mauricio Santana

U-God was born on 10 November 1970 as Lamont Jody Hawkins. He hails from Brownsville, New York, United States. His former name was Golden Arms, a reference to the 1978 martial arts movie Kid with a Golden Arm. He eventually changed it to U-God after joining the Wu-Tang Clan. U-God began his career as a beatboxer for Cappadonna.

10. Cappadonna – Darryl Hill

Cappadonna performs live on stage at Espaco Unimed on 2 April 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo: Mauricio Santana

Darryl Hill, better known by his stage name Cappadonna, was born on 18 September 1968. Other than being a member of the Wu-Tang Clan, he is a member of the rap duo Theodore Unit together with Ghostface Killah.

It is worth noting that Cappadonna was not a founding group member but rather a close associate. He became a full group member in 2007 after the group had already been established.

FAQs

What does Wu-Tang stand for? It is an abbreviation for Witty Unpredictable Talent And Natural Game. How many Wu-Tang clan members are alive? Nine out of the ten members are alive. What happened to ODB? He died of an accidental OD. Why did Wu-Tang break up? The group never broke up. Instead, most members switched to pursuing solo careers. Who is the most famous person in the Wu-Tang Clan? The answer may vary from one person to another. However, many regard RZA as the most renowned member of the group. Which Wu-Tang Clan member was Rihanna's son named after? Rihanna's son was named after RZA, the de facto leader of the legendary group.

Wu-Tang Clan members are known for their unique style and distinctive sound. They have made significant contributions to the evolution of hip-hop music and continue to influence new generations of musicians.

