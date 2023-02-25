Top 15 best rappers from Texas of all time to include in your playlist

When it comes to the rap scene, Texas has produced some of the most influential and skilled artists in the game. From underground to mainstream art, the Lone Star State has given rise to diverse rappers who have made their mark on hip-hop culture. Whether you're a die-hard hip-hop fan or just looking for new tracks to add to your playlist, discover some of the best rappers from Texas you never knew existed.

Rap music has been one of the most popular genres for decades, with countless rappers from Texas emerging and leaving their mark on the industry. From the pioneers of hip hop to the modern-day trailblazers, each artist on this list has contributed to the evolution of the genre in their unique way, making them must-adds to any rap playlist.

Best rappers from Texas

Texas has long been a hotbed of talent in the music industry, and the state's hip-hop scene is no exception. With its unique blend of southern charm and urban grit, Texas has produced some of the most influential rappers in the game. So what rappers are from Texas?

1. Scarface

Born in Houston, Brad Terrence Jordan, better known by his stage name Scarface, is one of the most iconic rappers to come out of Texas. He is widely regarded as one of the best rappers of all time, and his influence on hip-hop is undeniable.

Scarface's career spans over 30 years and includes solo work as well as his tenure with the legendary rap group, the Geto Boys. Scarface's gritty, introspective lyrics and smooth flow have earned him a devoted following and the respect of his peers.

2. The D.O.C.

The D.O.C. (born Tracy Lynn Curry) is an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer from Dallas, Texas. He is widely recognized for his unique rap style and exceptional songwriting skills, which helped him become one of the most influential figures in the hip-hop industry during the late 1980s and early 1990s.

3. Pimp C

Pimp C (born Chad Butler) was an American rapper, songwriter, and record producer from Port Arthur, Texas. He was best known as one-half of the hip-hop duo UGK (Underground Kingz), which he formed with rapper Bun B in the late 1980s. Pimp C is known for his distinctive rap style, which combined his deep, gravelly voice with vivid storytelling and a strong sense of Southern pride.

4. Bun B

As one half of the legendary Houston duo UGK, Bun B is a true Texas rap icon. His laid-back flow and lyrical prowess have made him one of the most respected rappers in the game. He grew from one of Texas underground rappers to grow his brand as one of the best. Bun B's collaborations with artists like Jay-Z and Drake have on trending songs only solidified his status as one of the greats.

5. Slim Thug

One of the most successful rappers to come out of Houston in recent years, Slim Thug is known for his laid-back flow and catchy hooks. He has collaborated with some of the biggest names in hip-hop and has released several successful albums. He easily relates to fans with his catchy style of rapping that sets him apart from the rest.

6. Devin the Dude

Born in St. Petersburg, Florida, Devin the Dude moved to Houston in the 1980s and became a fixture in the city's hip-hop scene. He is known for his laid-back flow and his humorous, smoke-themed lyrics. His career took off in the city and his impact has cemented him as one of the best hip hop artist from Texas.

7. Megan Thee Stallion

While relatively new to the game, Megan Thee Stallion has already made a huge impact on the rap scene. Hailing from Houston, Megan's unapologetic lyrics and fierce flow have earned her comparisons to rap legends like Lil' Kim and Foxy Brown. Her breakout hit, Hot Girl Summer, took the world by storm in 2019, cementing her status as one of the hottest rappers around.

8. Paul Wall

Born in Houston, Paul Wall is known for his signature grills and his smooth, southern-style flow. He has released several successful albums and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in hip-hop. Paul Wall first gained fame in the early 2000s as a member of the Swishahouse label, before branching out on his own with his solo album, The People's Champ. With his unique blend of southern slang and clever wordplay, Paul Wall has become a Texas rap institution.

9. Kevin Abstract

Kevin Abstract, born Clifford Ian Simpson, is a rapper, singer, songwriter, and director known for his unique blend of hip-hop, indie rock, and pop music, as well as his introspective and personal lyrics that touch on themes such as identity, sexuality, and mental health. Throughout his career, Abstract has been praised for his openness about his struggles with mental health and his exploration of themes related to identity and sexuality.

10. Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice, born Robert Matthew Van Winkle, is an American rapper, actor, and television personality. He rose to fame in the late 1980s and early 1990s with his hit single Ice Ice Baby, which became the first hip-hop song to top the Billboard charts. In addition to his music career, Vanilla Ice has also dabbled in acting and television hosting

11. DJ Screw

DJ Screw, born Robert Earl Davis Jr., was an American DJ and music producer from Houston. He is best known for inventing the "chopped and screwed" sound, which became a defining feature of Southern hip-hop in the 1990s and early 2000s. Davis was born in 1971 in Smithville, Texas. Tragically, Davis died in 2000 at the age of 29, due to his drug use. However, his legacy as a pioneer of the chopped and screwed sound lives on making him one of the best old school Texas rappers. His influence can be heard in the music of artists such as Drake, Travis Scott, and Future.

12. Lecrae

Lecrae is undeniably one of the best Christian rappers from Texas. Lecrae is known for his socially conscious themes and his uplifting, positive message. He has won several Grammy Awards and is widely regarded as one of the best Christian rappers of all time.

13. Lil’ Keke

A member of the Screwed Up Click, Lil' Keke is known for his smooth, laid-back flow and his signature catchphrase, "Don't Mess wit Texas." He has released several successful albums and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

14. Don Toliver

Don Toliver, born Caleb Zackery Toliver, is an American rapper, singer, and songwriter. He is best known for his melodic style and unique vocal range, which have earned him comparisons to artists such as Travis Scott and Kid Cudi.

15. Travis Scott

Travis Scott, born Jacques Berman Webster II, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer. He is known for his unique style, which blends elements of hip-hop, trap, and psychedelic music, as well as his energetic and visually stunning live performances.

Scott was born in Houston, Texas, in 1992. He began producing and recording music, and in 2012, he released his first mixtape, "Owl Pharaoh." Travis Scott is considered one of the most innovative and influential musicians in hip-hop. His unique sound and visual style have earned him a massive following and a dedicated fan base.

FAQs

Are there any rappers from Texas? Yes, the state has produce some of the best and iconic rappers in the game. Who are the big name rappers in Texas? Currently, Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion and Don Toliver are regarded as the biggest rap stars from the state. Who is the best rapper out of Texas? Scarface is regarded as the best and the most influential rapper from Texas. However, the answer may vary from one person to another. Who are the best female rappers from Texas? Megan Thee Stallion and Lizzo are considered the best female rappers from Houston Texas. Who was the first Texas rapper? Alberto “Disco Al” Calvo who released The Bounce Rap, a single experts say was the first rap record in Texas. Others consider DJ Screw as he first one. Who is the most famous rapper from Texas now? Travis Scott is currently the most famous rapper from Houston with a global fanbase.

While this list of famous rappers from Texas is by no means exhaustive, it serves as a testament to the depth and diversity of talent in the Texas hip-hop scene. These artists have made significant contributions to the rap genre and have left their mark on the music industry as a whole. Their lyrics, flow, and style have inspired generations of fans and aspiring rappers.

